In a world where retail is on its last legs, Cloud 9 continues to defy all expectations.

NBC has renewed the superstore for season six, which begins with the 100th episode.

America Ferrera leads an ensemble cast as Amy, an employee who became the manager of the above-mentioned big box store. Ben Feldman, Lauren Ash, Colton Dunn, Nico Santos, Nichole Bloom, Kaliko Kauahu and Mark McKinney complete the ensemble.

“We are thrilled that the Superstore continues to speak on many important and current topics while being fun,” said Lisa Katz and Tracey Pakosta, Co-Presidents of Scripted Programming for NBC Entertainment, in a statement.

The kick-off follows an earlier renewal of the Brooklyn Nine-Nine sitcom on Thursday evening, which received an order for season eight three months before its debut in season seven. Superstore and B99 are NBC’s only comedy series to return to the 2020-2021 TV season. Veterans The Good Place and Will & Grace will end their runs after four and eleven seasons, respectively. The next season will also see This Is Us, which received a multi-year extension in May and will run through at least the sixth season.

In season five, Superstore has an average rating of 0.7 in 14 episodes and a total of 2.8 million viewers. This places Superstore in first place among the NBC comedies. Taking into account Live + 7 DVR playback, these numbers swell to 1.1 and 3.8 million.

