Super Rugby star shares a bed with his brother who wants to wait for a new club

Then Mullan

Wallabies back Jack Maddocks has returned to Sydney to play for the Waratahs.

Waratah’s utility back Jack Maddocks enjoyed his first run of the season in Dalby, the town of Queensland, not just for the footy, but perhaps also because he didn’t have to share a bed with his brother.

Maddocks, with seven Tests to his name, has traveled all over the world and stayed in some pretty luxury hotels during his time as a professional rugby player, but moving back to Sydney to enter into a contract he always wanted to have with the Waratahs, the 22-year-old is just like the good old days back home.

Jack and his brother Will, a member of Australia’s seven-shift team, share a bed in the family home. Their mother is not really a fan of it, but they shared the same room until Jack was 14.

“It’s like we’re kids again,” says Maddocks, who is happy to be super close to training in Daceyville and happy to have it in his brother’s pocket from time to time.

Scott Barbour

Jack Maddocks played for the rebels last year, but switched to the Waratahs this season.

Maddocks is a Sydney boy through and through and wanted to take the step for a while, but had a successful stint in Melbourne during three seasons.

The Waratahs did well to retrace Maddocks from Melbourne and his talent to find the try line – he scored 19 attempts in the past two Super Rugby seasons – will be a big advantage for a party that has to fill the big gap that is left by Israel Folau.

Maddocks came on in the bottom of the loss of the 28-19 trial game against the Reds on Friday evening and made some nice details, however, the ball coughed up on one occasion.

Although Maddocks has much more experience than some young people at NSW, he is still working to be in top condition before the start of the season.

One gets the impression that the Waratahs can relieve him the first few games after returning from a decent pause, as well as the fact that he only joined the club two weeks ago and therefore for most of the season.

“The guys who are currently fought very hard through the preseason … and they probably have a jump for me there,” said Maddocks. “Having played and trained with each other will help them. It may take a while before I am aware of things like that.”

Tracey Nearmy

Jack Maddocks dives to score a try for the rebels in 2019.

Where Maddocks functions in the back line of the Waratahs will be intriguing. A few years ago it was said to feed him as a No. 10, but still in its infancy, Maddocks believes he is better suited to the back three.

“I played 10 grow up until I was 19 and I enjoy it and the skills that go with it, but in terms of walking there and driving a game and telling people where they should be on the field, that’s not really my go now,” said Maddocks. “I am happy to play a bit wider and to choose my moments a bit.”

Friday’s test reports were certainly a step backwards for the Waratahs, and they do not have to rebound long before making a tough road trip across the ditch to face the Crusaders on Saturday.

Kurtley Beale, who spent 70 minutes in Dalby, was among his best, while the overall pass accuracy from the side was not where it was supposed to be.

“A disappointing final hit for us,” said coach Rob Penney. “We took a step back from last week. The steps were at the ankles, behind the shoulders … and the reds didn’t have the same problems as we do.

“That consistency factor and skill execution, from minute to minute, is something that was a minor problem in previous seasons and something we’re working on.”

