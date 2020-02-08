GETTY IMAGES

Tyrone Green sets up for the Lions in their home win over the Reds.

Forced to double the duels, Queensland saw an incredible Super Rugby win against the Lions before losing 27:20 in Johannesburg.

Yellow cards for striker Taniela Tupou and debutant Josh Nasser on both sides of the half briefly left the Reds with only 13 players when the Lions wanted to extend their lead 17: 13 on Sunday morning (NZ time).

But somehow the Reds held out and broke up the crowds and chaos of the hosts before Tate McDermott emerged from the crowd to score under the posts and give them an unlikely 15 minute lead.

GETTY IMAGES

Isaac Lucas ran to the Reds, who couldn’t stand losing two men to the Sinbin.

That happened after the impressive number 8 was denied. Harry Wilson was denied the attempt after unconvincing reps caused the unlucky man to persist despite a series of jerky violations in advance.

CONTINUE READING:

* NZR chief defends AB’s calm policy

* Barrett aims to wiggle the chiefs

* Telea strikes three times for the blues

* The crusaders are knocked down by the chiefs in style

* Kiwis must master Shark Rush

The Reds’ determined defenses waned when Courtnall Skosan skipped a gap and the Lions regained leadership. Captain Elton Jantjies made a seven-point game with a late penalty.

Queensland still had a chance to win at heights. A cruel rebound from Bryce Hegarty had nullified a likely Henry Speight attempt before the winger fiddled twice in the closing stages.

Lions winger Tyrone Green was previously denied a hat trick when Speight’s desperate duel dragged one of his feet off the sideline.

Jock Campbell scored the Reds’ first attempt and ended his long-distance effort by kicking his feet when the visitors shocked the small crowd in Ellis Park.

SKY SPORT

The chiefs came from behind to beat the crusaders in Hamilton.

Their defense was excellent as the Reds had to take another penalty and only a bizarre, undisputed striker from the lineout gave Marnus Schoeman a try at half-time.

The Reds, who had only enjoyed 37 percent of the ball and played 123 duels against the Lions ’64, survived the storm in the second half, but ultimately remained unsuccessful for the second week in a row.

Queensland has shown many positive signs, but is now 0-2 after a 10-point halftime lead against the Brumbies in Round 1.

Next weekend, they’ll face a dangerous Jaguares team in Argentina before returning to their first home game against the Japanese Sunwolves.