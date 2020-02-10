MARTIN HUNTER

Crusaders prop Joe Moody, front man and captain Scott Barrett train with the team in Christchurch.

The assistant coach of the Crusader, Jason Ryan, is the last to have defied the malicious All Blacks rest protocols with New Zealand rugby (NZR).

Ryan used props Joe Moody as an example to explain why he believes the NZR should change its rules. All Blacks are currently required to suspend two games (in addition to the byes) and may not play for more than 180 minutes in the first three games.

The logs are not new. In the past two weeks, however, there has been a chorus of criticism that has disappointed the rules of the festival – particularly the associated lack of flexibility.

“Joe Moody went straight into the 50 minutes of an NZ derby this week without any preparatory games,” said Ryan after speaking out against the minutes, including Tony Brown and Warren Gatland.

Crusader striker coach Jason Ryan.

“(He) was in a bit of a pain (after the game) and it is the well-being of the players. He said himself, the more physical he has before going directly against the Chiefs, the better it will be for him in the long run.”

The Crusaders have eight (compared to 13 last year) to juggle All Blacks, causing coach Scott Robertson to play the first of two weeks for Moody and Wing George Bridge in the first week.

When the pair played a typical derby against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday night, it was almost three and a half months since they last played.

Supporting the Crusaders, Joe Moody would have preferred to be played before he was pushed into a New Zealand derby against the Chiefs.

Forwards coach Ryan praised the confirmation that NZR would review the logs and suggested that players be restricted on a case-by-case basis.

“You have to be flexible,” said Ryan.

“There were a few players who talked about it and coaches … and that’s because you’re interested in the game and the players. Super Rugby is an elite competition, so people want to see the elite players . “

On Saturday evening there was a lively temper between the crusaders and the chiefs in Hamilton.

Speaking of elite players, Ryan confirmed that the Crusaders would welcome fifth fifth Richie Mo’unga against the blues at Eden Park on Friday night.

The 25-year-old, who was not at risk last week due to groin and knee problems, ran free on Monday afternoon during team training at Rugby Park in Christchurch.

Before the team entered the paddock, there was a comprehensive look back at the 25:15 defeat against the Chiefs last Saturday night, when they were their own worst enemy due to poor discipline and poor execution.

A defeated crusader blocks Luke Romano after his team’s 25:15 loss to the Chiefs in Hamilton last weekend.

Among other things, a fall from Codie Taylor and a third-class pass from Will Jordan to Bridge cost the crusaders the attempts, as they didn’t turn a myriad of chances into points.

“Oh, quite a bit,” said Ryan when asked what he noticed.

“There are a lot of details that we didn’t understand properly in our game. Especially the standard situation. We didn’t get our mouths running as well as we could have.”

“We weren’t exactly on the breakdown, we really talked about it this morning. We’ll do better.”

Then there was the punitive count.

Referee Ben O’Keeffe, who is known to have a tough line with the reds and blacks, pinged thirteen times at FMG Stadium Waikato and increased the number to 23 within two weeks.

Only the sharks (25) stung more. Ryan accepts change is a must.

“We have to be a lot cleaner and tidier. I think we talked about it at the halfway point of the past two weeks. We don’t want it to be an issue,” he said.

“We are competitive, we want to compete, but sometimes it’s a small border where we push the boundaries.”