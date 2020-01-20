Survivor: Yul Kwon on why he was on his way to Winners at War | EW.com feels liberated

advertisement

When Yul Kwon thinks back on his Survivor: Cook Islands experience, it is with mixed feelings. On the one hand, he won in an epic manner and defeated the competitive phenomenon Ozzy Lusth with one voice. On the other hand, he could never fully enjoy his experience, as the tribes were divided into ethnic groups during this period. This became clear when EW spoke to Yul the day before shooting started about his successful return after 27 seasons for Survivor: Winners at War.

Yul used words like “liberation” and “full tilt” as he explained how he was looking forward to finally playing the game without worrying about the controversial Cook Islands issue of properly representing the Americans of Asia , “I have no restrictions,” said the season 13 champion. But although Yul was long considered one of the game’s smartest players, the game he played was significantly different from when he appeared as a castaway in 2006. Can he adapt to the newer, faster format? And does his long release help or hurt his cause? We’ve spoken to Yul about all of this and more, and he’s not only passionately defending himself against those whom he has found too easy with his overpowering immunity idol, but he’s also unveiling an epic plan that any Survivor fan can support if he should finish it all over again.

WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT: First of all, I’m so excited that you’re back. And I’ll give everyone a little glimpse of how good you are. When I interviewed you before Cook Islands, season 13, the infamous Race War Edition, which we’ll cover a little later. You are the only participant who has figured out the twist. They told you what it was like to break up the tribes by ethnicity the night before the game started, but you told me in the interview a day or two ago that you knew they were going to break them down by ethnicity.

YUL KWON: That’s right.

We’ll go into that in more detail, but first just give us the update because 27 seasons have passed since people saw you in Survivor.

For sure. After winning Cook Islands, I did a number of different things. I’ve worked a lot for charity. I have worked with a number of different nonprofit organizations and organized a number of bone marrow drives, which is very important to me. Finally, I worked on the Obama campaign and got a job at the Federal Communications Commission. So I joined D.C. in 2009 gone and did that for a couple of years. Then I went to host a mini-series for PBS called America Revealed, which was fantastic. It’s the best job I’ve ever had. And then I decided to get back into the technical area. So I returned to California, worked at Facebook for a few years and then recently joined Google.

And in between, you looked after John Cochran before he came out to play.

Yes, John Cochran was the only winner I knew before joining Survivor. When I worked at the FCC, Cochran was a law student at Harvard. And he was an intern at the FCC. And I remember some of my interns came to me and said, “Hey, there’s a Survivor super fan. He really wants to meet you.” And I like, “Cool. Pull him up.” They said, “Oh, he says he’s not ready. He’s too scared. “I think,” No! Don’t worry! I won’t bite him. “So that was John Cochran.

Yul, there is so much to do with you. How will this experience be different for you if you know this time that the tribes are not divided into ethnic groups because I know that the night before the 13th season you had a major crisis as to whether you should do this season at all ,

Right.

How does it feel now not to have to worry about it?

It feels liberating. When I first played, I felt tremendously pressured to represent my community in a positive way. Just because there aren’t many Americans from Asia in the mainstream media, especially men. So I played really hard. I am proud of my way of playing, but I cannot say that it was fun. I just felt like I had to censor myself and just say certain things, not say certain things, play in a certain way. The great thing about this time is that I don’t feel these restrictions. I can play how I want. I can play as hard as I want and I can use my entire arsenal to get ahead.

I think I and a lot of other people were a little confused that you weren’t on the show. And obviously there were times in the series when you couldn’t return because of work and family. But there were other times when you could have done it, and I find it really interesting to talk about this process of someone who was on the show, was very popular on the show, was very successful on the show, and then others saw people who were brought back and were not one of them. Was it frustrating?

Yes, that was interesting. So, for my season, Cook Islands, it was stacked up in terms of talent. We had Ozzy Lusth. We had parvati shallow. We had John Penner. And we had Candice Woodcock. All four were invited several times. For me it was not something that bothered me. I think after winning Survivor, I just kept going and somehow returned to my life. One thing I really wanted to remember is not to let the whole experience and publicity change who I was. What I wanted to do was use the 15 minutes of fame. I had to make something positive out of it. So I worked with many different non-profit organizations and organized bone marrow drives. But beyond that, I have not remained part of the community.

And when someone else came, I thought it was great to see them play. In some cases, I think people have really developed their game. Like Parvati. I knew she was strong for the first time, but I think she really learned from experience and became a really strong competitor, both socially, strategically, and athletically. Ozzy, not so much. The guy has a way of playing and he plays it very well. But it’s not a winning strategy.

You’re certainly considered one of the smartest players, but it’s been a while. What do you think, how everything affects you as far as the eyes of the other players are concerned?

I think that’s actually to my advantage. So when I come in I’m very worried because there are 10 men. I don’t know who’s on the women’s side. Of the 10 men, five played several times. And in some cases they played together. Of the five one-time winners, one of whom I am, the other four all played less than three years ago. I played 13 years ago. When I come in I’m at a disadvantage. There are probably connections that were made before the alliance or before the game to form these alliances. Or, even if there are no specific pre-alliances, you come into play and of course you will only be interested in people you know. So it’s a very good chance that I literally can’t do anything. I’m just not in one of those alliances. I could be kicked out.

That means that if I make it through this risky start-up phase, I have really good chances of getting far. Because what will happen is that I am generally seen as a free agent who played a flawless game and that I do not have these previous conflicts of interest because I know or have played with other people. So I think I can hopefully become a loyal foot soldier for one of these other alliances and ride the people who are the leaders of these alliances, like the Boston Robs, the Sandras, or the Parvatis. So that they act as a protective shield for me and in the meantime I can play my own game and progress.

You talked about all the people who played a lot together or hang out outside the game …

Yes, they play poker together.

Yes, there are certain people who are very close and there are other people who have had a great experience with survivors but have moved on in their lives. And they’re not that close. You are in the latter category. When this started to emerge, you thought, “Oh, I better turn to people and get more involved.” Or did you just know that this will be a hurdle that you may have to overcome?

I think it was probably the latter. I know some winners, but none of them play. John Cochran is obviously someone I know well. Earl is someone I met and he doesn’t play either. In my case, I think I really have to be very, very adaptable and flexible. Depending on the tribe’s original composition, if I belong to a tribe in which the recurring players, who all know each other, the dominant majority are foot soldiers to one of these people, I will have to try to sneak into one of these alliances as loyal. Or, if I am a tribe in which the number of former players is superior to the old players, I can use the fear that these former players are likely to form an alliance to win everyone else and vote out the other people.

You also pointed out that it is a different game from the last time you played. I mean there were immunity idols, but not nearly as many, and they were played differently. Now there are many idols, many advantages, many different twists and turns that happen. You are a smart guy, but is there a learning curve for you on how to deal with it?

I definitely think there is. And that’s one of my fears. Finding an idol now seems to be one thing as there are idols everywhere. But statistically it has been shown that people who find an idol are more likely to find the next one, and someone like me who has never had to look for an idol apart from the one I found in my season because I had the clues. I’m probably at a disadvantage, right?

Still, I think the game has developed in a way that benefits me and shows my strengths. When I played, it was still a kind of classic survivor era in which integrity, loyalty and all of these things were paramount. Now everyone is focused on strategy. They’re just trying to develop the strongest strategic game and move forward quickly. And I think it’s really fun and I think I’ll do it well.

I don’t know if 27 seasons later someone used an idol better than Yul Kwon as a weapon. They really equipped it with weapons to change the tide and move bums.

Although I’ve learned for my own mental and psychological health that reading discussion forums isn’t really good for you, after my win I said, “All right. I’ll cut the stuff out.”

Clever.

Now that I’ve been preparing for it, I’ve been looking at the 13 years of comments people have made.

Oh oh.

And that was probably not a wise thing. I will say I am impressed by the fact that many people think I would have won easily because I had an overpowering, hidden immunity idol, which I don’t think is true. At that time there was a restriction on the use of the idol, which no longer occurs today. At that time you could use the idol after voting. But you couldn’t pass it on to others unless you gave it to the tribal council. In my case, the idol was obviously very powerful, but if the opposing Raro tribe had a strategic mind at all, they could have easily picked out the other Alliance members until they outnumbered us so that they could vote separately. Then they could have rinsed out the idol in the next round. They should have done that. But they didn’t and I used the idol to get Jonathan Penner on our side.

I also don’t think I needed the idol to overcome Jonathan because there is a whole social element that wasn’t shown on TV, that is, they didn’t like Jonathan. Jonathan didn’t like her. There were a number of comments, allegedly about Jonathan’s wife, that really pissed him off. In addition to the strategic considerations, “Hey, here’s a reasonable argument why you should come over,” I also looked at the social aspect. For example: “Do you really want to work with these children? Would you like one of them to have a remote chance of winning? By the way, if you come to us, I’ll go with you to the last two. “So there were a number of other arguments on the social side that I think have been overlooked.

I like to hear about things we haven’t seen on TV. As you mentioned, you are here with nine other male winners. You don’t know who else will be out here. I’m sure you suspect, but …

There aren’t that many winners. It is a small pool.

Regarding this group who are some of the people you think of, “Hey, maybe I want to work with this person. We could train well”?

You mean among men?

Yes,

That’s a good question. I think I’ll try to feel everyone. One person I would like to work with is Boston Rob. He’ll be a big goal, but you know, I love his game. He is very rational about his approach to the game. He’s probably more aggressive than me, but I think we’ll get along well. And we would work well together. Sandra … oh, are you just talking about the boys?

You can also talk about other people who you suspect are out here. I will neither confirm nor deny.

I would imagine if Sandra or Parvati were out here I would want to work with them too. Parvati is interesting. She is the only other person I have played with. It was our first time on opposing sides and I think it would be cool to say, “Hey, Parvati. Do you want to play on the same side this time? “I think we would be a pretty good pair of power. So that would be an interesting way to play. Sandra, two-time winner. She is a fantastic player. I would like to align with her. On the other hand, I would like to meet other people like me to find people who have either recently been winners and probably have had no chance of building these strong ties with other people, or people who have somehow fallen off the map, because I think there is a natural alliance with them that You can conclude on the basis of fears that the returning multiple players will all be against us.

You talked a little about it and how you hope people will see you as very trustworthy. But how do they see you? And it could be the same answer. You have your book about other people; They have their book about you. Flesh me out a bit and tell me how you think they’ll see you.

In my opinion, I am a strong strategic competitor. I don’t know if they see me as a physical threat because I’ve been hiding behind Ozzy for most of my season. I think people generally see me as a fairly loyal person who has not earned a reputation as a blind-siding person just to take a big step or to do it maliciously. So I hope people see me as a straight shooter who is not in line with other people and with whom they want to work.

And when I like a Boston Rob or Sandra or Parvati, I basically say, “Look, I won 13 years ago. I dropped the card. I didn’t follow all seasons. I don’t really know how it played these days I have the feeling that I have to coordinate with someone who has more relevant experiences. What I can offer you in return is a faithful coordination. “I think I can play this to the point where the People trust me and trust me, but in fact I’m planning to play a much harder game than last time. In the Cook Islands I felt very limited in my game because of all the racial spin. This time I have no restrictions. Im Basically, it is I who play at my best with full strength.

I also think that this season I’ll be in a position comparable to that of Sarah Lacina. She played her first season, played a clean game, was kicked out. The second time, people assumed that she would play the same way. She had a lot of integrity and so they would work with her, but she was able to use it to her advantage and manipulate and deceive people in a way that would not have been possible if she was on guard with her would have been. I think that’s how I got into this game. So I think I have a lot of options and a lot of flexibility that I will use to my advantage.

Are you too analytical

I don’t think I’m too analytical. I am very analytical. The one that I think I did for the first time was to show my analytical side to other people. And I think it made her a little nervous. Honestly, I think if I play this time I will still go through the scenarios in my head and do all the numbers. But in terms of what I communicate with other people, I will definitely try to play it down a bit.

Then what’s your biggest weakness? I mean, you were a very well rounded player last time.

I think my biggest weakness at the moment is just the lack of connection with other people and inexperience. I think all other dimensions, I check all boxes. From a strategic point of view, I think that’s a strength. Socially, I think this is actually something that was dubbed the first time. The reason I came to the end was not that I had the hidden immunity idol, but everyone felt that I would take them to the finals. So they had no incentive to incite me, whether I had the idol or not.

And then the athletic side, you know, I went against Ozzy. And I don’t think I could beat him in most competitions. He is a guy who is just a phenomenon. But I’m not brought to my knees either because I wanted him to be the major physical threat in my season. And if I won an immunity contest and I already had a hidden immunity idol, it would put pressure on me to give someone in my alliance one of these immunities, and once I did, it would break the alliance. So my goal was to go behind Ozzy. Now I would like to try to go full steam ahead and see what I can do about the challenges. Can I mention something else?

Yes, go. Don’t stop.

One of the reasons I’m playing this time and that’s a real motivator for me is that Jonathan Penner is one of my closest friends. When we came out of Survivor, we stayed in close contact. I met his wife, children and vice versa. His wife Stacy Title has ALS. And it is an absolutely brutal, devastating disease. She was diagnosed about a year and a half ago and at that point (May 2019) she lost all motor functions except the ability to move her eyes. And maybe some rough head movements. And it was just an incredibly difficult burden for her and Jonathan and their children. One thing I would like to do for myself is the idea of ​​playing survivor and letting someone win a million dollars, even if I am. It is not something that will make a big difference.

I mean, we all want a million dollars, right? If I win, I would like to do something to really support Jonathan Penner, Stacy, their family and all the other people who suffer from ALS. One thing I think about is that when I get to the end I would like to see if CBS would be willing to do a dollar-for-dollar match. In that case, I would probably donate everything I have. All the prize money. I think that would be a really useful way to celebrate this special season, but more importantly, to help people who actually need help, unlike another one of us who are already millionaires.

That would be an epic end to a season that is certainly epic. And that’s why people love you so much! It’s a great idea and a great thing. And any support that can go in this direction is of course welcome. For the people who hear and read this, every dollar that can be donated obviously makes a difference. Yul, good luck out there, man. And before I let you go: are Becky and Sundra still trying to light a fire somewhere? Is that still happening? Does this competition go on?

I dont know. I started to smell some smoke, but …

For more Survivor articles, visit Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss. You can find exclusive photos and videos of the 40th season at Dalton on Instagram @thedaltonross.

