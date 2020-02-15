Richie Mo’unga cannot be a leader in this Crusaders setup. He’s just too much a pied piper to wear such a coat in an outfit that takes his foot damn seriously.

But All Blacks’ 25th linchpin is a differentiator. There is no doubt about that. He sat there last week, watching the Crusaders fight a 25:15 defeat against the Hamilton chiefs from the couch of his home in Christchurch.

Indeed, it was a difficult viewing experience when he had groin and knee problems.

This week he returned to the saddle and the crusaders were another side. They had returned to their clinical best on Friday night at Eden Park when they took the blues, 25-8, three tries to one apart, and their star playmaker danced a happy tune in the avant-garde.

“Richie is a Premier 10 and you can see the difference when he plays,” said Crusaders coach Scott Robertson after her eleventh victory in the rebound against his rivals in the north. “I am very happy that he can get away with his body and perform so well.”

Blues coach Leon MacDonald agreed: “Richie is at the top of his game, which is why he was selected as All Blacks 10. He makes a big difference for this team and when they drop games he is generally not involved.” They greeted him back and he had an excellent game and an excellent attempt. “

Mo’unga then spoke of his desperation to be involved in as big a clash as he says, amplified by Carlos Spencer’s bold attempt in the corner in 2004, which was also the last time the blues ever hit Christchurch won. The reds and blacks have been pretty much in payback mode since then.

“It has been a hard clock from home in the past week. These are the games you want to take part in that you saw as a child,” said Mo’unga of the derby competitions that are about to be cut , “We are all friends, we all grew up and played against each other. No love is lost.

SKY SPORTS

Blues against crusaders

“I still remember the blues crusaders when Carlos met Spencer in the corner. It really drives everyone and playing here in Eden Park is great.”

Mo’unga saw himself as part of the solution to the crusaders who suffered a rare defeat and said it was his job to be “selfish” this week to get his body to act.

But he stopped recognizing himself as the leader of this red and black machine.

“Yes and no,” he replied with a grin. “I’m probably the most immature on the team – ask the guys, I’m the one at the end of a meeting who grins or jokes.

ANDREW CORNAGA / PHOTOSPORT

Richie Mo’unga says he enjoyed leading the Crusaders’ turn this week.

“My job is to make it really clear what we’re trying to do on a Saturday and think I can do it pretty well. But if I hadn’t liked what I was doing, I would have stopped a long time ago, Footy to play.”

Mo’unga spearheaded the crusaders’ back, got a try, and was heavily involved in Jack Goodhues. He did 49 meters on eight runs with two clean breaks and his speed was breathtaking at times.

Goodhue and David Havili have also made quality shifts, the midfielder with his unloading and decision making and the full-back with pretty much everything he did.

“He’s damn great,” said Mo’unga of Havili’s post, which included goalkicking. “I think he’s fighting well for an All Blacks jersey. I don’t think he’s doing much different than in recent years, but people are starting to see how damn tough he is, how skillful, and how influenced he can be . “

HANNAH PETERS / GETTY IMAGES

Richie Mo’unga on the Crusaders’ eruption against the blues in Eden Park.

Mo’unga hoped to return to goalkicking next week, but commented on Havili’s 61-meter attempt just before half-time, which was not a mile from the distance.

“I actually said go around the corner, there was no point and he went for it. I knew what was going to happen.”

He also talked about the changes in playing with Goodhue outside of him as opposed to the late Ryan Crotty.

“It’s the same, but different. They have similar personalities, both dry humor. I’m just glad to be in a 12 and 13 who love to put their heads in hard places and when asked to do something too do, do it. “”

And Goodhue’s growing offload arsenal?

“I don’t know where that comes from. He didn’t have this mullet. I think you see a little bit of confidence and arrogance. I don’t know if I like it or not.”

Then the Joker got serious and admitted that none of the backline creativity could come about without the hard work of these strikers.

“We’re putting pressure on their set piece. When you’re at home, you don’t notice the effects they can have, but when you’re ten, you just lick your lips. And that doesn’t just happen, it’s preparation and it’s Razor (Robertson) and Jase Ryan, who have a plan to achieve this result. “

All the easier when the masterful and malicious Mo’unga comes back.