Nick Georgiev (right) and husband Long with the surrogate mother Emma Williams and their two children Yavor (left) and Yana.

More and more New Zealanders who need surrogacy are taking their overseas plight instead of fighting our law.

The Nick Georgiev couple from Auckland and his husband Long Hsu were among at least 16 couples who had a child born in 2018 through international surrogacy compared to only seven children born in the previous year.

They flew their surrogate mother from Whanganui to California twice for fertility treatment to get their 16-month-old son and two-month-old daughter.

On Saturday, they joined other kiwifruit who shared their experiences at the annual surrogacy forum of growing families in Auckland, including Labor MP and surrogate’s youngest father, Tamati Coffey.

Between 2017 and 2019, 42 babies were born through international surrogacy to New Zealand-based parents, fertility lawyer Stewart Dalley told Stuff.

Thirty-two were fathered in the United States. Three took place in the Republic of Georgia, two in Ukraine and Vietnam, and one each in Australia, Canada and the Philippines.

Georgiev and Hsu joined an online surrogacy forum in 2015 where they found future surrogate mother Emma Williams.

Growing families say the number of New Zealanders seeking international surrogacy is increasing. (generic photo)

It was 2017 before they started the process.

The couple wanted fertility treatment in New Zealand, but BMI restrictions on surrogate mothers meant that Williams was unlikely to be approved, Georgiev said.

Instead, Georgiev and Hsu flew to San Diego, where four embryos were made from eggs from an American donor.

Three months later, in January 2018, Georgiev flew back to Williams for an embryo transfer.

Georgiev and Hsu’s son was born nine months later.

The trio has now completed the process again and Williams gave birth to a girl in December.

The two families – including William’s husband Brian (second from left) and three children, Maddison (10), Lacie (8) and Korban (12) (L-R), spent Christmas Day together just a few weeks after Yana’s birth.

The couple has been carefully examined to prove that it is suitable for parents, including personal testimonials, home visits, and background checks.

Even then, Oranga Tamariki had to authorize the child to leave the hospital with Georgiev and Hsu after both births.

Under applicable law, the replacement is the legal parent of the child at birth.

Last year, Attorney General Andrew Little told Stuff that the 1955 adoption law needed to be “completely revised.”

And in December, Coffey submitted the Surrogacy Matters Act, based on his experience of adopting son Tūtānekai last year.

Under the bill, the intended parents would automatically get legal status.

For the 31-year-old Williams, the surrogacy trip was a “roller coaster ride”.

Williams, pictured with two-month-old Yana, said it was “wonderful” to help a couple start a family.

The mother of three said it was “wonderful” to know that you helped start a family.

Williams said surrogacy is still a “foreign subject” for many New Zealanders.

It was a complicated and sometimes intrusive process that “hopefully could be advanced” if more people talked about it, she said.

Georgiev said the law should be simplified, but had to be careful to recognize the birth mother and her rights, he said.

He wanted to reassure those who want to have a family through surrogacy that “there is always a way”.

“Don’t despair … there is always hope.”