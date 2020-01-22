Survivor: Tyson Apostol on why he is one of the best players of all time EW.com

advertisement

Tyson Apostol knows what you think. They think he was made by J.T. in Survivor: Tocantins, played in Heroes vs. Villains and finally put it all together by running the Blood vs. Season Water won. But Tyson has news for you: he’s not a one-trick pony. In fact, he’s “one of the best survivor players ever”.

That’s what Tyson told me when we spoke about Survivor: Winners at War (premiere on February 12th on CBS) the day before filming started. Tyson believes he doesn’t get anywhere near recognition for being a real sporting, strategic, and social triple threat, so he’s back to prove the naysayers by winning the biggest survivor season ever. And then guess what? He will come back and win again !!! At least that’s what he says. And while Tyson feels “I don’t think I get the respect I deserve,” he has always been recognized as one of the most entertaining players the show has ever produced. Prove this with the interview below. And if you think Tyson plays well and doesn’t throw a few hayers on the way, you’re deeply wrong. Read on while the Blood vs. Water-Champion calls some survivors and explains why he is made of pure class A size.

advertisement

WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT: What’s up, Tyson?

TYSON APOSTOL: Not much. How are you dalton How was the flight? You have come a long way

I thought of you on the flight.

Were you? What did you think about

I have about Heroes vs. Villains thought and you and I hung around the LAX terminal before getting on your plane.

Did I sit next to you? Have we relaxed? Or no?

We weren’t on the plane together. We hung in the gate area and waited for the plane. I think we had a good time. On the other hand, I don’t really remember. Maybe you asked for a strategy and I said you should vote this season.

Did you do this?

Maybe that was my fault.

So it’s your fault. I knew deep down that it wasn’t entirely my fault.

Listen, give people the update. It’s been a while since you were on the show. You had some big changes in your life.

Let’s see Rachel and I are married. And we moved to Arizona. And we have two children. Not in that order. I put it in chronological order.

Arrange it for me in chronological order.

Rachel and I got married, then we had a baby. She is now 4. We also had another baby, that will be 1. And we moved from Utah to Arizona to get out of the cold.

I firmly believe that you as a person have an impact on how you are as a player. I can only imagine that you have changed so much as a father. How are you different?

How, in a positive way, do you think?

I hope so.

I hope so too. I mean, as a father, there are so many shifts. If we want to get involved, we have to start our own dad podcast, you know? But it’s like you realize that you love them so much and unconditionally and that you do everything for them, and they’re the same with you … at least as long as they’re young. They’re probably going through something different as a teenager.

You go through something else. Get ready for it.

I’m old enough that I could die before that happens. But then you understand how much your own parents love you, which you probably never really understood. And then you are more patient. You love more You forgive more. And yes, I hope these things help me in the game.

Why do you come back and do it again? You won. You did it three times. Why are you coming back

I always said to myself if it was something special I should be there. I couldn’t miss the opportunity. I also feel that between you and me and anyone reading this, I am one of the best survivor players of all time. And I don’t think people notice that. I don’t think I get the recognition I deserve because I’m smart, as athletic as I am, and as personable as I am. These are the three main ingredients to win this game. And yes, I’m here to prove something.

Another part of this is that Survivor has been such a big part of my life for the past decade and I can now share that with my daughters so they know that not all parents stay at home all day and see them grow up. And not everyone goes on TV. And that’s what I’m doing. This is essentially my job. I am one of the few people who have become a professional survivor player. It’s crazy, and even after Tocantins ten years ago, if you said you’d become a professional survivor, I would have thought no. The difficult thing about Survivor is that you don’t have to work every day to improve your skills in the Survivor environment. When you learn a lesson, you have to wait six years before you can apply this lesson.

So you and Boston Rob are friends. You do poker tournaments together and all that stuff.

Sure, we do a lot. I have been to his house several times.

You played together. So don’t sit here and tell me you didn’t talk before you got out of here.

We didn’t actually do that.

I do not believe you.

100 percent.

Why? Because I still don’t believe you.

He was somehow unresponsive. The day Survivor called, I had received a call from Rob before I heard anything. But we played a little phone tag, so I don’t know if it was “Hey, did you get a call from Survivor?” Was or whether he only contacted me because we had played by phone point by then. After I got the call, I said, “Oh, maybe that’s why Rob called to filter me out and see if I got a call.” And that’s the last time I’ve heard of Rob until we’re here.

Okay, I don’t believe you. But anyway…

No, it’s 100 percent. 100 percent.

Blink when you’re lying to me. (Pause) You have your sunglasses on. I can not see you. He doesn’t blink.

I dont lie.

OK.

Jeremy, Kim and I are in a text thread with Rob because we all played some poker in the CBS sport.

Right.

Rob never replied to this thread after the call. And none of us confirmed that we received the call.

Right.

You can ask me about other people. Ask me about whoever. I am telling you the truth.

Who did you speak to before you came out?

Specifically about being on the show?

Yes.

Kim. That’s all. And it wasn’t even about strategy or anything. It was about how we can leave these little children at home. And it was difficult. It was hard to leave.

If you do, is there a small part of you where the game never runs out? So do you think let me make the parent connection here?

Yes, the game never turns off. Ever. Everything I do is measured in Ponderosa. Everything that leads to the game is measured. Every social media post I’ve posted in the past few months has been measured. I have never posted a picture in which I exercise. I have never posted a picture in which I do something strategic. I felt like I was walking barefoot on gravel to strengthen my feet. I’ve played all of these different IQ Builder spatial detection puzzles. I read a lot more to hopefully improve my vocabulary.

Good.

And I’ve been training, but I mean I’m a father. You probably already knew that.

Yes, I heard about it.

And so I have a limited amount of time to do the stuff. But I tried to make the most of the time I had. I would wait for the girls to go to bed before solving the puzzles, or for a nap before jogging or something.

It is interesting to hear how you say you want to be one of the best. You consider yourself one of the best survivor winners of all time and you want to be. Do you think it’s not you? Do you think that fans don’t give you enough respect for the job you did in Blood vs. Water?

I think I get respect from the fans for Blood vs. Water. But in the big scheme of Survivor and the game, I don’t think I get the respect I deserve.

The entirety of your experience on this show, you feel … although it has become a really dominant run in your last time, you feel that you are not getting general respect.

Right. 100 percent.

When people say, “Oh my god, Tyson got so much better in season three,” that annoys you a little bit because you think, “The first two times I wasn’t there I was really very good . ” Got Heroes vs. Villains admitted a huge gap, but other than that …

Yeah i mean i had learned things in tocantins that my game in heroes vs. Villains have improved. And I’ve learned that you don’t violate what your alliance believes you will, especially the lesson. But I mean, you look at Heroes vs. Villains on – I was in a six-to-three alliance. I essentially created the legacy of Russell and Parvati. So that’s me and they never thank me. Neither of them thanks me for it because they have firmly formed a minority alliance in which they are so good, which for me is the sign of a terrible survivor player. But now … and that’s the worst part of stealing it from myself.

If someone else botched it up for you, then you have to blame someone and say, “Well, that’s how the cards fell.” But if I do it to myself, it stings a little worse. And then people appreciated that and said, “I’m one of the greatest of all time.” No. I am one of the greatest of all time, but I gave it to you on a record and nobody recognizes it to me.

I’m watching this season with my daughter right now. She never saw it. We’re about to get to the episode where that happened. What should I say to her?

Tell her to pay me some goddamn respect.

Is there a learning curve for you in this game? Because it was a while ago that you played and the game has accelerated so much since then.

Yes, there is definitely a learning curve on the show. And I think that’s why not everyone learns from previous games. And I think maybe that’s why Joe can’t win. He is not learning. So Ozzy can’t win. He doesn’t learn from his past mistakes. He doesn’t change his game. It’s like, okay, you’re good at challenges, but are you the most personable person out there? Are you smart are you sneaky Are you ready to do anything to reach the end? I do not believe that. Part of that is learning, and then it may not even be in your personality to be able to do these things. Is that too difficult for these guys?

No not at all.

It is honest.

The game changes and you have to change with it.

And so I think now it’s moving faster and these little kids, it’s like … I mean, I was thinking about jumping from side to side, taking advantage of someone and then going against them. Then go back. But if someone did this to me, how can you trust him again? In my opinion they are the next. And so in most seasons after Blood vs. Water is not a group of people who have held together from start to finish.

You have nine other players that you know are here. Some people are from older seasons and some people are from newer seasons. On the second chance there was an old school player against one of the new ones. Do you expect it?

No, I don’t really do that. And the reason is that the new school players are mostly not the alpha men. I don’t see Adam or Nick show up to lead their side into battle, you know? And I see that they are targeting me or Boston Rob more and trying to get together with the cool kids. And then maybe that’s wrong, but I mean, every time I turn my head back, Nick turns his head back too.

What if he tries to be in a stupid alliance with you? He likes to call his alliances.

Yes, go out, dude. I won’t be there … I don’t even want to call alliances. Why do we call alliances? Coach on Tocantins named an alliance and he never told me the name. And after the game I said, “Alliance of warriors, brother?” And he said, “I know, and I didn’t tell you because I knew you would hate it so much and that you think it is.” stupid, so I just decided to keep that away from you. “And Nick thinks he’s a master of camouflage and he’s recognized as a master of camouflage. And he’s not a master of camouflage.

I think that can also be to my advantage: Whatever Jeff Probst said about these people after they won, or whatever the fans said about these people after they won, they accept that and that they will be this season. Since Nick is the master of camouflage, able to name alliances and suit everyone, he probably thinks he’s a genius. And that’s what I’ll be looking for with Nick.

How do other players see you?

I hope other people see me as a carefree, laid-back laissez faire ball, and I think I play this role pretty well. I mean I have long hair. I somehow don’t give an s -. And it is true. At the same time, I hope that this will mask this brain that keeps thinking about how to play the game.

What is your biggest weakness in the game?

I think my biggest weakness is that I’m one of the most popular survivor players and I’ve played more than everyone else except Rob. And when people are looking to get people out, that’s the other thing. I go with rob He is a close friend. I’m sure it would work with me for a while, but I also have to be willing to cut it – even if people want it first. So it’s a lot. It’s a lot, but I even mean talking here. It’s like going out on day 1. It will be something completely different. People who have a hard day 1 plan are the people who go crazy on day 3. But I will not stop I won’t stop until I win three times.

3 times?!

You have to be the best.

Okay, see you in season 60!

OK.

For more Survivor articles, visit Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss. You can find exclusive photos and videos of the 40th season at Dalton on Instagram @thedaltonross.

Related content:

– Michele Fitzgerald wants to prove that she deserves to win Survivor

– Yul Kwon, why he feels liberated when he storms Survivor: Winners at War

– Amber Mariano, why the time was perfect to return to Survivor

—Ethan Zohn on “I didn’t feel like I was alive long enough to play Survivor again”

Episode recaps

Previous

S39 E14 summary Survivor season finale: the end By Dalton Ross

S39 E13 summary Looking back at the survivors: A player is removed from the game for the first time By Dalton Ross

S39 E12 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Difficult to predict By Dalton Ross

S39 E11 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Seize the Opportunity By Dalton Ross

S39 E10 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: What’s Next? By Dalton Ross

S39 E8 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Everything Goes To Hell By Dalton Ross

S39 E7 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Social Policy or Strategy? By Dalton Ross

S39 E6 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Elaine’s sneak attack By Dalton Ross

S39 E5 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: Feast here By Dalton Ross

S39 E4 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Noura’s big (and really bad) lie By Dalton Ross

S39 E3 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Quest for fire By Dalton Ross

S39 E2 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: No time for a nap By Dalton Ross

S39 E1 summary Survivor: Island of the Idols premiere review: the game begins By Dalton Ross

S38 E14 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction season finale: did the right person win? By Dalton Ross

S38 E13 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction – Summary: Devens makes a show By Dalton Ross

S38 E12 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Beware of the trap of loved ones By Dalton Ross

S38 E11 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: A War Against Wardog By Patrick Gomez

S38 E10 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction – Summary: War Against Returning Players By Dalton Ross

S38 E9 Recap Survivor: On the verge of extinction Summary: Tribal Council is fun By Dalton Ross

S38 E8 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: A family (visit) torn to pieces By Dalton Ross

S38 E7 Recap Looking back at the survivors: Two people have left Edge of Extinction By Dalton Ross

S38 E5 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Revenge of the Newbies By Dalton Ross

S38 E4 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Swap tribal members until they drop By Dalton Ross

Next

Jeff Probst leads adventures in the ultimate (and original) reality series.

kind

Seasons

genre

premiere

Creator

actor

network

Complete coverage

Available for streaming on

advertisement