Survey says that these 3 things are what people want to hear the most. Guess who says them all?

A parishioner once gave me the results of a survey that asked people what they wanted to hear with sincerity.

First, “I love you.” In the second place: “You are forgiven.” In third place (are you ready?): “Supper is ready.” Those are affirmative words for everyone, and a persuasive matter can cause those words to summarize the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Moreover, our Catholic faith reminds us that Jesus speaks those words to you at every mass: I love you … You are forgiven … Supper is ready. Moreover, he says those words to you absolute sincerity.

Let’s look at those confirmations one by one.

I love you.

Years ago in seminary, I kept a close eye on my Old Testament professor after a lesson. I asked Sulpician Father Mike Barré: “What is the only thing I have to walk away with when I study the Old Testament?” Without missing a beat, Father Mike looked at me and simply said, “The unconditional love of God.”

We also find briefly the most important but simple definition of God tucked away towards the end of the New Testament First letter from John. 1 John 4: 8 defines God with just three words: “God is love.” John follows those words with a reflection of God’s love and the Christian life. Then, for extra emphasis, John repeats them in 4:16.

We really cannot find a better definition or understanding of God than those three words: “God is love.” Many sages have said that everything else we could say about God is just a commentary on those three words.

The starting point for spiritual life is not how much you love God (although that is important). Your starting point must always be how much God loves you. In other words, in the Scriptures we proclaim on Sunday, Jesus says (who is God): I love you.

Also know in your daily spiritual life that the Bible you read, from the beginning to the end, is a continuous love story, where God tells you: I love you.

You’re forgiven.

Jesus calls you to express that same love to other people. Remember that when a scribe asks Jesus what the greatest commandment is, Jesus answers that we must do that love God with our entire being and love our neighbor (Matthew 22: 36-40). Everything else depends on those two commandments, he says. Everything.

Although the Bible is a continuous love story, people don’t love God or their neighbors very much in return. St. Paul wrote that “all have sinned and the glory of God have been robbed” (Romans 3:23). And yet God never says to us, “I love you.”

Jesus tells us a parable to make this point clear. In Luke 15: 11-32, a prodigal son turns his back on his father, wastes his legacy, and then returns home to beg his father to accept him again. The father never turns his back on the son and never keeps his eye off the point on the horizon where his son had disappeared.

When his son returns, the father absolutely ridicules himself. He runs to his son, throws his arms around him, kisses him and then throws a welcome party of unbridled love and joy. Similarly, God offers you unconditional love by throwing the arms of forgiveness around you, although you do nothing to earn it. You simply turn to God, accept it as grace and let it transform you.

Pope Francis spoke about God’s forgiveness shortly after he was chosen as pope. He said: ‘God never gets tired of forgiving us; we are tired of asking for forgiveness. “

We begin mass by reminding ourselves that we sin, that we fall short of loving God and our neighbor as the gospel dictates. This is not a question of notorious Catholic debt. Not at all. Instead, it is a moment of clear truth telling, a reminder that we are entering the miracle of God’s love with lives that are broken because we do not love as we are called to love.

Pope Francis spoke to this truth in his first interview as Pope. The first question asked referred to his birth name: Who is Jorge Mario Bergoglio? Francis paused for a moment and then simply replied: “I am a sinner. This is the most accurate definition. It is not a metaphor. I’m a sinner. Again, this is not a matter of Catholic guilt, but of telling clear truth.

Mass recognizes two realities: God is love and everyone is a sinner. As with the prodigal son, so it is with you: for whatever you have done, for wherever you have been, for whatever you have said, Jesus says to you: You’re forgiven.

Supper is ready.

Early in St. Luke’s story about the gospel, we know everything so well in the story of Jesus’ birth, we join shepherds in finding Jesus in a manger, which is one feed through. So the gospel tells us that we go to Jesus to be fed at Christmas and every day of our lives. Throughout the entire gospel, people go to Jesus knowing that he would feed them. Even today, when you gather in the sacred space of your church, know that Jesus is feeding you with His words proclaimed from the Scriptures. Then Jesus feeds you with bread that is blessed, broken and given to you.

During the Gospels, Jesus has so many meals with people that some people say you can make your way through the Gospels. He meets broken and hurt people, he meets public sinners and he feeds them. Then the story of St. Luke about the gospel with the mass ends. Watch it in Luke 24: 13-35.

Two disciples are broken with sorrow and walk away from where Jesus was crucified. They do not realize that the risen Jesus is with them. However, the resurrected Jesus helps them understand the scriptures. Then, with bread that is blessed, broken and given to them, they realize that they are being nourished by the risen Jesus, they realize that he has been with them all the time, and then tell this gospel message to others who are broken with sorrow .

That sounds a lot like mass, because it is mass. Jesus feeds you again and again when you meet with others to celebrate mass. Jesus says to you: Supper is ready.

Jesus’ message remains the same: I love you. You’re forgiven. Jesus even tells you: Supper is ready.

Words said with sincerity

I remember what Father Mike Barre said to me because it is so true: the most important takeaway from the Bible is that God loves you unconditionally. From the beginning to the end the Bible is a continuous love story about God, who always strives for a relationship with you.

At Mass, when you listen with your heart, whether it is when the word of God is read or in the prayers throughout the mass (especially the prayer about bread and wine on the altar), God has a message for you that is: absolutely sincere.

Like during Mass, so for the other six days of the week, I pray that you can hear Jesus say: I love you. You’re forgiven. Supper is ready.

