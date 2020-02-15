The Chiefs regained leadership of the New Zealand conference after dispatching Sunwolves 43-17 on Saturday, but it was certainly the least impressive victory for Warren Gatland’s early term.

There should be no repetition of the home defeat against the Sunwolves 12 months ago, a low point last season, but the Chiefs had to fight hard for a long time to defeat the multi-year Super Rugby fighters.

An exciting home crowd unpacked Tokyo’s Prince Chichibu Memorial Stadium and was perhaps as enthusiastic as Chiefs fans watching Damian McKenzie in full flight. The All Blacks playmaker was a key figure because the Hamilton-based team had too much class and muscle.

Aside from the rested Aaron Cruden, Anton Lienert-Brown and Sam Cane, McKenzie rose and temporarily returned to his brilliant best. He played a crucial role in all four attempts in the first half and also defended heroically.

A smiling Solomon Alaimalo was so grateful for McKenzie’s work that he even gave his full-back a try, even though he was already crossing the finish line, but the relief was felt later when Quinn Tupaea and Kaleb Trask scored a bonus point in the last few minutes.

The Sunwolves, who overwhelmed the rebels in the first round before a bye last week, showed that in their last Super Rugby campaign, they wouldn’t go quietly at night, but too many fundamental mistakes and some gentle duels meant that they couldn’t keep up.

The former test center for England and Lions, Ben Te’o, who coached Gatland on his New Zealand tour in 2017, had some glorious moments, but the Sunwolves suffered a lot when Lachlan Boshier, who again got the ball over the top, had important ones Turnover won, clearly deleted from a mistake, to gain a lead of 31-12 at the beginning of the second half.

The kiwi team was an easy man, according to Tyler Ardron’s yellow card, and Boshier’s runaway was a fatal blow, but the Sunwolves hung hard and made the chiefs sweat with a lot of attack.

This was another challenge after the comeback defeated the Blues and Crusaders in the second half.

The Chiefs got a taste of their own medicine in the first few minutes when the Sunwolves held it up, won the sales ball and registered their first blood as the first five-eighth Garth April struggled across the line.

The local crowd cheered and howled, but their joy was short-lived when the Chiefs responded with two quick attempts from both wings, Alaimalo and Shaun Stevenson, after razor-sharp passes from McKenzie.

McKenzie then went from the utility to the rescuer with a great attempt to save the Sunwolves Center Center Keisuke Moriya.

The chiefs’ cavalry arrived and stole the ball before Trask was hit high by prop Conrad van Vuuren. The happy referee Angus Gardner saw his reckless grasp of Trask’s neck only as a penalty.

It was McKenzie’s first clean break that cut the Sunwolves apart and resulted in replacement captain Brad Weber knocking over central defender Naoto Saito after a sharp lineout game to score a goal.

Despite all their exciting attacking efforts, the Sunwolves were too weak, too often on the defensive, and McKenzie prevailed on the Chiefs’ fourth attempt, wiped off the tacklers, and found Alaimalo far out, who strangely returned the ball to his full-back to set up ,

However, the attacking pressure from the home team meant they struck a blow before the break when the Chiefs Ardron lost to Sinbin and Georgian hooker Jaba Bregvadze crossed with an unstoppable rolling mouth.

Shogo Nakano’s attempt increased the home crowd again towards the end of the second half, but the results from Tupaea and Trask secured the chiefs a maximum of five points.

AT A GLANCE

Sun Wolves 17 (Garth April, Jaba Bregvadze, Shogo Nakano try it; April con) Bosses 43 (Solomon Alaimalo, Shaun Stevenson, Brad Weber, Damian McKenzie, Lachlan Boshier, Quinn Tupaea and Kaleb Trask try it; McKenzie 3, Trask con con), HT: 12-24