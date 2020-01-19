advertisement

SIMILAR POSTS

A crisis ahead of us, a million new ones. The Supergirl on Sunday started with Kara & Co., who tried to process the reality of life on Earth-Prime, where Lex Luthor is a prime example of goodness and the Brainiac-5 flows like wine. (We’ll go into the second one later.)

As Lex explained to an understandably disoriented Lena, they now live in a world where Supers and Luthors work in harmony for the improvement of humanity, and describe this public partnership as “the perfect cover-up” for their morally questionable sideline activities. Lex later suggested a ceasefire with Supergirl so as not to trigger another “messy” war, but Kara wasn’t yet going to sign on a dotted line.

advertisement

Of course, Kara’s main concern was how this new arrangement could negatively impact her fragile relationship with Lena, so she immediately went to tell the enemy the truth. “I know you think Lex is a good man …” Kara started, only to find out that Lex had already restored Lena’s memories. He did the same for her mother, who insisted that Lena should ally with Lex through Kara. At least with him, “you won’t risk your feelings,” she said.

Lena ultimately followed her mother’s advice, but only after she had subjected Lex to a rigorous lie detector test. He not only admitted to being lonely, but even promised to avoid “unnecessary murders”, which was a pretty big improvement for him. Sure, Lena doesn’t technically know that Lex and Lillian are planning world domination along the way, but she’ll probably find out soon enough. Only a week left for the Luthors.

In the meantime, the DEO hosted a meeting of the heads – uh, the brains – when Brainy was suddenly surrounded by other versions of himself, including a female Brainiac-5 played by Jesse Rath’s real sister Meaghan Rath. It turns out that a wormhole has transported the patrons of Al’s Bar (s) from various destroyed earths to Al’s Bar on Earth Prime. The gang’s first visit brought us back to some familiar faces, including alternative versions of the witches that revived Reign. (In similar news … do you remember Reign?!)

It soon turned out that one of the more rebellious and / or murderous Brainiacs managed to bottle his world before it was destroyed, and with the help of the witches, he planned to open it in the middle of Al’s bar. Evil Brainy’s motivation was that it wasn’t fair for just one world to survive the crisis – a fairly reasonable complaint. However, what made less sense was the series’ decision to play during * NSYNC’s “It’s Gonna Be Me” episode’s big showdown. Not that I’m complaining or anything.

To save the day, Brainy removed his mental inhibitions and allowed him to engage with his real self for the first time. But before the other Brainiacs went their separate ways, the female version offered this deterrent warning: “I was fighting Lex Luthor and there was a catastrophe that was hard to imagine. If you want to save your world, you have to work with Lex. You have to give up everything and everyone you love until the worlds are saved. “Unfortunately,“ everything and everyone ”includes his relationship with Nia, which leads to a real breakdown.

This week’s main stories merged into the final scene when Brainy promised to help Lex defeat Leviathan. Information about this omnipresent enemy is apparently scarce on Earth Prime, but a “lookalike” from the future may have the answers he is looking for. And boy does he seem familiar to me:

Your thoughts on Supergirl’s first episode after “Crisis”? Do you like the new look from Brainy? Did you gasp at the sight of Jeremy Jordan, who was last seen in season three finals? Then mark the premiere in the off-season below Leave a comment with your full rating.

advertisement