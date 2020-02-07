(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2UA12yflcUg (/ embed)

The prodigal son has finally returned to Supernatural. The January 30 CW episode was a heavenly surprise when Jack (Alexander Calvert) reappeared with a new goal. It turns out that Billie (Lisa Berry) brought the young Nephilim back to defeat Chuck (Rob Benedict) once and for all. Nobody was happy to see the sand-haired angel in his rightful place again than Castiel (Mischa Collins), who had mourned his death all season.

“Cas takes Jack’s death very personally. He feels like he failed as an angel. He feels like he failed as father. He didn’t keep his promise,” Mischa Collins told TV Guide on a recent one set visit. “So when (Jack has risen), Cas is the most euphoric of all. He just feels dizzy with joy and so happy.”

Happiness is a dangerous word considering what Cas did to the shadow. The angel agreed to return to the void forever when he reached his highest point of happiness, which he has come dangerously close to now that Jack is back. With the threat that he will be withdrawn into this endless void forever, we hope that he can keep his feelings at bay.

And while Cas may be overjoyed for Jack’s return, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles) are a bit more complicated with the situation. Though they had coped with their fair share of losses over the years, the boys had never experienced the special grief that comes with losing a child, so Jack’s death affected them differently. The resurrection of her adoptive son is a welcome surprise, but she is not exactly relieving the pain that she has suffered in the past few months. Sam in particular is plagued by feelings of guilt and not only doubts about Jack’s death, but also about his delay in letting her know that he was back.

“We see Sam feeling sad (but) still hiding because he has work to do. He wants to go forward and be strong, but we see how much (Sam) missed Jack and felt bad about Jack went and then doesn’t come back to Sam and Dean when he came back to Earth, “explained Padalecki. “(Sam) somehow wonders:” Why didn’t you come back to us? We had your back, man. I hope you know we love you. “Don’t trust them? Or is it because he goes through something and hides something? Time will tell.”

