SIMILAR POSTS

Without Boston Rob Mariano there can be no survivor season with all winners.

In its 40th season, Survivor Winners at War presents a ruthless fight between 20 of the series’ toughest winners. Survivor: Redemption Island winner Mariano meets Parvati Shallow, Sandra Diaz-Twine, Natalie Anderson, Tyson Apostol, and others as the Castaways fight, scratch, and pave their way at an unbelievable $ 2 million price.

Before the premiere on Wednesday, February 12th (CBS, 8 / 7c), Mariano spoke to TVLine about the “huge” goal on his back and convinced his wife Amber to play again and how important it is to get into one to fit evolving social game.

TVLINE | When Jeff Probst asks you to play in a different season, what factors determine if you’re Fiji-bound?

I knew that season 40 would be pretty monumental and that they would do something big. I felt like my survival trip was complete, but then when I sit at home and 40 lights up and all of them are winners, I really don’t want to be part of it? That was the determining factor for me.

TVLINE | What was Bernstein’s first reaction? Was it an easy sale?

Your initial reaction was “no”. It doesn’t go, it doesn’t. “Have fun.” Then I told her she had to go and she wasn’t too happy. (Laughs) Not many shows have 40 seasons with 20 years behind them. Out of respect for what the show has brought us over the years, we both felt we had to be part of it.

TVLINE | Guide me through the moment that Probst dropped that $ 2 million bomb.

Everyone was shocked and excited. At that moment the game became very real. For example: “Wow, this is not just another walk in the park.” It has doubled the stakes for the season. If you didn’t think you were going to play against a few cutthroat cutters, you realized that it would be serious right now.

TVLINE | What size of a target did you have on your back?

No goal on my back, are you kidding me? (Laughs) It’s probably the biggest and the brightest! Basically, I told people that if they are with me in one season, they have to get rid of me because I will outdo you, I will outlast you and I will outsmart you. But sometimes they don’t take my advice and if they keep me going long enough I’m the guy who can do it. So yes, my goal is huge. It didn’t help that we left the day after season 39 was announced. The performers found that they literally built a statue of me on the island, and we put pressure directly on these statues. People are very aware of my story in the game and my reputation precedes me. Despite these opportunities, I’m a competitor. I want to play.

TVLINE | Wait, so the statues were still in use when the ’40s got there? Talk about not doing yourself a favor!

Yes, they were! (Laughs) But the fact that I was there with my wife probably didn’t help either.

TVLINE | How about pre-game alliances and friendships? Are close friends on the chopping block?

Absolutely everyone is on the chopping block! I have never made a deal before I came to the island. Ever. Of course my wife and I have an alliance, but otherwise I don’t play a pre-season game or existing alliances. I was in season 39 and had 10 days before I left in 40. I was in season 39 with Sandra and we have never talked about it. I didn’t discuss it with Tyson, Jeremy, Kim … I just have too much respect for the game. I also know that the best plans are often devastated when you get there and find out that the tribes are divided in a certain way. I just didn’t want this extra luggage, so I always approach the game as an empty board.

TVLINE | What were your biggest threats to the upcoming season?

Looking back on the first All Stars season, the biggest names were the obvious threats. People didn’t want (Richard) Hatch or Tina Wesson or Ethan (Zohn) to win again. that’s just human nature Everyone won this season, but there are big names that have been in the Survivor spotlight for years, people like me and Amber, Sandra, Parvati … These types of people have huge goals. In a season like this, people like this need to get together and put their egos aside if we want to dive deep into this game. It remains to be seen whether this can happen or not.

TVLINE | Are old school players like Ethan or Danni (Boatwright) at a disadvantage compared to those who have played and won recently?

I think so, because the game has changed and evolved a lot over the years. You have to go the new ways, otherwise they will just absorb you. But if these old players can join in and say, “Look, we’re at a disadvantage, but we have numbers …” Ultimately, Survivor is a numbers game.

TVLINE | How do you feel about the many benefits lately? Are you a survivor purist or do you think they are necessary to keep things fresh?

There seem to be so many on television, but that’s the evolution of today’s game. Survivor has always been about the person who can best adapt. That applies to Survivor and that applies to life. Complaining about where things are now won’t change anything. You have to accept that this is the case and find out how to use it to your advantage. Tell me what the rules are and let me see how I can navigate those rules. If the rules have changed, that’s fine as long as we all know what they are.

TVLINE | Finally, give us a little taste of season 40!

Season 40 was supposed to be a solemn season, but the second Jeff said, “Game on,” it was all about business. The competitiveness in me was like never before. I love being on this island, but once it’s game time everything else takes a back seat and I try to win.

Which survivor champion are you looking for in “Winners at War”?