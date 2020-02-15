The national leadership of the BJP has appointed K. Surendran President of the State.

His name was announced on Saturday by National President J.P. Nadda announced in Delhi.

Mr. Surendran, who led the agitation against the entry of menstrual women into the Sabarimala Shrine, will be the youngest leader to lead the party in the state. After the decision of the party, P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, as governor of Mizoram, the party’s state entity, witnessed intense factional feud, but Mr Surendran’s active presence in party excitement helped him overcome the RSS opposition to take over the presidency.

