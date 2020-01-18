Surviving members of The Doors meet for the benefit performance

advertisement

The surviving members of The Doors, John Densmore and Robby Krieger, have announced that they will be gathering next week with the help of Krist Novoselic from Nirvana for a special charity event.

The event takes place in Los Angeles and was billed as Densmore and Warrior’s first joint set in 20 years. The small set will see Novoselic on bass, Densmore on drums and Warrior on guitar with a number of singers getting on and off.

Eurythmics’ Dave Stewart tops the bill with Micah Nelson and Haley Reinheart, who also plan to have a night The Doors fans will remember. Jason Mraz, Fitz and the Tantrums and Ingrid Michaelson are also on the bill for the Homeward Bound Event.

The proceeds of the event will go to People Assisting the Homeless, a charity that aims to provide affordable housing and, in the meantime, to provide assistance to homeless people in LA and throughout California.

Here you will find information and tickets.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6O6x_m4zvFs [/ embed]

