The Crusaders captain, Scott Barrett, has targeted the Chiefs because of the weakness they had, but coach Scott Robertson says they just have to be better at fighting and the game is better for them.

The three-time defending champion had a 25: 15-minute lead at the Super Rugby clash on Saturday night in Hamilton, which has led to fierce rivalries in recent years.

The latest epic produced a few all-in scraps, with temperament going over in the 24th minute when the chiefs made an exception to an early Crusaders lineout drive that could have turned out to be dangerous for the man in the air ,

MICHAEL BRADLEY / GETTY IMAGES

The Crusader captain, Scott Barrett, was not thrilled by the chiefs’ wobble at their Hamilton clash.

All Black’s teammates Sam Cane and Joe Moody split up and in the end all 30 players had to prevail and referee Ben O’Keeffe had to settle for everyone.

But while most laughed quickly at jokes between well-known opponents, Captain Barrett wasn’t in the mood to get involved in the first year.

“I wouldn’t call it junk, I’d call it handbags, if anything,” he said. “This is what they want. They try to keep us from playing by rubbing our faces. Everything is really pointless.

“I’m not buying this myself. I want to play rugby. We’re not out there to talk. We speak with actions instead of words.”

JEREMY WARD / PHOTOSPORT

At FMG Stadium Waikato, minds cooked a couple of times between two big rivals.

Head coach Warren Gatland said the team had spoken before the game that the crusaders were the ones who made the difference and the need to counteract them.

“They do well to push the game’s laws to the limit,” he said. “That’s why they have been champions for three years, because they are very good at putting teams under pressure and getting things straight to the point.

“As a coach, I want my teams to be disciplined, I don’t want them to go backwards, but I can’t stick to a bad game in rugby and I think we have to keep this game as clean as possible.

“It was important that the boys take care of their teammates and stand up for them as long as it is clean and hard. There was a little bit of argy-bargy, and I think it shows at the beginning of the season what that is.” Game means for both teams, both teams were desperate for the points. “

MICHAEL BRADLEY / GETTY IMAGES

Crusaders coach Scott Robertson and Chiefs coach Warren Gatland get the game before the game in Hamilton.

Chiefs Captain Sam Cane said it was only “to show that we have each other’s backs”.

“When he’s gone so early it’s pretty dangerous for the guy in the air, so we just let him know that he doesn’t. And he realizes that he made a mistake.

“Honestly, in derby games like this, when there’s a lot at stake, emotions and passions go up, little frustrations from either team or whatever come up and I guess it’s a sign of solidarity. We are.” we have to keep a cool head, it’s just a matter of establishing a uniform front. “

Chiefs full-back Damian McKenzie considered it “fairly difficult” in his first game after a long injury hiatus and admitted that he was watching most of the difficult things from the periphery.

“That’s what happens in these New Zealand battles,” he said. “At the end of the day we are all comrades, but in the field you are enemies.

“But look, everyone will laugh at it and then take a drink in the shed and chew the fat on it.

“It’s just a friendly joke, it’s not personal, it’s just a little shaky here and there. It’s good for the game, it gets everyone’s nerves. It’s good, the boys love it.”

JEREMY WARD / PHOTOSPORT

Chief Captain Sam Cane said it was only about defending one another.

“And then it’s about which team can get back to work faster because sometimes there are small fights and the old headroom can go south. So it’s pretty important that you focus on the right page again next job . “

And that’s exactly what Robertson expects of his troops to improve. A small crack may have been found in the armor of the champions who lost to the Chiefs twice in a row after losing to Fiji last year.

“We worked hard on our mindset to stay focused and really clear and to make sure we control what we can do,” he said. “Obviously there was a bit of pressure and pressure, there was a bit of passion in it and we have to do better in this area.

“There’s a lot of admiration between the two, that’s a way of putting it,” he quipped. “Super Rugby needs games like this, it’s of the highest intensity, it’s top-class football and some outstanding players.”