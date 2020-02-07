Advertisement

FSU football produced a solid recruitment class after firing its coach during the season. We take a look at the superlatives for Recruiting 2020.

FSU football had the opportunity to make it through the mountain with its 2020 recruiting class after the season on the pitch had gone better.

The class moved a long way around the top 15 during the recruitment cycle, but was unable to absorb any real momentum after the defeats against Clemson and Miami.

Advertisement

The Willie Taggart layoff after the Miami defeat put the recruitment in the balance, although Odell Haggins and the staff coaches had done a good job of stabilizing the situation until Mike Norvell was hired in early December.

However, this meant that FSU football would have its second transition class for recruitment in the past three years.

Norvell and the staff did everything they could hope for in every respect and addressed a lot of needs.

Here are some superlatives for the 2020 class:

Biggest surprise-Chubba Purdy

There were questions about Mike Norwell’s recruitment skills when he started the FSU job. Let’s say some of these doubts were cleared up when he turned four-star Louisville quarterback Chubba Purdy upside down in less than 10 days.

It was like Keith Sweat because “Nobody” saw this coming. Purdy had never been on the radar of former staff and had never been to Tallahassee before visiting the last weekend before the early signing period.

Since Bailey Hockman in the 2017 recruitment cycle, the Noles had not signed a blue chip employee. Purdy flipped and signed with the Noles, which was a huge boost and gave Mike Norvell and the energy of the fan base behind him the necessary momentum.

Advertisement