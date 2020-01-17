Supreme Court has pleaded with the woman for a fair investigation into the murder case in Kalburgi

advertisement

The Supreme Court filed a petition on Friday by Umadevi Kalburgi, wife of the late activist and Kannada writer MM Kalburgi, for a fair investigation into his murder in 2015.

A Bench led by Justice Rohinton F. Nariman closed the petition after being informed that an indictment had been filed in the case.

In February last year, the court transferred the Kalburgi investigation to the same special investigation team (TO SIT) investigation into the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh. It also instructed the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court to follow the SIT investigation. The death of Kalburgi was previously investigated by the CID of Karnataka.

Initially, the top court considered having the Bombay High Court checked Kalburgi case together with the investigation into the killings of activists Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare. An argument was submitted before the Supreme Court that all four cases were interconnected.

Umadevi had also searched for an extensive, fair and coordinated investigation into the brutal death of Gauri Lankesh, Dabholkar and Pansare.

Lankesh was shot in broad daylight for her stay in Bengaluru on 5 September 2017. A Kendriya Sahitya Akademi awardee and anti-superstition activist Kalburgi was shot dead on 30 August 2015 in his stay in Bengaluru.

Umadevi believes the same shootings behind the murders of Pansare on February 16, 2015 in Kolhapur, Maharashtra and Dr. Narendra Dabholkar on August 20, 2013 in Pune behind the murder of her husband.

