WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) – All Blacks playmakers Damian McKenzie played an important role when the Hamilton-based chiefs continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 43:17 win over the Sunwolves in Tokyo under three New Zealand side wins on Saturday.

McKenzie missed the World Cup last year and most of the 2019 season with a knee injury, but has returned strongly in the past two weeks after the opening round was suspended. Saturday’s away win was important to the Chiefs as the Sunwolves, who have already defeated the Melbourne Rebels, are likely to stumble across a number of teams at home this season.

To prove this, the Sunwolves attempted to fly half of Garth April on Saturday the first Saturday after running heavily from the former English center of Ben Te’o. McKenzie was seen when the Chiefs struck back on both flanks and used the width of the field to score through wingers Solomon Alaimalo and Shaun Stevenson.

The Sunwolves missed an important goal on 17th minute when McKenzie Jarred Adams chopped off just a few inches from the line when the prop with the ball and two unmarked players died outside of him.

McKenzie then made a second attempt for Alaimalo, which gave the chiefs a 24-7 lead. The Sunwolves had to score next when Georgia hooker Jaba Bregvadze wrestled the ball across the line shortly before half-time.

The Chiefs made the game safe when Flanker Lachlan Boshier scored a goal and generated Sunwolves sales within three minutes of the restart. The last hope for a Sunwolves rally was dashed by a trial duel by Chiefs Scrumhalf Brad Weber at Sunwolves Center Shogo Nakano, although Nakano scored too late in the 73rd minute.

The Chiefs punish a tiring Sunwolves team with late attempts against Quinn Tupaea and Kaleb Trask.

“I don’t think we took our chances when they came today and we switched off at important moments,” said Captain Jake Schatz. “Against the chiefs, you can’t afford to give up the sales we made in the live game.”

The Durban-based Sharks later lost their unbeaten record when they lost 38: 22 to the Hurricanes in Wellington in a match of spectacular long-distance attempts.

The Sharks got the ball rolling in the 13th minute with an 80-meter interception attempt involving captain Lukhanyo Am and winger Madosh Tambwe.

After meeting Wes Goosen for the Hurricanes and Tyler Paul for the Sharks All Blacks Center, Ngani Laumapi made an excellent attempt for the Hurricanes after a cross kick from Jordie Barrett.

Winger Ben Lam scored twice from a distance and gave the Hurricanes a 29-17 lead after 51 minutes. All Blacks hooker Dane Coles, who came off the bench in his first season appearance, hit after a lineout ride to take the home team 38-17.

A late attempt to replace Mzamo Majola was not enough to close the gap, and the Sharks and Hurricanes split 2-1 records after three rounds.

In a later game in Canberra, the New Zealand Highlanders made a transformed attempt in the 84th minute to take a 23:22 win over the ACT Brumbies.

It ended the Brumbies’ 11-game winning streak at home, while the Highlanders scored five consecutive wins against the Australian team.

The ACT hooker Folau Faingaa scored a hat trick with rolling foot attempts, but this was not enough because the hosts did not use the yellow card in the second half. The Highlander winger, Patelesio Tomkinson, was lucky enough not to be dismissed after trying not to wrap his arms when his shoulder contacted Tom Banks’ head in a duel.

The referee and former super rugby player Nic Berry held the first contact shoulder to shoulder and only decided in the 45th minute for the Sinbin.

The Highlanders hung hard before Teariki Ben-Nicholas collapsed next to the post after the siren before Josh Ioane completed the match seal conversion.

