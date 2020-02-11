Boston Rob has never lacked confidence. When I spoke to him before Survivor: All-Stars, Rob said I should save the tape from the interview because he guarantees victory. That didn’t quite work out. It worked even better! He made it to the end and then married the woman who hit him.

Perhaps the only thing Rob Mariano can do better than Survivor is giving interviews before playing Survivor. Rob was not only a source of Survivor knowledge when we spoke on the day before filming for Winners at War (premiered on February 12 on CBS), but also a quotation machine and deliver classic lines along the way. In a fascinating conversation, Rob explained how he convinced Amber to come back and play (note: it was The Amazing Race), answered whether he would sacrifice his wife to win the game, and explained why he was after Sandra of their time together no longer feeling Island of the Idols (while mentioning whom Sandra couldn’t stop talking about), explaining why airtime can put you on the line, and teasing a secret new strategy: “Imagine you’re controlling the game from the start from both sides. “

Keep reading what can only be called a survivor clinic, and be sure to read it for every fan.

WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT: Well, that’s a surprise. I didn’t think you would be here because we saw that you were back for 39, but you did the double duty! Tell me about the decision to come back in different roles not just once but twice.

BOSTON ROB MARIANO: I was actually done after season 22. I had finally won the game. That is all I wanted and I was satisfied. I’ve always said that I probably wouldn’t go back to this game unless there was a one-time opportunity or something worthwhile. Jeff (Probst) called me in December and gave me the idea of ​​the island of idols. I thought the concept was pretty cool. I get a chance to show people what I know.

At the same time, it was almost nine years back then. Let me see if I can go out there and do it anyway. And the good news is I can still do it. But then of course there is one limitation with the other and he asked me about 40. I always felt that I would have a big goal and would not have much to do in such a season. Ultimately, Survivor has given me so much over the years and I’ve learned that playing this game with no regrets is really difficult. And I thought about how I would feel like a premiere in the morning season 40 if I wasn’t there. It’s such an epic adventure and it was such a big part of my life that I had to be part of it. So I decided to come back and kick everyone in the ass again.

Did anything about your season 39 mentoring experience change your mindset so you can play again at 40?

No. The only thing that really happened at 39 and affected my gameplay at 40 is that I spent a lot of time with Sandra, and everyone else saw that. So the assumption will be that Sandra and I will work together, which we could possibly work together. But Sandra probably learned a lot about me and from me when we were 39, and I also learned a lot about her. So even though we play a different kind of game, we still had the idea that 40 could happen and we could both be there. She is a smart player. She knows what she is doing and I am aware of it.

Impressive. How were the discussions at home with Amber that not only did one of you come back – which would have meant a lot of talking – but you both came back?

There are many ways to look at this. People could see it as if it made my goal bigger and harder. You can think of it like we have two shots to win this thing. You can imagine that I have someone in this game who doesn’t work against me, but I don’t know if she’ll be on my team or not. I can’t really help her when we’re on different teams and she can’t help me. But Amber is a pretty tough customer and I think she can handle herself.

Did you turn her arm or did she turn your arm to get out of here?

I told her to come. I mean, that was the point. She wasn’t too happy about it. But sometimes you have to do things to improve the group. Seriously, she is very happy to be a mother at home and didn’t really need this adventure. But I wanted it and kind of thought back to the Amazing Race All Stars. I did not want. I would have had a bad taste after the first mouth, but my wife asked me to do it. And sometimes you do things when your wife asks you to, and sometimes you do things when your husband asks you to.

Yes, you were clearly robbed at the first Amazing Race – no pun planned. But when the plane was brought back to the gate … you should be sitting here as both a Survivor winner and an Amazing Race winner. It has to sting a bit. But look, if you both end up doing what you did before, does it matter who wins?

No, it doesn’t matter who wins. But I mean, it doesn’t matter who wins in the broad scheme of things …

Do not you care?

Maybe a bit of bragging rights in the house. No, I have no false illusions. In front of me is an incline that will be monumental. It will be a lot of work to get it done. But if anyone can, it’s me. I feel that. It’s crazy, I know! I like to play. I know what the odds are, but I’ll tell you, if someone can do it, I can do it.

So I’m going to work tirelessly like I did in Redemption. I mean, salvation was different. I had a lot of people who never played the game. It was a lot easier. Everyone here not only played the game, but also won it. They know what they’re doing. You won’t fall for the one-two. You will need the three, four, five, six. Maybe the seven, eight, nine, ten.

However, there are ways to find out. I’m not the only target out here. I know that. I know that there are other people who just feel the heat. And if these people are smart enough to keep their egos at bay, chances are we will make some pretty epic alliances. We could get some people to work together who have never worked together and put aside everything we need to put aside to get where we need to go and then get it out. But not all people with goals can put their egos aside.

Tell me about the pregame meetings at home. You all know each other. We know that you are friends with Tyson and some of these other people. So tell us how it is because I know people are trying to talk to each other. People try to reach you and you know that people are trying to reach other people at the same time. How do you deal with it?

I don’t play that. I don’t play it at all. I have not called a single person, perhaps to my disadvantage, but I have always believed that I personally can build and maintain relationships better. Well, like Game Changers, at 39, Sandra told me that everyone had their existing alliance before they came to the beach, and if you weren’t part of it, you were gone, one, two, three, four, and that could happen to me.

I hope it isn’t, but it could be. I’ve been friends with Tyson for a while. There are many of these guys that I don’t know. Really, I only met three of these people out here. So there are a lot of relationships that I don’t have. It’s funny when I pick up the phone and call Yul that I’ve never spoken to or spoken to in my life. “Hey buddy, how are you? Look, I’m really looking forward to working with you out there.” It’s not real. People record it and I don’t want it. I want to get out there right now and see what I can do. In this game you have to be able to maneuver and adapt, this is of the utmost importance in this game. The game has evolved. It has changed over the years.

I’m looking forward to it. Do you think there is a learning curve for you? Because it is a different game than the last time you played it.

Yes, it’s a different game. And look, I’m not going to be the old man in the club who says, “Look, that’s how we did it back then.” But still the basic requirement where you vote people and then you have to let them come back and ask them to give the money that has not changed. Some of them play fast, others slowly. It’s difficult because you have to adapt and find out, and there could be something new that no one has done before. There could be something beyond what everyone else sees. Something I think about when it happens could make things happen differently. Something no one has seen before.

What are you thinking about

I don’t want to say that.

Why can’t you say it

Because I do not want.

Why? Say it!

No.

Come on! Put it out there.

Let’s just put it this way: Everyone thinks that this game has to be played in a certain way. It was always played from the beginning. Reich or whoever said: “Look, we are forming an alliance, we are joining together.” We will go. “Somewhere along the way that was taken away and it was like,” You know what? We can switch at any time. You can’t tell me what to do. I’m not the boss of you “Well, maybe there is a combination of these, along with …

Okay, look at it without examining it too much. Basically, it is important that Survivor is and was a numbers game. It is a numbers game, but it is not a numbers game in which only normal people say, “I do it because it is the most realistic and logical way of doing things.” People are not acting logically. There are emotions behind every person and that is what drives them. You will end up sitting there telling you, “I will vote for the person I think played the game best.” If you dirty them, it will resonate in them. So you have to look at each person individually and find out what is in their best interest. But you have to go beyond that. Is there something as a group that benefits everyone?

Note here that everyone in this group would benefit from saying, “See, if we do this, everyone wins to a point and then we can go our own ways.” I mean, look, we I know not who is still here. We don’t know how the tribes are divided. We don’t know anything, but there is something in common for everyone. And if you are able to find out what it is and what it makes sense for everyone else to do something, then you are scared in a season like this where everyone has goals and the people who have no goals because they have no friends, that they don’t know anyone.

You have to find whatever it is, whatever that fear is in them and reap it, and it can be done. It will go so fast, it will go so fast. The way they say it is only seconds. This is true! This is true! Well, I mean, maybe that works. Maybe not. If so, how great would it be to be able to control the game from both sides? That has never been done before. Imagine that you control the game from both sides right from the start.

What do you mean by both sides?

You have to wait and find out.

What do you mean by that?

I’m not telling you.

Come on.

Imagine.

Tell me.

Imagine! Imagine that you have the dominant alliance between the two tribes from the start.

Good. We will see. I think that could affect you and your wife. We will see. But what if you and your wife belong to the same tribe?

What if I have to sacrifice my wife?

Would you do that?

I’m here to win, brother.

You are here to win and I love it. How do the others see you? You rate everyone. What do you think is their attitude towards you now?

Let’s go back to season 8, Survivor: All-Stars – the first time that they brought returning players back. What were the criteria for deselection at the time? It had come after the most popular players.

The winners.

Yes, and the most popular, the big names, and who was left? It was like, “Who were these people?” That was me and Amber, who were ranked seventh in Survivor: Marquesas and Amber spoke in Survivor: Australia not too much. And they could just go under the sunset and nobody really saw them. But this mentality has always been there over the years when there has been a recurring season. And it didn’t have to be that you were a winner or a physical threat. Are you a threat to my airtime? Are you going to be a bigger character than me?

Because if they show you all the time, how do I get on the screen? Which is kind of sad. But that’s it too. Recognizing this and seeing the motivation behind people’s actions gives you a competitive advantage. I mean, this season the number one enemy of the state is right here in front of you.

Look, they gave me more than anyone else in the history of this game. This is the sixth time I’ve been here. My wife and I both won. We got married on TV. We have a nice family. We did the Amazing Race twice. I get it. From their point of view, they built a damn statue of me and drive past it every day with the boats.

I’m literally looking at it right now. It’s right behind you.

They literally didn’t go until the day after the promo so everyone else saw that they had made a statue of me and if they didn’t see it they could see it immediately because it was faces right in front of their eyes. I don’t know what Jeff thinks I’ll be able to do, but he’s expecting a lot and I’ll give it to him. But man, they make it difficult.

But to get back to my point of view, it was always about more than just who posed a threat. It will, are you a big character? Are you someone who picks up everything? And I understand that I am the number one enemy of the state in this capacity. But I can also help your alliance. I have a relationship with Tyson. Look at the boys here. I am 43 years old now. I am not 25 years old. I am the old man in the club. These guys, look at Jeremy and Tyson and Wendell. These guys are fit. You are ready to go. I look like a guy who plays football in Boston and is too old and too slow. In no case could he win.

This is what you will try, is it to exaggerate yourself? Good luck with it, dude.

No, I will not undercut myself. I will try to build relationships and alliances with people I can trust and find a way to see if I can control this game. I’m driving, brother. I do not drive. I will not play who I am not. Everything is written down. You all read the Boston Rob rule book. You should know by now. You should know it.

I will not try to be someone that I am not. It won’t be easy, but if I can meet Parvati and Kim and other people who also need protection and they can put their differences aside, then we can do something. And I think Parvati and Kim are smart enough to do that. I do. I think they are smart enough to know that they can use me for a while and we can be mutually beneficial in this capacity.

That’s why I first voted Sandra out when you asked. Because Sandra is too much in her own head. Even on the 39th, all the time out there, she only talks about her crown and Parvati this and Parvati that. Sandra hates Parvati. She said to me.

Why?

Out of jealousy. Therefore. I mean, I love Sandra. Do not get me wrong. I think it’s great, but I know how dangerous it is. And I know that the second Sandra sees me out there and that Amber is out there. She’ll use that against us as soon as she can. She will try to use it for her first. Then when it is of no use, she will turn it against us. I take three or four steps ahead, and that’s what you have to do in this game. In season 39, she said, “Look, how many days did you play, Rob?” I have no idea. I have no idea how many days I played Survivor. Why? “” Because I want to beat your record. “

Are you so stupid You tell me this and think I’ll forget it in two weeks? I mean, it’s incredible. It is incredible what I heard from her mouth. It’s like, “How did you win twice?” And I found out how she won twice. It’s pretty awesome.

How?

You simply sabotage your own alliance from the start. She did it as if she was with them and as soon as there was any indication of a possible disagreement, she immediately jumped on the ship and went the other way. She is the last person in her alliance and she is sitting with two people from the opposing alliance who have upset more people than she and she slips into it. It’s pretty smart. It’s really smart, but I can’t play with someone like that because after merging, it’s never a goal and I always am. You understand?

She will always avoid any challenge to eat, and I never can. I always fight for my life. Someone like her, if they make it through the first three tribal councils, she’s good. They are now beginning to take out the major threats early, knowing that there will be a change in episode three, four, or five.

It’s hard for an athletic guy to go deep into this game. It is. You make it difficult. In this mentality you have to understand what each person comes from. That’s where Sandra comes from. Parvati could not come from this point. Kim doesn’t come from there. Amber doesn’t come from this point, but you need to understand individually where each person comes from and what their motivation is. Yes, everyone wants to win. I know the same motivation, but what really drives it? What makes you feel safe?

Someone like Yul who wasn’t out here forever, or Ethan who wasn’t here for a while. I know Ethan has relationships with Parv and some other people, but Yul doesn’t speak to many people. He says, “Man, who can I catch?” He needs a friend. This guy needs a friend. He was in the time machine now. He looks like he just got out of season 16 or whatever it was he was on. This guy has not aged a day. Man.

Season 13. There were 27 seasons. Incredible.

Yes, but every person has a different motivation. So we’re not going to sit here and go through all 20 people, but I can really figure out what people need, what their motivation is, and try to do it for them. And if I can do that and gain some confidence and it is difficult to trust me, I know that it is not, but in the beginning you can start building trust by doing what you say and stay true.

Look, every time I played this game, someone from my alliance won the game if I didn’t win. I stick to my plan and join in. If I don’t find out you’re going against me, I’m not really deviating from it. Well, admittedly, I might have a lot of plans with different people. But after all, the deal I make from day one is the deal I’ve always followed.

Yes, but everyone thinks they are your number one.

Well, you should know better.

Is there a chance that you would say to these people, “Hey, if you want to be part of an epic season, keep me close”? Does that even play?

No, she doesn’t care. Nobody cares to keep Rob for an epic season. What interests them is what takes them further in this game. And that’s it.

Are you destined to be a pre-jury boat or to make it to the end? Is that your style Because you are aggressive, a leader, you take command and your game was so interesting because you either can’t make it because everyone says “We have to get rid of this guy” or you do it all the way to the end.

It is very similar to my personality. I understand, I polarize. People like me or they don’t like me, but I don’t really care. That’s how I am and play this game to win. Believe it or not, there is a right way to play this game. There is a right way and a wrong way and the goal of this game is to play this game properly.

And even if you do everything right, you still cannot win because it is a luck factor. It’s in many ways like a poker tournament where you have to play perfectly, but you also have to be lucky. And playing perfectly doesn’t always mean winning everything. It means making the right decision at the moment for that particular circumstance, and just because you’re making a decision under a particular circumstance when it’s a different season with different players, it could be different.

There are so many variables that go into every decision, but there is a right and a wrong game in every situation – not just for me, but also for you or for anyone else who is playing. This is the key to being able to analyze all this information and process it very quickly and accurately. That is the key to this game, to be able to record everything very quickly, to see what it needs, to see what it needs, this.

Then play your chances now. If we do, what will the impact be? Who gets angry here and what does all this bring me? And is it good in the long term or in the short term? There’s a lot behind it, brother. For real. There is much. I mean there’s a lot in my mind. In Sandra’s eyes, it could be as simple as, “Well, as long as I’m not.”

Does it frustrate you then that the game of luck has gotten even more? The more benefits are added, the more idols are added, and this happiness factor has almost overwhelmed the strategic factor in many ways.

It’s hard, but at its core, Survivor is still a social game. Even if you are unlucky and are able to maintain good relationships, you can still prevail. It is difficult. It is difficult. The game is hard, but that’s why it’s good and not fair in every way. It’s fair in the sense that they never do something that isn’t even, but it’s not fair who says how the tribes are divided? Or if there is a change of tribe or what happens there? The stuff is not fair for everyone. Just because it doesn’t matter whether you’re lucky or not.

Ultimately, this game is the purest adventure game ever invented. You can play it. This is season 40. We have been doing this for 20 years. You could do it for another 20 years with the same premise and it will always be true because basically you take a microcosm of all different people, all different areas of life, put them in a really uncomfortable situation and mix it up and see what happens becomes. And the result is different every time.

Follow Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss to learn more about Survivor, and follow Dalton on Instagram @thedaltonross to see exclusive photos and videos from season 40.

Related content:

– Natalie Anderson talks about medical issues that delayed the survivors’ return

– Adam Klein on why he is blessed as a goat in Winners at War

– Jenise Stapley wants to prove that she has earned her place in Winners at War

– Jeremy Collins misses Winners at War the Edge of Extinction twist

– Sarah Lacina on overcoming her “resting bitch face” for “Winners at War”

– Ben Driebergen wants to prove that he’s not just one

– Sophie Clarke passed out and finally has the reputation of playing Survivor again

– Nick Wilson on the dangers of being the youngest winner of Winners at War

—Danni Boatwright reveals her only weakness in “Winners at War”

—Tony Vlachos on why “Losing Helped Me” for “Winners at War”

– Parvati Shallow wants to kill the night king (a.k.a. Sandra)

—Wendell Holland on the reasons why he has to “deter” Survivor: Winners at War

– Kim Spradlin-Wolfe on defending her best survivor crown

—Tyson Apostol on why he is “one of the best survivor players of all time”

– Michele Fitzgerald wants to prove that she deserves to win Survivor

– Yul Kwon, why he feels liberated when he storms Survivor: Winners at War

– Amber Mariano, why the time was perfect to return to Survivor

—Ethan Zohn on “I didn’t feel like I was alive long enough to play Survivor again”

Episode recaps

Previous

S39 E14 summary Survivor season finale: the end By Dalton Ross

S39 E13 summary Looking back at the survivors: A player is removed from the game for the first time By Dalton Ross

S39 E12 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Difficult to predict By Dalton Ross

S39 E11 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Seize the Opportunity By Dalton Ross

S39 E10 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: What’s Next? By Dalton Ross

S39 E8 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Everything Goes To Hell By Dalton Ross

S39 E7 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Social Policy or Strategy? By Dalton Ross

S39 E6 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Elaine’s sneak attack By Dalton Ross

S39 E5 Recap Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: Feast here By Dalton Ross

S39 E4 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Review: Noura’s big (and really bad) lie By Dalton Ross

S39 E3 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols – Quest for fire By Dalton Ross

S39 E2 summary Survivor: Isle of Idols Review: No time for a nap By Dalton Ross

S39 E1 summary Survivor: Island of the Idols premiere review: the game begins By Dalton Ross

S38 E14 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction season finale: did the right person win? By Dalton Ross

S38 E13 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction – Summary: Devens makes a show By Dalton Ross

S38 E12 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Beware of the trap of loved ones By Dalton Ross

S38 E11 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: A War Against Wardog By Patrick Gomez

S38 E10 summary Survivor: Edge of Extinction – Summary: War Against Returning Players By Dalton Ross

S38 E9 Recap Survivor: On the verge of extinction Summary: Tribal Council is fun By Dalton Ross

S38 E8 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: A family (visit) torn to pieces By Dalton Ross

S38 E7 Recap Looking back at the survivors: Two people have left Edge of Extinction By Dalton Ross

S38 E5 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Revenge of the Newbies By Dalton Ross

S38 E4 Recap Survivor: Edge of Extinction Summary: Swap tribal members until they drop By Dalton Ross

Next

Jeff Probst leads adventures in the ultimate (and original) reality series.

kind

Seasons

genre

premiere

Creator

actor

network

Complete coverage

Available for streaming on