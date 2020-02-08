Welcome to season two of Survivor Brothers: the ultimate unofficial podcast from TV Guide!

In our special season 40 preview episode, moderators Lance Cartelli and Fox Van Allen from the Big Brother Brothers podcast talk to Mike Bloom from Parade for a deep look at the upcoming season of Survivor: Winners at War.

The hosts of Survivor Brothers and Bloom discuss which castaways are overrated, underestimated and correctly rated. Who will be voted out first? Does “Boston” Rob Mariano have a chance to join the tribe?

Finally, the hosts and Bloom look into their crystal ball to determine a winner for the highly anticipated season. Do you agree with the winning decisions or not? Listen to find out.

Photo: Robert Voets, CBS / Robert Voets

Photo: Timothy Kuratek, CBS / Timothy Kuratek