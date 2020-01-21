Survivor: Michele Fitzgerald wants to prove that she deserves to win EW.com

advertisement

There are some names that are considered huge goals right at the start of Survivor: Winners at War. Michele Fitzgerald is not one of them. Of course, that could only be the advantage Michele needs to surprise everyone again when the All-Champion season premieres on CBS on February 12th.

But while Michele can now take advantage of her outsider status, the now 28-year-old who deserved victory at Survivor: Kaoh Rong actually made it difficult for her to enjoy the victory. In a very open and emotional conversation in Fiji before filming began in season 40, Michele spoke about the self-doubt she had from the first trip due to the negative feedback. “It is sad to say that this really influenced my experience, but it worked,” says Michele. “I’m out here to prove to myself that I deserved it for the first time, to prove to everyone else that I deserved it for the first time, and to see how I do it again. It’s a some salvation for me. “

advertisement

Read on for one of my favorite interviews with Survivor.

WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT: First of all, Michele, give everyone the update: What have you been doing since people last saw you on the show?

MICHELE FITZGERALD: Yes, a few years have passed. I think it’s been four years. When I was 24 I was a bartender and have been moving to the travel industry ever since. I flew from place to place somehow, no real roots, and now I somehow grew roots. I am an adult and an adult. I have a permanent job in the travel industry, i.e. new Michele, new and improved.

I am firmly convinced that who you are as a person and where you are in your life phase will influence the way you play the game. You won the game last time. Now you’re a little older, a little wiser. How are you different and how do you bring that into play?

I feel older and wiser. It is interesting that when I was 24 I thought I knew everything. It is so interesting that we think and look back in our mid-twenties and ask ourselves, “Oh my god, s … we really didn’t know anything!” I had this moment of thinking when I looked back and knew about my season recently that I would get out of here. You put on a microscope and say, “Okay, what have you done and what could you have done better?”

So I played with what I knew at the time, what my social strengths were, and I now think I’m more confident that I have the other things, the other tools in my box that may not be as sharp as, can use that, but it does the job even more efficiently. I’m excited to see what I can bring out this season. I want to be a little more diverse and show Michele Fitzgerald from other sides than this little beauty girl.

And is that not just a function of experiencing age, but also of the trust that comes from winning?

Absolutely. I think I gained a lot of confidence on the island when I was out there and it is interesting when you watch the show you can be really self-critical and I think I experienced that and I have a lot of self lost – trust that I had to rebuild by surrounding myself with family and friends and concentrating on another facet of my life. So I’ve grown exponentially through experience, in a way that I wasn’t necessarily convinced I would. I thought I was going to the island and that was it and that was the epitome of my experience. But it was so much more.

That’s really interesting. I may get you wrong, but are you saying that looking back at your season, you lost confidence first? Because I’m not sure if you know that, Michele, but SPOILER ALERT: You won the game!

I did. Yes.

So tell me about it. You win the game, you go out there and have the last 39 days, and the jury gives you the money, chooses you as the best player in the game, and yet you see it back and become self-critical. Why?

It’s so interesting and when I talk to people about it, it’s difficult for people to understand because they have the same perception as you. “You won the game. How could you look back and not be proud of yourself? “And I’m proud of myself; Don’t get me wrong, but when it aired and I watched it and saw all that stuff online and all that criticism and controversy surrounding this season, especially my win, and that guesses it all a little bit. It is sad to say that this really influenced my experience, but it worked. I’m out here to prove to myself that I deserved it for the first time, to prove to everyone else that I deserved it for the first time, and to see how I do it again. It’s a little bit of salvation for me.

How do you get out of here and avoid the experience that you had the last time you saw it and was self-critical? What does that mean, how do you watch season 40? And do you look at it differently and take a deep breath and find, “Okay, don’t go too far with myself?”

Absolutely. I think my biggest regret from the whole experience is how badly I felt after the show. And it really influenced … As if it was something I saw with my family and friends. I was kind of sad that I let the experience spoil for me, so I want to go in this time and no matter what happens, I’ll enjoy every step because most people don’t get a chance to do it. I’m lucky to have that.

Well Michele, I saw this season, I wrote about this season, and I wrote that I thought Aubry should have won because it’s my job to express my opinion about the game …

Naturally.

But it really touches me when I hear you say that it affected you – not necessarily what I wrote, just the general reaction. I always think that person won, and we can break it down in a million ways, but this person won, and everyone who won – it’s an amazing feat. Anyone who makes it to day 39, even if they don’t have votes, is an amazing feat.

Absolutely.

I just want to say that I’m sorry you had such difficulties, but I hope that you know what you did, regardless of what Yahoo wrote online, that’s incredible.

Listen, I definitely don’t want you to sit opposite me with pity or pity. I don’t want that at all.

No, but you’re really open and honest, which I appreciate.

Yes absolutely. It was only part of my trip. And everyone has different trips and different exams and difficulties that produce a better version. You come out on the other side of Survivor as a better person and it could be that you went blind and got things out of yourself that you didn’t expect. Everyone has a different obstacle to overcome in order to get better out of the survivors’ experience. Mine was different from most people, but I still feel that it was a really big and effective part of my life, that I was able to overcome something that I wasn’t sure about at the time if I had the strength to do it. Overall, it was a blessing in disguise, and frankly I’m really grateful that I can do it again and put my stamp on this game that loves so much, part 2.

I just don’t think I ever … Many winners have returned, in many different roles, to play this game before. It is refreshing when a winner says: “I have to prove something”. Hear how you say, “I’m not happy with that.” Most people are happy. No matter how it happened, they’re happy. And it hurts to hear that you have had trouble with it, but at the same time I like the fact that you are not satisfied that you want more.

Well, Dalton, I’m never happy. As for my friends and family, they’re like, “Damn it, Michele. Can’t you just take it? Take life the way it is and be happy?” I think, “No, I want more. I want to do more , get better and be the best. “And this gives me the opportunity to strive for it and I’m excited.

Was there any hesitation to come …

No.

None?

Not even a second. I didn’t even let you end the question. I have never hesitated. When I got the call, I cried and screamed – one of the best moments in my life to get this call.

You are here on the beach and you know nine of the other people you play with. You were here with nine other women before the game. I’m sure you have your guesses or theories about who else is out there, but in terms of the people you’ve seen here, someone you think, “Hey, I want to work with that person?” Tell me about the impressions you have of the people you are with.

This is really interesting because I look at each one individually and there are certain people who I am of course more interested in. But for every professional one of these players there is a disadvantage. For any reason I want to work with someone, I can probably think of 10 reasons to protect myself from them. I feel like my feet hit the sand and I start talking to people and I know where to go, but I’m really not sure at the moment. Am I going with Kim Spradlin, am I going with the elephant and am the bird sitting on its back and eating the beetles and holding on for a while until I fly away? Or am I taking out the elephant? It is difficult to know which direction to go until you get there. I play it very adaptable, very flexible. My goal in this game is to stay open and all my doors and windows are open if you want to get in.

Adaptability is always the key in this game.

Absolutely.

Was there someone you were particularly looking forward to just as a fan of the game?

Oh my god, I was fingering so hard when I came up to her. I was the last person to approach this group of girls, the last. And I blushed from head to toe, light pink because I had an overwhelming feeling for Fangirl. I’ve been watching this show since I was ten. When I went into this room, I tried very hard, probably most of all over Parvati, which I wanted to have as a child. And Sandra is there; I like, “Oh my god. What have I gotten myself into? I think you have the wrong girl.”

But it is really incredible. I am so honored. When I look at these women … I think only 15 women won Survivor to be one of 10 of these women. I look at them and they are so strong and so positive for independence, the independence of women. I’m just proud to be part of it. Really.

It is a very exclusive club. And I am sure that you will rate other players. But how do others see you? How do they see you when they rate Michele Fitzgerald?

Well, I like to think they underestimate me. That would be in an ideal world. I think it’s foolish when someone goes into a winning season where they underestimate someone because we all won for a reason. But if you look at everyone’s resume, I’m probably one of the lesser threats. This is great, a big advantage for me, because I am a completely different person from me, the 24-year-old beauty tribe Michele, and I am ready to play a completely different game. So if you underestimate me, I have the flexibility to play boldly without feeling that I’m playing too boldly. I can fly a bit under the radar and make movements without all alarm bells going straight out of the gate. I hope to be perceived as a little less threatening.

This is season 40, so you know it’s going to be huge. All-Stars was the first big season. It was won by Amber, who was not considered a threat at all this season. Heroes vs. Villains was won by Sandra. She’s called the queen now, but this season she wasn’t considered one of the season’s biggest threats. So what you say is interesting.

Yes. And that’s my fear. As you just said, super fans are also out here and they are always on the pulse of events in these returning seasons, which the radar players seem to be taking over. If that’s your attitude, my ship could be sunk before I leave port, but I hope that’s not the case.

What is your biggest weakness? What is the thing that interests you most in your own game?

My biggest weakness is that because of my victory, I don’t necessarily know when the tides will change and when they may turn me on. Since I have never been blind and voted out, it is a great weakness for me not to know exactly when this could happen for me. People who have been previously voted out have seen what it is like, and they know the feeling and can take up the clues. Because I don’t have that, I’m afraid there is a snake in the grass and before I know I’m dead.

This is a very smart point, and I think that in all the years I’ve done Survivor, I’m not sure if anyone has made it to me before. Because we always talk about why returning players do so well in this game. because they have already experienced it and know certain clues. And if the warning bells don’t ring because they haven’t, it can be a danger. That is a great point. For someone who won this game you come lively here and I like it, Michele.

I have nothing to lose. I’ve already won. I feel like a winner who is out here right now. I’m so damn honored and I want to live up to this season, so I’m ready. I am alert and ready to go.

For more Survivor articles, visit Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss. You can find exclusive photos and videos of the 40th season at Dalton on Instagram @thedaltonross.

Related content:

– Yul Kwon, why he feels liberated when he storms Survivor: Winners at War

– Amber Mariano, why the time was right for her return to Survivor

—Ethan Zohn on “I didn’t feel like I was alive long enough to play Survivor again”

Episode recaps

Previous

S39 E14 summary Survivor season finale: the end By Dalton Ross

S39 E13 summary Looking back at the survivors: A player is removed from the game for the first time By Dalton Ross

S39 E12 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Difficult to predict By Dalton Ross

S39 E11 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Seize the Opportunity By Dalton Ross

S39 E10 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: What’s Next? By Dalton Ross

S39 E8 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Everything Goes To Hell By Dalton Ross

S39 E7 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Social Policy or Strategy? By Dalton Ross

S39 E6 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Elaine’s sneak attack By Dalton Ross

S39 E5 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: Feast here By Dalton Ross

S39 E4 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Noura’s big (and really bad) lie By Dalton Ross

S39 E3 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Quest for fire By Dalton Ross

S39 E2 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: No time for a nap By Dalton Ross

S39 E1 summary Survivor: Island of the Idols premiere review: the game begins By Dalton Ross

S38 E14 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction season finale: did the right person win? By Dalton Ross

S38 E13 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction – Summary: Devens makes a show By Dalton Ross

S38 E12 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Beware of the trap of loved ones By Dalton Ross

S38 E11 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: A War Against Wardog By Patrick Gomez

S38 E10 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction – Summary: War Against Returning Players By Dalton Ross

S38 E9 Recap Survivor: On the verge of extinction Summary: Tribal Council is fun By Dalton Ross

S38 E8 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: A family (visit) torn to pieces By Dalton Ross

S38 E7 Recap Looking back at the survivors: Two people have left Edge of Extinction By Dalton Ross

S38 E5 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Revenge of the Newbies By Dalton Ross

S38 E4 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Swap tribal members until they drop By Dalton Ross

Next

Jeff Probst leads adventures in the ultimate (and original) reality series.

kind

Seasons

genre

premiere

Creator

actor

network

Complete coverage

Available for streaming on

advertisement