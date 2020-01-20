advertisement

Toy company super7, known for her ReAction figures, presented a preview of some upcoming offers at the Halloween & Party Expo in New Orleans this weekend. For starters, Sam Raimis Army of darkness gets its own series of retro-style action figures, a total of six!

As you can see in the photo below, the line of Army of Darkness includes ReAction Pit Witch, Two-Headed Ash, Medieval Ash, Ash with Chainsaw Hand, Evil Ash and Deadite Scout.

In the photo below you can also see the ReAction figures based on the original “Munsters” TV series, along with Halloween II and child’s play numbers!

These photos were published on Instagram with the kind permission of Super7.

