The superleague pacemakers Garveys Tralee Warriors have won their appeal against a deduction for the incorrect registration of the American Andre Berry.

Andre Berry of Garvey’s Tralee Warriors. Photo by Brendan Moran / Sportsfile

Tralee got two wins (six points) from Basketball Ireland for winning over compatriot Keith Jumper in the superleague against UCD Marian and Eanna. The governing body’s MNCC (Men’s National Competitions Committee) decided that Berry was not properly registered for three games – one of which Tralee lost to Belfast Star.

The deduction was a heavy blow to their hopes of maintaining their Superleague title and prevailed against DBS Eanna in Cork last month against the Shock Cup semi-final.

But sources familiar with the case report that the warriors were successful in their calling. The club had announced that it would contest the sanction based on a technical measure in the registration process for Berry.

Tralee is now in the league’s weekend top with a 12-3 record, a win over Belfast Star and UCD Marian. Pat Price’s team is at home at Killester’s (7-9 am) Tralee Sports complex on Saturday night (7.30pm).

