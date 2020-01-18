Super Rugby: Scott Robertson greets the young guns of Crusaders after the win for the season

advertisement

The crusaders’ production line keeps spewing them out.

The triple defending Super Rugby champion opened the preseason with a convincing 40-19 win over the hurricanes in the Ashburton sun on Saturday.

Although they may have lost a wealth of experience from last year’s title winning team, including Kieran Read, Owen Franks, Ryan Crotty, Matt Todd, Jordan Taufua and Sam Whitelock (sabbatical in Japan), coach Scott Robertson was delighted with what his young pistols served up.

It is unwise to read too much in the preseason, as teams of players rotate around and All Blacks are unavailable, but there was a lot to be found with the next generation of Crusaders.

They showed encouraging signs and enough evidence to suggest that the crusaders will be as formidable this season as they have an eye for an unprecedented fourth consecutive Super Rugby crown.

Depth is imperative in Super Rugby given the high number of injured people and various young Crusaders’ talents took their chance for a crowd of around 3,600 at the Showgrounds.

KAI SCHWOERER / GETTY IMAGES

Hurricanes coach Jason Holland shares a word with Crusaders coach Scott Robertson prior to their collision prior to the Ashburton season.

Impressive fullback Will Jordan, flanker Tom Christie, midfielder Dallas McLeod and halfback Ereatara Enari were impressive and will get their chances during the season.

Robertson will make some difficult selection decisions prior to their first league game against the Waratahs in Nelson on February 1 with All Blacks Scott Barrett, Joe Moody, Codie Taylor, George Bridge, Jack Goodhue, Sevu Reece and Richie Mo’unga to come back and others who didn’t play on Saturdays, such as David Havili and Bryn Hall.

“We have eight All Blacks to come back in the lap, so it’s an opportunity for (the young boys) and we’ve talked about it,” Robertson said.

“To get some combinations and make it very difficult for us as coaches to select the team, and many of them did it.”

KAI SCHWOERER / GETTY IMAGES

Wing Fetuli Paea makes an attack run for the crusaders against the hurricanes in their collision prior to the season.

North Harbor blindside flanker-lock Ethan Roots made his presence felt in the second half and looks at another clever recruit from the crusaders’ talent spotters. Roots can be a real asset with its physicality and looks like another player from the Blues region to slip through the net and thrive in the south.

“He has a good shoulder with him, Ethan Roots. Very good.

“Sione Havili was powerful when he wore it. Special mention to Tom Sanders, who comes back from a really long-term injury and performed exceptionally well. Manasa Mataele showed some great glimpses and it’s another step for him (after a prolonged injury season). “

KAI SCHWOERER / GETTY IMAGES

George Bower turns up for a crusaders try in their pre-season win over the hurricanes in Ashburton on Saturday.

Flanker Sanders finished the game’s attempt late in the first half, which was fueled by a first point by Mataele. Braydon Ennor then shot over the sidelines of the left hand and threw the ball at Jordan, who took it away to Sanders, who neatly backed to end.

The Hurricanes had made a flying start and led 11-0 after 11 minutes before the Crusaders answered with four unanswered attempts to take a 28-12 rest before half time. After the strong start of the hurricanes, the crusaders piled on 35 straight points before the South African wing Kobus of Wyk came down in the 72nd minute to grab the scoring run.

The crusaders lost open flanker Billy Harmon to a small knee blow in the first half, while half-back Mitchell Drummond was dropped out of precaution early in the second half as a precautionary measure after a head blow.

KAI SCHWOERER / GETTY IMAGES

Crusader prop Oli Jager jumps his shirt back against the hurricanes in Ashburton after it was ripped off in a ruck.

Hurricane wing Jonah Lowe left the field with a left shoulder release, the same injury he sustained last season, causing coach Jason Holland to worry.

“I really hope it isn’t as bad as it looks, because Jonah is coming back from a shoulder injury and he has worked very hard this preseason and is very happy.

“I’m a little worried about him, but we’ll see how he comes up.”

KAI SCHWOERER / GETTY IMAGES

Crusaders back outside Isaiah Punivai storms into contact with the hurricanes in Ashburton.

Holland, who has taken over the coach from John Plumtree, now All Blacks assistant for Ian Foster, said the outing for the season was a starting point for his side.

They still have All Blacks TJ Perenara, Dane Coles and Jordie Barrett to come back in the team, and their young players would grow from the experience.

“There were many babies there and they tasted well.

“You separated each other in terms of training and it is good to be able to step in and test a number of things and we have learned many things about what is going well and what we need to work on.”

Both parties have a final game for the season on Friday before the actual competition starts.

The crusaders travel south to face the Highlanders in Wanaka during their annual confrontation with the Farmlands Cup. The hurricanes meet the Blues in Takapuna before they go to South Africa for their first game against the Stormers in Cape Town on February 1.

AT A GLANCE:

Crusaders 40 (Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Tom Sanders, George Bower, Fasi Fuatai, Michael Alaalatoa try; Brett Cameron 4con, Fergus Burke con) Hurricanes 19 (Du’Plessis Kirifi, Vince Aso, Kobus van Wyk tries; Jackson Garden-Bachop con, Fletcher Smith con)

Peace: 28-12.

