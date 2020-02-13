The morning routine has not changed for Marichu and Ding Camales-Torrijos as they and all other passengers on the Diamond Princess cruise were quarantined after the coronavirus was discovered on board.

The couple have breakfast with the masked crew, listen to live updates from the captain about the spread of the virus, send online messages to family and friends, and pray.

“We start the day with a prayer by thanking God for being symptom-free,” Marichu told The B.C. Catholic February 14th. The couple, parishioners at St. Matthews in Surrey, boarded the ship 26 days earlier for a Southeast Asia cruise. It was a present to Ding before his 65th birthday.

They stopped in Vietnam, Taiwan, China and Hong Kong when a case of the coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, was discovered on board on the last day of the trip. The ship was quarantined, docked in Tokyo and anchored for the next two weeks. The couple do not expect to leave the ship by February 19.

At the time of printing, 44 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed on board, increasing the total number of people infected to 218 of the approximately 3,700 cruise passengers and crew members.

“We accept this every day,” said Marichu.

During quarantine, the couple is limited to their 200-square-meter cabin without a balcony. They are required to wear masks when their meals are delivered, and are allowed to go outside for an hour a day (according to a schedule announced by the captain daily). The rest of the time, they stay inside, pray, send messages to other passengers through online chat groups, and try to stay positive.

Marichu and Ding stop in front of the quarantine on their cruise.

Marichu are not known to have Catholic priests aboard the Diamond Princess, but as an editor, associate minister and member of Couples for Christ at St. Matthew, she tries to serve her fellow travelers by offering an optimistic outlook.

When a fellow traveler was taken off the ship in the eighties and taken to the hospital for treatment, Marichu turned to his wife, who stayed on board. Through online news, she tried to offer comfort and encouragement.

“Without belief, I don’t think I would last that long,” said Marichu.

In Vancouver, Archbishop J. Michael Miller asked for prayers for those who have the virus.

“Since Chinese health and political officials are having difficulty curbing the virus, please pray that they will see solidarity in the response of the global community, rooted in Christian charity. May God grant wisdom and healing as the countries of the world work to prevent a global epidemic. “

Although BC’s health official, Bonnie Henry, said that only four cases of COVID-19 occurred in B.C. and the risk is low here, some Catholic communities are taking precautions against the spread of disease.

Father Richard Au, pastor of the Canadian martyr community, has received an exemption from participation in the mass for members of his largely Chinese community who have recently traveled to regions affected by the virus and have had contact with people who may be infected, coughing or coughing feverish. Those who do not attend the fair must “practice other forms of piety for an hour,” e.g. B. read the Bible or pray the rosary.

Since the announcement was made, Father Au has seen a drop in attendance at Sunday Mass, while hand sanitizer dispensers as well as automatic door openers are in high demand and community members are using their elbows instead of hands to push the button.

“Everyone has someone or has a connection” to someone in Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the virus, he said. The constant information and misinformation about new cases that have been compounded by fear has led parishioners to “show up in the church at night, knock on the door, and pour out their hearts and tears.”

Father Au asked his congregation to offer their prayers and fasting offerings from Ash Wednesday, February 26th, “for those affected, the dying”.

14,800 new cases were reportedly discovered in the Hubei province of China, bringing the total to more than 60,000 cases worldwide (the vast majority of which are in mainland China) and 1,367 deaths.

In the year BC The four people infected with COVID-19 were isolated and their conditions were stable or recovering, Henry said at a press conference on February 11.

The Archdiocese of Vancouver sent a message to the parishes on January 30, informing the pastors that they might suggest that the parishioners nod instead of shaking hands during the peace sign.