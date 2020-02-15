TRACEY NEARMY / GETTY IMAGES

Jona Nareki’s ability to find the test line was again shown against the Brumbies.

The Highlanders season begins with a trip to the Crusaders on the horizon after Teariki Ben-Nicholas clinched a 23:22 win over the Brumbies after the final whistle.

The Highlanders were significantly affected by last week’s loss to the Sharks and were much more physical and clever with their game management on a wet night in Canberra, while Lock Josh Dickson got through a mountain of good work.

TRACEY NEARMY / GETTY IMAGES

Josh Dickson was one of the outstanding Highlanders in Canberra.

They refused to die on the scoreboard in the last few minutes and besieged the Brumbies line after a crucial turnover from James Lentjes before Ben-Nicholas collapsed – much to the delight of the coaching box.

The Highlanders also struggled with the sin of Sio Tomkinson, who received the yellow card at the start of the second half because of a close contact with Wallabies full-back Tom Banks and two costly missed penalties from Josh Ioane.

CONTINUE READING:

* Super Rugby: Ben Lam returns to his best to encourage hurricanes to take great victory over Sharks

* Brumbies vs. Highlanders live – Super Rugby, round three

* Super Rugby: Damian McKenzie is excellent as the chiefs are strong to send Sunwolves

* Super Rugby: Richie Mo’unga plays an important role as a differentiator for crusaders

* Stephen Perofeta, the first blues five, identified the work for hm and his team

Tomkinson was dismissed for 10 minutes in the 44th minute. The wing hit Brumbie’s full-back Tom Banks and rocked his head back, but after several reviews, referee Nic Berry decided the first contact was shoulder to shoulder.

It could have been worse for Tomkinson, whose brutal attack style can frighten opponents if he does it right, but can hurt his own side if he does it wrong.

But the 14-headed Highlanders survived an attack on their line after Tomkinson’s offense and gave no point when he was off the field.

TRACEY NEARMY / GETTY IMAGES

Aaron Smith passes by during Saturday’s game against the Brumbies.

But they had no answer that the Brumbies were driving their mouths – a weapon that is unstoppable according to the laws in force – and received three attempts by the Brumbies hooker Folau Fainga’a.

The Brumbies used the certain exaggeration in the defense in the first half and piggybacked the field after repeated punishments by the Highlanders to drive twice from their lineout mouth within the first half hour.

There were some grim faces in the Highlanders coaching box when Berry pinged them seven times during this opening phase.

TRACEY NEARMY / GETTY IMAGES

Jesse Parete puts the ball in contact with Liam Coltman for support against the Brumbies.

However, Nareki struck back right after Fainga’a’s second attempt when the Livewire wing prevented a kick from Brumbie’s No. 10 Noah Lolesio to collect his second five-pointer in his first two super rugby games.

The Highlanders seemed to have a plan to rattle Lolesio in just his third Super Rugby game and it worked, with the young playmaker making several mistakes.

In contrast, Highlanders No. 10 Mitch Hunt mixed his kick game well and for a long time the Highlanders looked better, although their crush shook in the last quarter and brought the Brumbies back into the competition.

TRACEY NEARMY / GETTY IMAGES

The Highlanders put enormous pressure on Brumbies No 10 Noah Lolesio in Canberra.

The Highlanders lost Rob Thompson before the game, as Michael Collins in the jersey no. 13 came and went Tei Walden on the bench.

Under greasy conditions, however, after a few showers in Canberra, there were few chances for the broad men to get their gloves on the ball.

That meant the Highlanders had to roll up their sleeves to get the job done, and they responded to this challenge until the end when Ben-Nicholas showed his strength up close.

These early rumors of the death of the Highlander might have been exaggerated.

Highlands 23 (Jona Nareki, Teariki Ben-Nicholas tries Josh Josh 3 pens, 2 cons) bt Brumbies 22 (Folau Fainga’a (3) tries Noah Lolesio con, Ryan Lonergan pen, con) HT: 13-12