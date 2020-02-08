TEAUKURA MOETAUA / GETTY IMAGES

The streaker, which ran on the field in Dunedin on Friday night in a super rugby match, was indicted by the police.

The game had to be paused while a scrum was played at Forsyth Barr Stadium in the second half when a man ran onto the field, took off his clothes and left the park, followed by security guards.

The 21-year-old turned out to be on a free month’s stay at a resort in Nicaragua and a New Year’s tour of the North Island Festival when he successfully completed the last Puklife challenge from controversial social media personality Tim Mullins.

The pitch invader is removed while scrum is being set.

Mullins presented the awards to the first person to take part in one of the Super Rugby games this weekend in New Zealand, Australia or South Africa with large lettering on the front and back of the body.

Mullins is so impressed with Friday’s efforts that he now sends his invitation to the next person who is also up to the challenge.

The controversial personality of social media, Tim Mullins, was behind the Dunedin Super Rugby series.

However, Friday’s pitch invader must go to Nelson District Court on Wednesday to negotiate after being charged with abusive behavior.

“The police generally advise against such behavior and ask the public to investigate the consequences of their actions,” a spokesman told Newshub.

“A few moments of shame on social media aren’t worth the risk of possible charges.”

A police spokesman also told Newshub that there was no “specific crime against stripes” and that they were “investigating such incidents on a case-by-case basis.”

The incident was one of the few moments of excitement for home fans when the Sharks comfortably won 42-20.