Survivor: War Winner: Wendell Holland explains why he needs to relax | EW.com

advertisement

Wendell Holland won Survivor the slightest lead in franchise history when he needed a runoff to defeat Dominick Abbate on Survivor: Ghost Island. But the other players would be stupid to equate this razor-thin result as a non-dominant achievement. Wendell is one of the most complete winners the show has ever seen – with strong social, strategic and challenging skills that make him an impressive opponent in one season in Survivor: Winners at War (premiered on February 12 on CBS) ,

Who does Wendell see as his main competition? What is his biggest weakness? And what advice did he get from the man he had defeated in season 36 for the million dollar prize? We sat down with the champion the day before shooting started and he told us why he needed to relax.

advertisement

WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT: First of all, how much does it cost to kill your buddy Dom that you’re here now and he isn’t? It kills him, doesn’t it?

WENDELL HOLLAND: (Laughs) I don’t know. Dom gave me some good tips for this season.

What was that?

He told me not to think too much about the jokers that play before playing and so on. He told me to go out and play my game. He also said, “Don’t be so kind and build so many things too soon.” I built a million things on Ghost Island. He said, “Play it calmly.” He said, “Keep calm until you unite, and then turn things up.” But does it kill him not being out here? I’m sure Dom will have time to get out of here soon.

He probably wants the credit if you win. It is not here, but it is here through you.

Yes, Dom will take care of me while I’m out here this season.

It seems like you’re practically out here. You won the million dollars. You did everything. Why are you coming back

Yes why are you coming back First and foremost, I’m a big fan of Survivor. Guys, after their season you’re waiting for the call. Man, you’re just waiting for the phone to ring. In my opinion, CBS has done a lot for me. I am very grateful for the opportunity to take part in this show, to live out this dream and ultimately to win. I laid a lot of the foundation stone. I did my thing out there, but CBS has provided this venue if you like. I feel like it’s my duty to get out of here and try again. They called me. They want me. So I’m going to do my thing.

You are here before the game with nine other men. Who do you want to work with from those people you have been sitting with here in Ponderosa for a few days?

There are a few schools of thought. I’m a new winner, so you think maybe you can work with the new winners to get rid of the old schoolmates or the mountain. Rushmore – the Boston Robs, Tonys, Tysons, Jeremys and so on. But then you think there could be more old school players than new ones, so I might want to work with them or give them slots to get rid of people we want to get out of the game together. Maybe I can work with a Jeremy to get rid of a Rob, or a Rob to get rid of a Tyson.

I think there are things I can learn from the old school players. As much as I want to take Boston Rob out of the game, I think I want to have a few conversations with him and even try to work with him for a while so that I can learn some things from him. It will be his sixth time that he gets out of here. Maybe I can work with the big dogs and say, “Hey, let’s be meat shields for each other. Let’s get rid of the little boys.” Or I could say, “Hey, new boys, let’s get rid of the old boys.” I have pictures that are meant for pretty much everyone.

Well, you mentioned that Dom told you not to get involved in the preliminary talks. Obviously, calls always go out between people and emails or text. Tell me what this whole process looked like and how much stock you put in it.

You hear rumbling. You’ll see lists of who’s this season, whatever. You hear, “Oh, everyone will be winners.” So, think about it, if there are 20 people out here, if I only saw the 10 men and I assume there are 10 women, then you think of Heroes vs. Villains back and think there could be four bad guys out here. You think of Cagayan, it could be Tony and Sarah Lacina out here. You think of Jeremy’s season when he worked with Natalie. You think of all these seasons. You think of players who have returned and played with people again.

So you’re thinking of all these relationships. Then you think there may be bad relationships. I don’t think it’s too good to put too much emphasis on the whole pre-game thing. I think it’s best to get out of here with a clean board and play your own game. But you never know because you also hear rumors of past seasons where there have been a lot of pre-gaming games.

As someone who was a big fan of the series that came out – I remember speaking to you before Ghost Island and you knew what to do – you will see a little star at all if you watch some of these Guys see?

Yes, when I first saw her, I was struck by the star. I can’t lie straight up. When I first meet these survivor aliens, I’m still impressed. It’s funny because I hear these alums saying, “Oh, it’s so nice to meet you” when they talk about me. I like, “No, man. It’s good to meet the alumni.”

When I saw this group for the first time, I was in real life with Boston Rob for the first time. He is a real person! My goodness! He looks a little different from playing, but he’s a real person. I meet Tony for the first time. I am best friends with Brice Izyah and he talks about Tony all the time. He was allowed to play with Tony and I am here to see Tony in real life. He’s a little bit smaller than I thought, but he’s still Tony. You see Jeremy Collins. I’ve met him a few times, but every time it is, man, it’s a big brother. I am nervous and excited to compete against him. I can’t wait to go up against him, but gosh, it will be difficult to end up sitting next to him.

You see Tyson. He’s a cool guy, but a man, he’s a creepy player. He has that dry sense of humor. You know that he will say some things and then maybe go into the confessional and talk about you. So he’s a creepy player. There are a few creepy players out here. So, yes, it’s nerve-wracking, but I’m ready for the challenge, and yes, I’m still impressed.

How do the others see you?

Yes, it will be very important to be confident in season 40. I guess I shot myself in the foot because I’ve been very visible since I won. I’ve been on social media a lot. I posted a lot. I have visited many Survivor functions. Because you want to be a big fan and I just love to meet everyone. The Survivor family is what you make of it. So I was just out there and they saw that, I suppose.

So you’re probably saying, “Man, a lot of people like Wendell, and we’ve seen how his social game can take him far and even win the game for him.” That could make me a kind of threat here. I’m not bad at challenges either. I could take on leadership roles. So I have to take it back a little when I get out of there.

What is your biggest weakness in the game? Do you have an Achilles heel?

Well there are a few. I’m actually pretty petrified. I remember seeing a challenge in Cagayan towards the end when they were standing on a telephone pole in the middle of the water, and I think Tony said something like, “Do you feel that?” The wind was actually blowing and they had to throw something down, get water and pull it up. I would be terrible with such a challenge. I am not good in height.

I can’t eat well. You saw in Ghost Island that as soon as I picked it up, I started the fish, so to speak. It didn’t even come close to my mouth. Finally, I have to learn to keep my mouth shut. I don’t have to try to always put a smile on people’s faces and joke with people and be the type. I just have to be able to relax and watch because I like to talk and joke, and I always have some kind of input. Sometimes people don’t like a loud mouth. So I have to relax with my mouth.

For more Survivor articles, visit Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss. You can find exclusive photos and videos of the 40th season at Dalton on Instagram @thedaltonross.

Related content:

– Kim Spradlin-Wolfe on defending her best survivor crown

—Tyson Apostol on why he is “one of the best survivor players of all time”

– Michele Fitzgerald wants to prove that she deserves to win Survivor

– Yul Kwon, why he feels liberated when he storms Survivor: Winners at War

– Amber Mariano, why the time was perfect to return to Survivor

—Ethan Zohn on “I didn’t feel like I was alive long enough to play Survivor again”

Episode recaps

Previous

S39 E14 summary Survivor season finale: the end By Dalton Ross

S39 E13 summary Looking back at the survivors: A player is removed from the game for the first time By Dalton Ross

S39 E12 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Difficult to predict By Dalton Ross

S39 E11 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Seize the Opportunity By Dalton Ross

S39 E10 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: What’s Next? By Dalton Ross

S39 E8 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Everything Goes To Hell By Dalton Ross

S39 E7 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Social Policy or Strategy? By Dalton Ross

S39 E6 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Elaine’s sneak attack By Dalton Ross

S39 E5 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: Feast here By Dalton Ross

S39 E4 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Noura’s big (and really bad) lie By Dalton Ross

S39 E3 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Quest for fire By Dalton Ross

S39 E2 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: No time for a nap By Dalton Ross

S39 E1 summary Survivor: Island of the Idols premiere review: the game begins By Dalton Ross

S38 E14 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction season finale: did the right person win? By Dalton Ross

S38 E13 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction – Summary: Devens makes a show By Dalton Ross

S38 E12 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Beware of the trap of loved ones By Dalton Ross

S38 E11 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: A War Against Wardog By Patrick Gomez

S38 E10 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction – Summary: War Against Returning Players By Dalton Ross

S38 E9 Recap Survivor: On the verge of extinction Summary: Tribal Council is fun By Dalton Ross

S38 E8 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: A family (visit) torn to pieces By Dalton Ross

S38 E7 Recap Looking back at the survivors: Two people have left Edge of Extinction By Dalton Ross

S38 E5 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Revenge of the Newbies By Dalton Ross

S38 E4 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Swap tribal members until they drop By Dalton Ross

Next

Jeff Probst leads adventures in the ultimate (and original) reality series.

kind

Seasons

genre

premiere

Creator

actor

network

Complete coverage

Available for streaming on

advertisement