It’s a pretty picture. Chris Wood returns to Supergirl for the upcoming 100th episode of the CW drama (February 23, 9 / 8c) and TVLine has her exclusive first look at Mon-El’s long-awaited reunion with his costumed friends.

Wood, who recently returned to the Vampire Diaries universe through legacies, appears to be fully suited and bearded in our sneak peeks. He also appears to be in the middle of a tense and / or confusing conversation between Kara (Melissa Benoist), Winn (Jeremy Jordan), Alex (Chyler Leigh), a well-armed Kelly (Azie Tesfai) and J’onn (David) Harewood) ,

In addition to Wood, TVLine has also confirmed that Odette Annable and Sam Witwer will appear as Samantha Arias (aka Reign) and Ben Lockwood (aka Agent Liberty). Annable was last seen in Supergirl’s Season 3 finale (2018), while Witwer most recently appeared in the show’s fourth season (2019).

As previously reported, Supergirl’s milestone hour will also introduce Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!) As the new Mr. Mxyzptlk, previously played by Peter Gadiot in season 2. According to the official summary of the episode, Mxyzptlk returns with a suggestion for Kara: what if they could go back in time and tell Lena her secret before Lex did? Would things be different? Looking back on important moments in the series, Kara has to decide whether she wants to change the story in order to be friends with Lena again. “

Are you happy to see Mon-El back in National City? And what do you hope for from Supergirl’s 100th episode? Scroll down to see a second exclusive shot Leave a comment below with your thoughts.