Sandra Diaz-Twine is the queen of the survivors. Just ask her, she will tell you! And as the only two-time winner the show has ever seen, it has earned the title. But what happens if she doesn’t win in Survivor: Winners at War (premiered Wednesday on CBS)? That would mean that there would be another two-time champion next to her, and if that happened, Sandra would have one wish: she’d like it to be a man. As Sandra sees it, there can be a king for her queen – and in this way nobody can question her title.

“I don’t want there to be another queen, ”Sandra told me in Fiji before Winners at War. “There can only be one queen.” And that’s not all Sandra told me. She also spoke extensively about her time on Island of the Idols, revealing that Boston Rob was the reason why she applied to Survivor, and shared her surprise to see Amber play again. She also says this is her last time playing the game. At the same time, she admits that she cannot refuse Jeff Probst. So make what you want out of it.

WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT: What’s up, Sandra?

SANDRA DIAZ-TWINE: Not much. I was a little bit sad when I came to the island to do these interviews today just because I passed the Idols Island and my totem was still there and the Boston Rob totem was still there and the house, on which we built season 39, in which we put a lot of passion into the construction of this house. And I was mainly at work because Rob was the mastermind and he builds. He has his own construction business. But when I saw it, I actually thought we were going to do the interviews there. And I said, “Oh my god, home, home.” I never thought I would call it home, home, because I remember I couldn’t wait for day 36 to finally come home.

But then when I got up I said, “Oh, man, there it is, it’s so beautiful.” And I got a little sad inside. But that was in the past and now I’m here for season 40. So I really have to do my best. I will take it. This is serious for me. After that, I will definitely retire. After 39 I was home for two weeks and talked to my husband. Now that my children have grown up and disappeared, it was not easy for him to have an empty house. To empty! No dogs, no me, no children. And he started saying, “You’ll go again, and every time you go it’s more than 45 days.” Because it was a little bit longer the last time.

So more than half a year has passed. So I said, “You know what, Marcus? I’ll go out there last time, I’ll do it day after day, I’ll play as hard as I can, hoping to make it to day 39 and bring that last million dollars I’m going to need to get home to retire. “I mean I can still retire. That won’t change, but it would be icing on the cake if I took home a third million dollars.

Tell me about the conversations you had with Jeff and Production and CBS if you’d like to play 39, Island of the Idols again. What were these conversations like?

Well, I was invited to be a 39-year-old mentor, and that was all. That’s it. And a little bit between 39, I think everything was set in motion to make 40 and maybe bring some winners back, and then they started getting more winners and realized that maybe they could create a season of all winners. But I was already on the island of idols and one day Jeff said to me: “Would you come back? Would you play “And I said,” If you invite, I’ll be there. “But I hadn’t talked to my family or anything, I just made that decision. And whenever they ask me, I can often say no, but when Jeff calls me I can’t say no.

And I jumped on it I said, “Really, Jeff?” When I was 39, I really started to open my eyes more and watch Boston Rob doing just about everything. It was like I was a student and I look after other people there, but in my view I’m watching one of the best players of all time. And people don’t know when I first applied to Survivor and they asked me, “Which survivor are you the most?” And I thought, “Boston Rob.” He was the reason I applied for survivors. Not just because of the money, but because I felt a connection with him. Not in a strange way, you know? So it was just like this: “I’ll do it because I think I can do it.” If he can do it, I can do it. “

And when I was on the island of idols for 36 days, I said, “You know what? I have to take it seriously. “Usually you have to rely on others to light a fire or open a coconut, and it was just him and me. And after I built the house, I sat there, lit a fire, or he said to me: “Do it like this, that’s the better way.” Or: “That’s the easier way.” Or open a coconut, I used to about an hour. I think now I can get it to seven minutes. It’s really, really good. So I prepared myself for 40 of 39 years.

It is interesting to watch your development, because obviously your face is the only double winner and you are on Survivor Mount Rushmore. But my favorite game of yours was Game Changers. Because the strategy only worked for you a few times and you were so aggressive in Game Changers.

Game Changers was different because I didn’t have to hide anywhere. At that point, I had already won twice. And even if Tony spoke to me, he wouldn’t address me as Sandra. From the beginning, he just said, “Yo, Queen, yo Queenie.” It kind of tricked me because then other people would call me Queen instead of just Sandra. So I often think: “Okay, the queen remains queen.” But it wasn’t because I went out: “Oh, I’m the queen, I’m that, I’m that. ”That became my name instead of Sandra. And so I wanted to work with Tony and Tony told me things I wanted to hear and behind my back he tried to get rid of me, unfortunately for Tony. But he told my alliance, because I was already the majority. So he says that to the people who are already on my side. Tony screwed it up here. I don’t think Tony will make that mistake again.

Does it still hurt to be voted out of Game Changers for the first time?

No. There wasn’t a single person in Ponderosa waiting for me or telling you that I never said anything bad about being voted out of Game Changers. I was expecting it. The only thing is, I wish it wasn’t under the circumstances where there was a tribal swap, and I was outnumbered. I would have preferred people to chase me and not have all my ducks in a row. I feel like I did everything right. I had people protecting me, I was loyal, I had the majority all the way through, and then I was exchanged tribe for five to two, and that’s it. And Sarah brought me out. Sarah did this to me and here she is.

Who do you want to work with from this group of women?

To be honest, I have to be open to an alliance with someone who offers one. Since I ran away from 39, I am glad that when they showed the promo on TV, they showed it on TV on Wednesday and were already on their way to the airport on Thursday at 6:00 a.m. Some people didn’t see it, but others did, and I’m glad the promo said that I was only out there as a mentor and didn’t play for the million dollars. Because I wanted it to be a secret. I didn’t want them to know that I just came out here because they could easily believe I had an advantage over them.

What I might be doing, maybe I’m more used to the area now, I know a little more about what to eat and what to do, what not to do and so on. But at the same time, I thought, “Oh my god, if we can keep it under wraps that I was out there on the 39th, maybe that’s something they won’t hold against me.” Day as Jeff said, “Sandra, you’re a target no matter what.” And it’s just something else for them that they can’t hack at as a reason to get rid of me.

For example: “Oh wow, this is the fifth time Sandra is playing.” Yes, I didn’t play for the fourth time for the million dollars, but I was still out here. So it is my fifth time that I play when others only get a second invitation for the first time. So, I mean, the girls all smile at me, I smile at them, but at the end of the day I don’t know if that’s one of them, “You’re the first one to go home” kind of smile, or, “Wow, it’s Sandra, maybe we want to work with Sandra,” a smile.

How do other players see you?

It is so difficult because I know many of them personally. And not personally where I would catch a flight and go to her house and visit her at Christmas, but we do charity events and things that we get in touch with, for example for a weekend. But it’s like a round table that you chat with for five minutes and that you chat with for ten minutes. You click with this and go out with this food, so it’s on a different level. But I don’t know every single player out here. I know Boston Rob and have never met Amber. When I saw Amber at the hotel that Thursday morning, I didn’t even know who she was. I was not wearing glasses and she was away some distance away and it didn’t take her to get on the bus because I was the first to get on the bus with my luggage. So I went all the way back to look to see everyone I realized it was her.

And I was shocked because Rob told me out here that he always said no. And he said to me out here: “Amber doesn’t feel like playing after winning All-Stars. She would never leave our four girls to come and play here. “So that I could see her, I said:” Where’s Tina? “I’m looking for Tina and this is Amber. So I really had no idea. No idea that she would be out here. As I said, I don’t know all of the female and male players who are out here. And at the end of the day everyone who wants to play with me and protect me has my loyalty, because I can offer that.

What is your biggest weakness in this game?

My weakness has always been that I have no physical strength. And in conversation with Boston Rob, he said to me all the time: “Sandra, you have always worked to hate challenges, to hate this and that and not to do certain things. But you’re really, really good, you just don’t give yourself enough credit for it. “I don’t normally go snorkeling and stuff like that but I would put on the snorkel set and he would go spear fishing and I’ll be right there to snorkel and look around. Until I saw a big fish, I turned and walked away. Because there are sharks out here.

So, I would do things because we were in Fiji for a full 36 days, we had a beautiful island, it was just him and me. So you have to say, “Okay, I’m going to do that today.” So I did a lot of things outside of my comfort zone. We even went to the top of the mountain. It took us more than two hours, and every day, from the minute we got here, Rob said to me, “Before we leave, we have to climb the top of the mountain.” They knock it out. You do, because that’s not me. “And he said,” No, you have to, you have to, you have to. “And the day he got permission to go up there we had nothing. When that happened we had a guide and Rob said,” I’m going. “And he said,” Are you sure you don’t want to go ? ”And I said,“ No, I’m sure I don’t want to go. “

And he just turned his back on me and started walking, and I ran to get my clothes and said, “I’m not going there in shorts. I have to put on pants and long socks and so on.” And before you know I was right behind him and he looks back and says, “I thought you weren’t coming.” I said, “you’re right.” I always think of it as a game and take advantage of the nice things it does There are things to do and see that you can’t do regularly in the game because you focus on strategy and get to the bottom of it, but I thought, “I’ll regret it if I don’t follow him go upstairs. “

And it took a while. We went up, took a lot of photos, the drone came. I mean, I know we’re going to have some great pictures of ourselves sitting on top of the mountain of the Isle of Idols. And then, on the way down, I took three good falls. I woke up with a lot of black and blues, but I felt that it was really worth it. And I’m glad that he convinced me and then he left it up to me. He never put pressure on me. He said, “Either you come or you stay.” And then when he left I said, “I’m coming.”

And the island of idols, on which these statues still stand, is right behind us as we speak.

And our shelter! Our shelter has held up. I mean, Rob can build anything. So if you want to have a small beachfront property in your garden, call Boston Rob Mariano.

How do you assess the possibility that there will be another double winner if you don’t get this out?

You’re right. If it is not a triple winner, there will definitely be a double winner. But I have a feeling that the boys may have the upper hand and … in a way, I hope we have our first king of survival. I mean Richard Hatch was always called the king because he was the first winner ever. But if another guy comes and wins a second time, he’ll be the survival king of what Tony wanted to be. Like King T.V., King Tony Vlachos. So if I can’t get it out, I would hope a man could do it, otherwise I would go hand in hand with another woman. We cannot be the same, I don’t want there to be another queen, there can only be one queen. And then people just started breaking our records. And he did that. “So if I could help, there would be no other survival queen.

