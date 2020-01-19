Surfshark Review ITProPortal

advertisement

The number of servers and countries rose to 1040 and 61, respectively.

The Android app received the “GPS spoofing” function.

Surfshark was founded in the British Virgin Islands and is a relatively new VPN provider that is experiencing a rapid upswing with 500,000 downloads of its Android app.

Users have access to over 1,000 servers in over 60 countries, and most of them are optimized for P2P traffic and torrenting. Another outstanding feature of the provider is the efficient circumvention of geographical restrictions imposed by various services. These include Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime, HBO, Hulu and others. While many other providers only unlock U.S. Netflix libraries, Surfshark gives you access to movies and shows from the UK, Canada, Japan, France, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea, Italy, Australia, Turkey, Brazil and Singapore. The number of simultaneous connections is unlimited

SurfShark offers a number of cool features like CleanWeb that block malware, phishing, advertisements and popups. A separately available HackLock mechanism searches the web databases for any loss of data in your email address and password. It comes in a bundle with BlindSearch, a private, secure, ad-free and efficient search engine. This feature is currently only available on the website and the company is working to integrate it into its apps.

Plans and prices

There are different pricing options. If you only want to use it for a month, you will be charged $ 11.95. A better value is the 1-year plan for $ 5.99 a month ($ 71.88 a year), while the 2-year plan is $ 1.99 a month (47.76 USD every 2 years) is cheapest.

If you throw in an additional $ 0.99 a month, you’ll get the HackLock and BlindSearch bundle.

A free trial version is either not available (under Windows) or in the traditional sense (under iOS, Mac and Android). If you want to get an impression of the Surfshark offer on available platforms, you still have to choose a subscription and a payment method. The provider does not charge you any costs in the first 7 days of use.

If you do not want to continue and have to pay a fee, you must cancel the subscription within these 7 days. This is no exception in the industry, as more and more providers are deviating from the traditional free trial and accepting this model instead.

Each plan is covered by a 30 day, no risk, money back guarantee. This means that you can use the service without restrictions during this period and request a refund if you do not want to. This is another increasingly popular model instead of a free trial that you can use on any platform.

Accepted payment methods are common credit cards, PayPal, Google Pay and various cryptocurrencies.

Data protection and logging

To maintain your privacy and anonymity online, Surfshark uses the virtually unattainable AES-256 encryption, which is even used as a federal standard by the US National Security Agency (NSA). The provider relies on the industry standard OpenVPN and IKEv2 as the fastest and safest protocols and has also implemented a Shadowsocks protocol in its Windows app. It is an encrypted open source proxy that is primarily intended for the Chinese market because it makes browser traffic untraceable and bypasses the limitations of the Great Firewall.

The optional multi-hop mechanism simplifies the connection via two different VPN servers as an additional security measure without affecting the connection speed. In addition, no one can tell if you are using the VPN first when you turn on camouflage mode.

To prevent your information from being disclosed when the VPN connection is lost, Surfshark has integrated the traditional kill switch option. In the event of an emergency described, the internet connection on your device is completely disconnected by a kill switch.

The company promises to never log incoming and outgoing IP addresses, browsing, downloading, and buying histories, VPN servers or bandwidth you use, network traffic, connection timestamps, or session information. The location on the British Virgin Islands offers additional security, since the country has neither data retention laws nor is it part of a community for the exchange of information.

Independent confirmation of non-logged claims is always a welcome sight. Surfshark brought in security experts from Cure53 who examined the browser extensions of the provider and did not find any major problems. However, a review of the entire platform is preferable.

Client Setup

Surfshark is compatible with a variety of platforms. In addition to clients for Windows, Mac, iOS, Linux and Fire TV Stick, Chrome and Firefox are also covered with browser extensions. The clients and extensions are extremely easy to set up and use, as they are designed for both beginners and technical experts.

With the help of detailed user manuals, the provider can also be activated on many additional devices such as game consoles, smart TVs and routers.

performance

The connection to servers is very fast and error-free. The download speeds with which Surfshark is classified in the category of above-average VPNs are just as impressive.

support

Support is available on several fronts. You can read the help on the website or on the provider’s blog. The searchable support site is filled with useful articles that are divided into several categories, while the blog contains informative and light-hearted content about the surfshark and VPN industry in general. If you prefer to speak directly to someone in the company, a live chat and a web contact form are available around the clock.

Final judgment

Aside from a typical free trial, there’s not much to complain about about this VPN provider. But on the contrary. The company is headquartered in privacy – the British Virgin Islands, has robust security features and offers great speeds. It also unlocks a lot of geographic content, the number of simultaneous connections is unlimited, and the 2-year plan is one of the cheapest on the market. The bottom line is Surfshark is a complete VPN platform.

