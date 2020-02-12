SIMILAR POSTS

The season the fans have been waiting for is finally here and Jeff uses a voice-over to say, “Twenty winners, everyone wants it, it won’t be easy!” May the chances ever be in their favor.

Survivor’s 40th season began on Wednesday on CBS with a packed, two-hour premiere of the highly anticipated all-winners season, aptly titled: Winners at War. Is there any chance that this could suck? I do not think so. These 20 have outwitted, outplayed and outlasted everyone; They were stabbed back, deceived and manipulated! (Well, maybe not Ethan.) The hype is real, so let’s dig another 39 days with severe water challenges, extensive sand battles, tribal councils, and of course Jeff Probst’s typical dimples.

When the cast speedboats come into play, Tony reminds us that fans have been waiting for 20 years (we know, dude!), While Parvati describes himself as a “phoenix rising from the ashes and ready to burn your house down ! ”Ethan tells us about his diagnosis of Hodgkin’s lymphoma. “I remember dreaming and praying that I was alive long enough to play Survivor again,” he says. “It’s a miracle that I’m sitting here today.”

When the tribes finally reach land to assess each other, Sandra is amazed. “I spent 36 days with Boston Rob on the Island of Idols and he never told me he was playing again,” she says, “and that’s why I definitely feel cheated.” Get used to it, Queen!

You find Jeff ready to go with a bottle of champagne and glasses. Glasses are passed around and the cast celebrates with a toast. Buffs pass out and here is the breakdown:

On Dakal (the red tribe): Tony Vlachos, Wendell Holland, Amber Mariano, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, Sophie Clarke, Nick Wilson, Sarah Lacina, Yul Kwon, Sandra Diaz-Twine and Tyson Apostol.

On Sele (blue): Boston Rob Mariano, Natalie Anderson, Ethan Zohn, Parvati Shallow, Ben Driebergen, Michele Fitzgerald, Danni Boatwright, Denise Stapley, Jeremy Collins and Adam Klein.

Probst then announces the new Survivor currency: fire marker. Each person starts the game with a token. If they are voted out, they have to leave it to someone else. He also tells them that Edge of Extinction is in the game (ugh). Oh, and the money? It’s $ 2 million. The cast doesn’t have to celebrate long, because Jeff is ready to put it into action.

GET FIRED UP | In their first challenge, the tribes fight for fire in the form of flint and immunity. It’s a classic water challenge where groups have to challenge it to pull a large ring tube back into their team colors. It is a brutal physical achievement when the sea swirls them like rag dolls. Dakal takes the win and sends Sele to the first tribal council of the season. It will be real soon.

Dakal comes to their warehouse and finds a fire sign menu that they can use to buy groceries, challenge benefits and other goodies. This is a big turn! It’ll be interesting to see how it shakes off, but hey, at least it’s not a medallion of power, is it?

Yul tells Sophie that he wants to work with her. The two discuss how Tyson and Rob are best friends and how they played with Kim and Jeremy Poker.

At Sele, Denise has a quick relationship with Adam, who wants to be her new Malcolm, but the tribe quickly realizes that the two are missing. In the meantime, Rob and Parvati meet to discuss their “eventful past”. Parvati was instrumental in helping him in Heroes Vs. Get Villains out, and Rob tells her to be on the same page from the start. That could be a powerful duo.

Danni throws out Rob’s name and Ben runs (stupidly) and tells Rob. He leaves and confronts Danni, who comes clean. Rob says there could be an “old school” between Rob, Parvati, Ethan and Danni.

STRATEGY SESSION | Everyone is talking about Denise and Adam, but Ben wants to protect Adam. (Man, Ben really can’t keep his mouth shut, can he?) Adam tries to flip the script over and suggest Jeremy and Natalie, but he and Denise have some work to do. Oddly enough, Rob and Parvati seem to be sitting pretty, causing them to become paranoid. “It doesn’t seem like a full-fledged plan,” says Parvati.

The tribe spoke | On the first tribe, Adam distracts attention from him and Denise, saying that there are much deeper relationships to worry about. Everyone’s starting to twist everyone else’s words, making Jeremy wonder if Rob and Parvati have planned anything. Before we know it doesn’t make sense and it’s time to choose! (By the way: there are so many related stories here that it’s literally impossible to guess what’s going to happen. I already love this season.) Jeff reads the voices and Natalie is the first to be marginalized. On the way out she anonymously gives Jeremy her fire sign.

LIFE ON THE ABOVE | Natalie reaches the edge where a sign tells her that she can win fire tokens to get back into play. It seems like another twist is brewing … will there be several ways to earn your place again? The next day she receives an Edge price list. She finds a clue in a bottle that tells her to go where the sun goes down last. It wanders for miles and finds an immunity idol. It has no value on her beach, but she can sell it to someone from the loser tribe for a token. That’s cool!

At Dakal, Sandra still stumbles across Rob who is lying to her, causing the queen to target Amber. Yul, Nick, Wendell and Sophie seem to be “locked and loaded” than the players who are not connected to others. Yul plans to control the game with his squad, Sarah and Sandra.

ROW, ROW, ROW YOUR BOAT | It’s a good, old-fashioned boat fight where tribes have to row to collect number tiles. The players then swim to a barrel throw and then a net crawl before running up the beach to complete a lock combination. Dakal gets it first, but they have to make three ring throws to win. You can’t and Sele comes back from behind to grab immunity.

STRATEGY SESSION | Dakal has a big decision to be back in camp. Nick and Sandra’s names are thrown out first, promises made … and Amber is lost. It will be difficult for some of these OGs to keep up. “I will only spread truth, lies and rumors,” says Sandra. But change of action: Natalie sends her idol Sandra the way and the queen accepts the deal.

Elsewhere, Yul is still afraid of the “poker alliance”. Tyson eats a crow to avoid a target, which he then places indirectly on Kim and Amber. Kim is on the rise and is not taking it well. She knows the poker club is putting her in danger, but there doesn’t seem to be anything she can do about it.

The tribe spoke … again | Jeff focuses on the different eras of the players. Tony’s name comes for his hyperactive strategy, but Amber struggles to stay afloat. Sandra says you have to keep up with the pace of the game or avoid it. Kim tells Jeff about the poker alliance that she says doesn’t exist while Tyson tries to refuse. The $ 2 million is under discussion and it seems friendships could be lost this season because let’s face it: the price is right. Jeff counts the votes and Amber becomes the second player to be marginalized.

What do you think about the premiere of season 40? Rate the premiere and drop your comments below!