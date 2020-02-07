Advertisement

Adan Klein knows that he is not considered one of the best survivor winners of all time. Jeff Probst even said it. He knows that there are people who have been overwhelmed by his win in Millennials against Gen X. He knows that some people thought his last three were filled with goats – including himself. And he knows that this is a blessing when it comes to his return to Survivor: Winners at War.

We spoke to Adam the day before season 40 began shooting, and Adam was not only very aware of his outsider status, but also greeted him in terms of the benefits he has when trying to do some of the in-game legends defeat him overlooked. Legends, he says, with whom he has built relationships both in the survivor community and on the poker site. Legends that turned to him immediately after his victory to lay the foundation for an alliance before the game. And legends that Adam hopes will finally give him the respect of an all-time great … after winning the $ 2 million.

WEEKLY ENTERTAINMENT: What’s up, man?

ADAM SMALL: Literally a dream to be here.

Right? Not only do I want to win the game, I also want to return to season 40, which you know will be big and epic because it is a large number.

You can just say that all the winners are here. You can say it’s because they are all winners.

No, you can say it. I can not say it.

I will then say it for you.

But I will say you are here with nine other men you saw and they all happened to win the game.

What a coincidence!

Give people the quick update, Adam. What have you been doing since you won Survivor?

Well, I’m still the same person I was when I visited Survivor. But a lot has changed in my life. By winning Survivor, I had many opportunities to influence the world around me even more. And now I hold keynotes, among other things. I am a motivating speaker and reach the world of hosting. So now I’m running a poker and lifestyle streaming channel in the Virgin Islands. It was a lot of fun and I am still a survivor fan just like ever before.

So don’t hesitate to come back and do it again, right?

No, I would play Survivor anytime. I love this game. I have always.

So you look around and see nine other men here who you’ve missed a pregame.

Quite an epic company, don’t you think?

Ever met anyone?

I wouldn’t call it a starstruck because I think that would mean that I would change the way I play the game in any way. Am I very impressed with the talent around me and very excited to meet these people and hang out with them? Obviously. But I won’t let this affect my way of playing.

Is there someone you think of: “Hey, I want to work with this person. This is someone I could do well with”?

Absolutely. I think you want to come into the game and look at most of the people who say, “I could work with you.” I think someone like Ethan is someone I have a lot in common with. And you might want to call it shooting stars. Yes sure. I’m just a little impressed with Ethan because I wanted to be him. When I was 10 I saw Survivor: Africa and it was like, “This is a really good person who could play Survivor in an incredible game and win – that would be the ultimate dream.” And now I’m going to be friends with him and maybe allies with him and I’m playing survivor with him. And that’s pretty wild for me. So we have a lot in common.

Yul and I also have a lot in common. We both went to Stanford. I think he’s the guy who wants to work with rational, predictable people. So I will point out that although I am from the era of the big trains in terms of the seasons of Survivor, I am not a big train type who only has to make one train to achieve that make a train. Only if it is the right and the smartest move. And I think someone like Yul would appreciate that and want to work with it. I think someone like Tyson loves to have a plan B. He always has someone in his back pocket. Why shouldn’t this person be me? We played poker together. I know Tyson socially and in the same breath I played with Rob Poker.

We recently played a charity poker tournament together. We were the last two. I won and I won $ 5,000 for charity. And the very first thing I did was say, “Hey, Rob, let’s do $ 1,000 for your charity.” I think I deserve some respect from Rob. I know these two guys are very close, so I think I could work with them. I mean, I can go on as if I think there is a connection with everyone. I am very close to Ben. I like Nick, you know, there are a lot of people out there that I would probably have a connection with.

If you think of Survivor and the people who were at the forefront of cancer awareness among the participants, it was Jenn Lyon and you and Ethan. I cannot imagine that there is a scenario where you are on the beach and do not talk at some point whether that makes you allies or not.

Yes. And I hope people don’t think Ethan and I have ever spoken before, but I actually know Ethan pretty well, and I kind of got that in my back pocket. We actually share the same manager for lectures, so I definitely want to make my manager happy. So here we have some kind of vested interests that we hope would hold us together.

And there is a lot of that, I should say. There are so many connections in this group. I mean, this game really started 15 years ago. I really believe that. The possibility of an all-winners edition of Survivor has long been considered. Some of these relationships are much more public than others, like Tyson and Rob. But there are many relationships under the surface and I have many of them. So it will be a very interesting season.

So how much can you rely on? Because we know people are talking before the game. It is part of the game.

I mean Sandra played this game with everyone who got out of the game. I got a call from Sandra after I won and I think she is laying the foundation. That is why I want to get on the Sandra train when it leaves the station because I think she will have a lot of people on her train. And you’d be an idiot if you tried to push the train off the tracks. It’s just too difficult.

But how much can you expect? How much can you expect this train to stop when it has to stop and to let you stay on the train to get to the final destination?

Well, as you said, this game has already taken place, and I’ve played it, and I’ve made it very clear to Sandra that if we ever play Survivor together, I’ll be in her corner – and that goes way back from the previous calls spent on this season. I mean, we knew that this could come someday, so I want the queen to know, “I am your faithful servant. Whatever I can do to please the queen, I am here to serve. “

How do the other players see you?

I think I’m underestimated. I think I was underestimated the last time I played. I have re-enacted this on purpose and will do it again. I have to be careful not to do so much that I can’t win if I make it to the end. But I think people can’t decide whether I won because of my social game or despite everything. You hear a lot of people in the Survivor world talking about Survivor: Millennials vs. Gen X and they think the last three were all goats, you know? Or that they voted between the lesser of three evils or whatever it may be. I know I was friends with the members of the jury, and I would say that if they couldn’t win themselves, most of them were happy that they could vote for me to win the game.

Now, as someone involved in the Survivor community and you’re a big fan before you play and read a lot about Survivor, do that …

Yes, I’ve been reading your articles from the start. I was probably 13 years old then.

Now you’re making me old How to get to Survivor. And you win survivor.

A dream becomes true.

But was part of you upset when you said you were going to read there that “Oh, these are all three goats”? Did you get caught?

Yes absolutely. But now everything that bothered me at the time, what people said, that I only won because I sat next to goats or whatever, and that I was a goat myself – that’s an advantage now. It’s really. I am so blessed that people thought that and maybe now actually think that because if they think they can beat me and I find two other people who think they can beat me, I know that I do I can do the same thing I did last time. This is what happened last time, and when I find myself in a situation, all I need is two people who think they can hit me that I know I can hit. That is all it takes.

What’s your biggest weakness?

My biggest weakness is my mouth and I don’t give up on people. I think we saw this backtrack at Taylor when I voted out his girlfriend and then tried to coordinate with him. I think that can get me in trouble because sometimes someone just copes with me and I never stop. It is also my greatest strength because I don’t give up on people. I give myself options in the game and if I make it to the end, you know, and Taylor is on the jury, he can’t really say, “Well, Adam was wrong to me.” tried to work with Taylor and he just wasn’t ready to work with me and he was voted out. But he ultimately voted for me to win.

For more Survivor articles, visit Dalton on Twitter @DaltonRoss. You can find exclusive photos and videos of the 40th season at Dalton on Instagram @thedaltonross.

