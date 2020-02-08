GETTY IMAGES

Matt Duffie on the blues charge against the Waratahs in Newcastle.

A stunning hat trick from rookie wing Mark Telea has given the blues a much-needed bonus point for their Super Rugby victory over the Waratahs in Newcastle.

In response to last week’s loss to the Chiefs at home, the 32:12 result was exactly what the doctor told Leon MacDonald’s team to do as it responded well to an early pressure point in the young season

It was far from a fluid performance by the kiwi team in difficult, slippery conditions at McDonald Jones Stadium, but that won’t keep them busy. It is the competition, not the style, that the Auckland franchise is interested in, and they collected five of them with five attempts to win two to continue their dominance over the Sydneysiders.

It was the Blues’ fifth trot win over the unfortunate Waratahs, although it was the first outside New Zealand since their 2018 win over the same team in Sydney.

The guests did not make it easy and led 8: 7 after a turbulent first half, but when Telea completed an outstanding match with two attempts that got out of control in the last three minutes, victory came.

With the hat trick in his second appearance for the franchise, the North Harbor wing was the star of the blues show. His strength was obvious from the start, but he showed excellent pace to make his last two attempts as he ran around superior defenders to reach the goal.

The Blues picked up another strong game from No 8 Hoskins Sotutu before flying into sin in the second half because of a high goal. They were the dominant team at the breakdown and again performed well. They also looked better from the bank for the experience of James Parsons, Ofa Tuungafasi and Tom Robinson.

A chaotic first half under slippery conditions in Newcastle immediately ended with an 8: 7 win against the New Zealanders.

None of the teams set the world on fire in the first 40 minutes. Blake Gibson’s 11th-minute attempt for the guests was answered in the shadow of the half by Lalakai Foketi’s comfortable conclusion to a 16-phase setup for the home team.

The top five blues players, Stephen Perofeta, will fight for possession against the Waratahs on Saturday night.

The blues had few sustained quality moments in the first half, but managed to face Gibson with Mark Nawaqanitawase on the right after Hoskins Sotutu successfully completed the first attempt.

The Tahs gradually prevailed in the second leg, and their attempt to answer was a fair reward for the strikers’ good work to keep the ball in the red zone of the blues.

However, the kiwi team came out not only with Parsons as a veteran in the second half, but also with a renewed goal, with two quick attempts to extend the rookie backs with a better lead of 20-7.

The English recruit Joe Marchant had only a few minutes for the first time when he delivered a nice straight from TJ Faiane and did the rest with a few steps, while Wing Telea opened his account for the franchise with the simplest attempts at a nice piece of Sotutus Vision and cultivator kick execution after the visitors of the kick chase forced a decisive turnover.

Since this is the blues, of course nothing was achieved with comfort.

Sotutu slightly deleted his notebook when a hit to Karmichael Hunt raced from his chest and big number 8 was shown the yellow card in the 55th minute. Shortly after the home game, Mark Nawaqanitawase ended with an acrobatic finish in the corner to get the ‘Tahs back within eight minutes (20-12).

The blues stabilized this time, and Telea impressed the home crowd with two bold results, the first off-turn ball and the second from a well-crafted scrum move from below.

It is too early to say that the blues are back in any way. But they are definitely on the board for 2020.

Blues 32 (Blake Gibson, Joe Marchant, Mark Telea 3 attempts; Stephen Perofeta pen, cheating; Harry Plummer cheating), Waratahs 12 (Lalakai Foketi, Mark Nawaqanitawase tries; Will Harrison con). Ht: 8-7.