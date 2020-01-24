'Super tie-breaker' saves Federer in an exciting victory in the third round

advertisement

Roger Federer came dangerously close to catching the upset bug at the Australian Open, but recovered and defeated John Millman in five dramatic sets and reached the fourth round.

The third seed trailed 8-4 in the decisive tie-break, but won six points in a row and achieved a 4-6 7-6 (2) 6-4 4-6 7-6 (8) victory with a forehand -winner.

Even Federer struggled to believe he had found a way out and said, “It was tough. Thank goodness it is a super tie-breaker otherwise I would have lost this.

When @johnhmillman leaves you speechless 😶 @ rogerfederer | #AusOpen | # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/7WznZKdyvU

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

“I think John played a great game. It came down to the wire, maybe a bit of luck. I had to stay focused, make the right decisions. He kept inventing the goods.

“I thought,” OK, I didn’t play badly. “I was about to explain myself at the press conference. What a match. John earned more than half of this.”

After seeing Serena Williams and Naomi Osaka lose for him at Rod Laver Arena, it would have been understandable if Federer had felt a few extra nerves, especially since Millman had been the opponent for one of the most uncomfortable nights of his life.

That came a year and a half ago at the US Open, when the sympathetic Queenslander knocked Federer out in extreme heat and humidity.

The circumstances were very different in Melbourne, but there was much more inconvenience for the 38-year-old, who struggled to find his timing and was a breakthrough in the decisive set.

This was the biggest game decided so far by the first-to-10-point tie-break introduced last year, and it was an extraordinary ending.

Federer made 82 unforced errors, 48 ​​of them in advance, but this was a night in which his competitive resilience was the greatest weapon in his arsenal, while keeping his hope of winning a 21st grand slam title alive.

Not 👊

Congratulations @RogerFederer on including your 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣th #AusOpen match-win. # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/aq6wDQazzB

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

If he wants to get the chance to do that, he has to play a lot better, starting against the Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in two days.

Federer was released 12 months ago in the fourth round against Stefanos Tsitsipas, but the Greek was hunted this year when he tumbled 7-5 6-4 7-6 (2) to Milos Raonic.

The great Canadian Raonic has endured miserable happiness with injury in recent years, but was in supreme form.

Tsitsipas had never met the Raonic-serve in a match before, and he said, “It’s one shot that you can hit all the time, and you are just there, with one shot in the face.

“I felt a bit stupid to give back his portions. I felt like I was slow. My expectation was not there. It is generally a strange game of tennis. “

Mil 🅂🄻🄰🅈🄴🅁 ⚔️ @ milosraonic disrupts the sixth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas, 7-5 6-4 7-6 (2) to continue for the 7th time to the 2nd week on #AusOpen. # AO2020 pic.twitter.com/CdzoL5riQc

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

Raonic will then face 2018 finalist Marin Cilic, who is unsawed this year, but enjoys a great tournament, with his last win in five sets over Roberto Bautista Agut.

However, there were no problems for defending champion Novak Djokovic, who produced a serving masterclass to beat Yoshihito Nishioka 6-3 6-2 6-2.

The second seed hit 17 aces and only lost eight points during the match, including seven in the third set.

Djokovic, who has former Wimbledon champion Goran Ivanisevic in his team, said: “I like to play on the field. I like the conditions. I start to feel very, very comfortable and compact on the field. I’m going to try that in to stand. “

“It’s more than a reason for performance, it’s a lifestyle.” @ DjokerNole about the goodness of greens 🥦🥬🍏 # AO2020 | #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/xS6gbYPkry

– #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 24, 2020

In the fourth round, Djokovic will face 14th seed Diego Schwartzman, who defeated Dusan Lajovic 6-2 6-3 7-6 (7).

Fucsovics continued his nice tournament with a 6-1 6-1 6-4 win over Tommy Paul while Tennys defeated Sandgren, who reached the quarter-finals two years ago, fellow American Sam Querrey 6-4 6-4 6-4.

The next step for Sandgren is a rematch with 12th seed Fabio Fognini, who was a straight-sets winner from Guido Pella.

Sandgren defeated Fognini in Wimbledon last summer, with Italian apologies after hearing he wished a bomb would explode in the All England Club.

