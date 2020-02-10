SIMILAR POSTS

Will the queen remain queen? This is the (two) million dollar question for Sandra Diaz-Twine, Survivor’s only two-time winner, as she participates in the highly anticipated Season 40 all-winners edition.

Survivor: Winners at War competes against some of the show’s most experienced strategists – including Boston Rob Mariano, Sarah Lacina, Parvati Shallow, Kim Spradlin-Wolfe, and more – while 20 previous winners battle for a $ 2 million check for the title of the only survivor.

Known for her dominant appearances in Pearl Islands and Heroes vs. Villains, and for her tactics of just not being me, Diaz-Twine doesn’t strike out in terms of their social game. “If I hate someone, it’s because they talked about me first,” she told TVLine before the show premiered (aired Wednesday at 8 / 7c on CBS).

In the following, Diaz-Twine talks about the “brutal” all-season season, her legacy as a survivor and which Castaway was first on her hit list.

TVLine | Jeff Probst calls you and asks you to play again. Is it an automatic “yes”?

When he called me to Island of the Idols, I said, “Whatever it is, Jeff, I’m there.” I said yes from a standing start. Whenever Jeff calls me, I never ask (what it is), I just say yes.

TVLine | What went through your head when Probst dropped that $ 2 million twist?

Before he even announced it, I made a comment like, “Jeff, it’s better $ 2 million!” I was the only one who said it out loud! We were there for $ 1 million but it was like, oh my god, $ 2 million? Seventeen people are voted out and you don’t want to be among the 17. You will do everything to reach the end. A switch automatically went off and all bets were off. It was going to be brutal.

TVLine | How does such a top-class player work through a group of winners?

I had the biggest goal on my back, and not only that, but many of them hadn’t seen the finale (season 39) and they didn’t know that I and Boston Rob were only mentors out there. The rumor on the internet was that Rob and Sandra had made it through day 36 that we as an alliance had ended together. My chances of getting far in the game were slim, but I was willing to take that risk because I know the type of player I am.

TVLine | What happens to old rivalries like yours to Tony? Did these rivalries flare up immediately?

Tony and I were friends in Vietnam for 23 days because we went everywhere together. We got pretty close. But you can’t forget that he was after me and I got him out, so he has to take care of me. Even with Sarah, they threw the challenge of getting rid of me, and Sarah was part of it. I want to get to the end, but when do I strike? When do I go to Sarah or Tony? It always circulates in your brain.

TVLine | Is someone a bigger target than you?

No, because I am the only two-time winner and under no circumstances do you want me to become a three-time winner. I knew they would come after me. Even when I’m in Heroes vs. Villains played, all winners went one after the other, so I just had to be the last winner to be voted out. In this case, I thought, “I will hope for the best, but prepare for the worst.” We knew what we were getting into, but I wasn’t afraid!

TVLine | Who was at the top of your hit list?

When I saw Amber for the first time, I didn’t even know who it was. I had never met Amber, never said two words to her. Boston Rob kept telling me that Amber was over Survivor after she won, but I thought, “If Amber is here, is Rob here? When Rob is here, you have two chances to take home $ 2 million “They have better chances than everyone else and right there she became enemy number 1. Then I asked her something and she gave me a short answer and after that I was just as I know it. I was done. Boom So fast, when you’re out there you know who wants to play with you and who doesn’t.

TVLine | What do you think of another two-time winner? Do you feel pressured to maintain your status as Queen of the Survivors?

Yes, but that’s the default because the season is set so that someone wins a second or third time. I did it 10 years ago, 20 years ago. Even if there is another female winner, she still can’t touch me because I did it a long time ago. Someone has to win, but I became the queen because I won a second time and won in a row. I don’t hate anyone but at the end of the day I will always be the real queen and the only queen in my eyes and the eyes of the fans.

TVLine | How do you rate the benefits of the game lately?

I don’t understand why we have so many idols. After you find an idol, it should be. I hate the idol zero. When I first played, there were no idols. You made sure you went to the tribal council with the torch lit and went with the torch lit. You haven’t searched for idols all day, because that’s your only salvation. You found out. My mouth is my saving grace, the relationships and bonds that I build are my saving grace. Don’t dig and climb trees and look under rocks, none of that.

TVLine | What does your survival legacy mean to you?

I never thought I would be part of Survivor 17 years later. When you play, you think you will only play once, and that’s all. You are lucky if you are brought back a second time. When people say “The Queen of the Survivors,” they know it’s Sandra. Who would have ever thought that? Just because I’ve won twice I’m not the best player in Survivor history, but I’m up there. At the end of the day when I go to events and everyone says, “Oh my god, Sandra!” I love it. I deal with the fans and am happy to be approached. I appreciate Survivor.

TVLine | How do the newer players differ from the OGs?

This new generation of players is much more accomplished. You don’t miss a beat. You need to find the same conditions of competition under which you can keep pace, move forward and make adjustments when adjustments are needed. You cannot just play as you are used to building an alliance with a core group of people and hope that you will be led to the end as this no longer works. All of the winners were very difficult. And imagine I’m 45! It won’t be easier for me to play with these little kids, man! But I’m glad that I got the opportunity.

TVLine | Please give us a taste of what’s going to go down soon!

It is going crazy! The all-winner season is everything the fans want and much more. It is like no other. These winners pull tricks out one after the other. You can’t even keep track. My head turned.

Which survivor champion are you looking for in “Winners at War”?