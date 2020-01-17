Survivors: Amber Mariano on why the timing was perfect for their return | EW.com

advertisement

She appeared in the most watched Survivor season ever. When she returned, she became part of the Survivor royalty, won Survivor: All-Stars, and was proposed by Boston Rob Mariano on live television at the following reunion show. And although Amber Brkich (now Amber Mariano) appeared with her new husband in two seasons of The Amazing Race, she had since stayed away from Survivor, although Rob had two more starts (Heroes vs. Villains, Redemption Island). and served as a mentor on the Isle of Idols.

But now the woman who defeated Boston Rob is back at her husband’s side to play Survivor: Winners at War (Survivor: Winners at War, premiere February 12 on CBS). We sat down with Amber on site in Fiji before filming started to find out why she’s back, how she has changed, and whether she wants to hit her husband again.

WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT: Tell me what the discussions were like at home with you and Rob who come back to play because that’s a dynamic in itself. It is interesting enough that you are here because we all thought we would never see you here again. The fact that you are both here makes it even crazier.

AMBER MARIANO: I never thought I would ever see myself here again. I had somehow closed this book, closed this chapter in my life. How could I not? It’s season 40, for heaven’s sake. I’ve been here for 20 years. I was in season 2. The fact that I closed the loop at the beginning and now I’m here for the most epic season Survivor has had is an honor. I have to admit, when I was first asked to come back, I was as shocked as you were. My mouth was open for a good five minutes before I could say anything. But my husband said, “Come on, Amber. Give me a smile. We do that, don’t we? “Of course I did. I couldn’t say no. I couldn’t say no to my husband, number one, because I know he would like me to be out here again.

He lives and breathes this game. He loves this game. This time for a whole new reason. I was a child when I played the first two times. I was 22 years old and had just graduated from Australia. I’ve been married for 15 years now. I have four girls at home who will take care of me. I mean how cool is that? I’m experiencing it in a whole new way. Other people have come here and have already left the children behind. I never knew what it was like. I’m experiencing that right now. It will be difficult, but they are also the greatest motivation you could ever have. I think that’s pretty cool. Rob and I are happy to be here again. How happy are we to have played this game together twice now? I mean, nobody else has that experience. Other people won this game, but nobody has the same experience as we have. The fact that we are doing it again is just remarkable.

Would you have done it without him? If it were just you and he didn’t come back, would you get out of here?

It’s good to have him out here. I think that gives me a little advantage because I know I have a pretty strong alliance from the start – someone I can definitely trust. Nobody else has that. But surprisingly, I would probably get out of here without him. Number one, knowing my girls were in good hands with their father, I wouldn’t have to worry so much. Not that I’m worried, but I’m really comfortable with it. I mean, it’s survivor, for heaven’s sake. If you are ever asked to play this game and you reject it, I don’t know who you are. This is a game that changes you as a person no matter how many times you have played. Robert, this will be a sixth time and he still wants to do it. He is still looking forward to this experience and how you will feel in the end and what will become of it and hopefully win another million dollars.

As you said, you had four children. So there is a long period in which you could not have come out to play. But have they ever approached you before and said, “Hey, Amber. Are you interested? “Or:” Hey, just let us know if you’re interested. “Or were you just too busy?

The timing was perfect. To be honest, I probably would have said no a year ago. I wouldn’t have wanted to leave my three year old. That would have been then. She would have been too young. I don’t think she could have dealt with it. The timing was perfect. I would have said no if it had been a different time. Robert and I are so happy that we both won and had some money to protect ourselves so that I could stay at home with the girls and raise them until they were all at school. I wanted to do it so much. That was so important to me. He could leave the game and play a few times while I had the girls at home, but I couldn’t have done that.

You mentioned that the advantage of having someone here that you have to assume is that they have your back. We saw him cost you your back even before you were married in season 8. Clearly a couple. We have seen this before. How worried are you about it?

It is a big concern for me. Probably my biggest concern is getting into this game. Once everyone realizes that we’re both here, everyone has a goal on their back in the sense that we’ve all won. But then you think, “Okay. We are all clean because we have all won. “Well, not with Rob and I. We now have a goal that doubles in size because we both won. He’s Boston Rob, for heaven’s sake. I mean, he’s the best player who I think this game and played by a lot of people. I think the only person who can match that goal is Sandra who won twice, so she has to get started pretty early. However, Rob could think a little differently about this. He has her in got to know pretty well these 39 days. He might feel like he could use her in some way. I don’t know. It’s crazy. I’m glad I have him out here. I would rather have him out here than not out here.

The two of you made it to the end together. If you make it back to the end together, it matters who wins? Does he want to hit you? Do you want to hit him or doesn’t it really matter?

I think he would like to win again just because he loves this game so much. I would like to win again just because I would give each other a million dollars. It would feel so good to have season 40 with all of these winners. I mean, who doesn’t want this title? But when we’re both at the end, I’m happy for each of us. We can both bask in the glory of winning.

We have seen many suggestions for reality shows. They don’t usually go away. The fact that you are sitting here with four children 15 years later is crazy. When did you know that this is not just a show chance? Was there a point during All-Stars when you realized, “Wow, that could really be something.” Did you know that this was or was the case at the time after you returned and said, “Listen, this is not the reality. Now let’s be in the real world and see how it works.”

I was hoping when we were on the show together that it was real, but I was never sure until the game was over. It is a survivor. It is the game in which you play and are played. I was hoping not to be played. But it was worth it for me to have this experience just because I knew it would be spectacular if it were real. No, I didn’t really know until it was over. But it was very helpful.

We sit here before the game starts. You are here with nine other women. You probably have your guesses as to who the other people are. You probably know one of them. Who from the people you know or guess do you want to work with here?

I have a couple of things in mind. There are a few out there that I really don’t know about except their name. It can be scary because I don’t know anything about them. However, it could also be a good thing as I feel like it is someone that people might not expect to work with. That is a good thing. In a million years, people would never realize that I would have an alliance with that person. There are also people who intimidate me a bit. They are really good players, so I should team up with these people.

I think Parvati is a perfect example. She is a really good player. That’s why she intimidates me a bit. However, I have the feeling that we can understand each other very well. We are both married to survivors. We have that in common. She has a new baby at home. I have children. We can connect in this way. I feel like we have a lot of material to work with. We can really bind ourselves and build trust. She is a creepy player. If I can keep these creepy players near me, I’d better think about my game and keep them away from me.

The game you return to is different from the one you left. 32 seasons later, you’ve never played with the hidden immunity idol or benefits.

Right. Or blinds.

None of that.

People didn’t get up and talked to tribal councils.

How much do you care that you take part in a game that you don’t recognize?

Actually it concerns me a lot. Before I left, my family kept saying to me, “Look for hidden immunity idols. Look for hidden immunity idols. “I think,” I’ll try, but I’ve never done that. “It concerns me a lot. It’s a whole new game. When I played it for the first time, it was also a whole new game. It was season 2. Before that there was only one season. Nobody knew what they were doing then I feel like I’ve felt that feeling before. It makes it more exciting. I feel like just because I’ve never played with blindsides, hidden immunity idols, or anything like that, Jeff will be adding a few new ones this season Throwing things none of us know and none of us have done before. I’m not going to be the only newcomer out here.

How do you think others see you, Amber? How do you see others as players in this game?

I think people see me as that kind, probably naive girl that they may not have noticed that I’m 40 now. I am no longer 22 years old, but I still feel that they see me and still see me like this young child who does not even know too much about real life. I hope they see me like this. I can use that to my advantage.

It’s true, because if you aren’t close to these people outside of the game, they only know you from what they saw of you, especially from the Australian outback, which was the most watched survivor season. You were a completely different person.

Right. I was a completely different person at the time. Back then I didn’t feel comfortable in my own shoes. I was still trying to find out who I was. I was fresh out of college. I didn’t know where life was going. Now I feel completely comfortable. I have nothing to prove. I am so happy with life and can only come out with confidence. I didn’t have that trust before. I’m married to probably the most confident person in the world. Obviously some of it has affected me.

Does this mean that you are less nervous than before in this game, or maybe you weren’t nervous when you played before?

I wasn’t really nervous the first time just because I didn’t really know what I was getting into. The second time I was nervous just because the suffering and difficulty it caused was still very real in my head and so young. This time I’m not really nervous because I really feel like I am not losing anything. It’s just an honor to be out here. I’m just so happy to be here. I look forward to being here and doing something you can only do once in a lifetime, three times with my husband. My girls are at home looking for me. I don’t feel like I’m losing anything.

What is your biggest weakness in this game? What is the most worrying thing for you as a player or what are you waiting for out there?

I think my biggest weakness, but you could see it differently would be to never have played with any of these people and not really know them at all. I think some of these people have played together before, so they saw how they are at Survivor and not just at home in real life. That could hurt me a bit. On the other hand, it also helps that I feel that if you raise expectations in this game, they may come back to haunt you and hurt you. You have to be prepared for anything out here. That is what I am. I am ready for anything.

For more Survivor articles, visit Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss. You can find exclusive photos and videos of the 40th season at Dalton on Instagram @thedaltonross.

