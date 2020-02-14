Richie Mo’unga, David Havili and Jack Goodhue put on the class to lead the Crusaders to a 25-8 Super Rugby victory over the blues at Eden Park on Friday night.

The backline trio, which had drawn the majority of the blind in an otherwise scratchy affair, shaped its quality during the second win of the season, three attempts at one for the three-peat champions as they found themselves out of the surprise defeat of the last round against the bosses in Hamilton.

This was more like the Crusaders when they extended their winning streak over the blues to 11 games – yes, 11 – and their hosts’ shocking record against their kiwi rivals. The Auckland franchise has now lost 26 of its last 29 games against other New Zealand outfits.

The Crusaders were just too clinical in the park, too good in the lineout, and too aggressive in the back to deal with the blues when Leon MacDonald’s men fell to their second home loss this season in a row. The more things change, the more they stay the same in this franchise.

Thanks to the Saders. They had certainly done their best last week and were shaken by the liveliness of the chiefs. But they showed up in Eden Park, with focused mind and decent play, and were able to strangle the life of the blues with an excellent defense. They tried 189 tackles on 98, but never wavered.

Mo’unga’s return from a week off with groin and knee problems was critical to Scott Robertson. He made a fabulous attempt, played a role in a second, and looked consistently sharp on a strong night.

“Richie is a Premier 10,” said Crusaders coach Scott Robertson afterwards. “You can see the difference when he plays. I am very happy that he can get away with his body and perform well.”

George Bridge crossed the line to give the crusaders their first try of the night.

Goodhue played a role in all three Crusaders attempts. He hung up the first for George Bridge, connected to Havili during the break that set up the second, and ended the third himself with a little help from Mo’unga.

The dynamic Havili was also excellent at the back and moved as a kind of second playmaker. He looks in the best shape of the early season wherever they want to play him.

“David is one of the super rugby form players,” added Robertson. “He has incredible skill and is brave. The leadership he has shown for an undefeated Tasman team has given the crusaders this real strength.”

The Crusaders striker dominated the blues at the time of the lineout and forced five lost throws. Although the blues threw a lot at them at times, the home team was simply unable to carve out the visitors’ openings.

Richie Mo’unga was back in the No. 10 jersey for the Crusaders.

“We did almost 200 duels and they didn’t even do 100, so there was a lot of defense,” said Robertson. “Our scrum was great and our lineout was often excellent. However, we left a lot of points. It would have been nice to get a bonus point.”

Blues coach MacDonald was again frustrated with his team’s inability to keep the course in close competition.

“We were pretty disappointed with the performance and the result,” he said. “I felt like we had a good week and knew we had to do well against a top team. Not being able to do that is disappointing and we feel a bit frustrated.

“They have to pin the little things down. They put us under pressure. This is an area where we were strong in the first rounds. They obviously did their homework there and achieved the results. It flowed through many parts of our game and we couldn’t start very well. “

Patrick Tuipulotu stretched out for the first try of the night.

The free-flowing rugby was in short supply due to a less than glorious 40-minute opening that ended with one attempt each, but visitors took the lead 11: 5 thanks to two penalties from Havili.

Neither team really achieved much as the blues dominated the chances in the first quarter and the Crusaders came back into play in the second part. There were only two flawless breaks each for half, which said a lot about the quality of both teams’ defense and their inability to connect the trains.

The blues hit their little first five eighths early with some magic. Stephen Perofeta may have struggled with his goalkicking at the start of the season, but there was no doubt about the quality of his general game, as he appeared twice in the 6th minute that triggered the blues when attempting to open skipper Patrick Tuipulotu’s opening attempt early 5-0 lead.

Blues fans celebrated their diversity round in the Eden Pack on Friday.

The Crusaders took all of the first quarter to respond, but it was a good result when it came in the 25th minute. George Bridge made his first attempt of the season in the corner over a nice flick pass from Jack Goodhue.

When Sevu Reece had lost the ball on a cross-country outside the lineout, there was an indication of a kick, but when the referee ruled the game, visitors didn’t need a second invitation.

Havili filled the lead with a second penalty and was less than a million miles away at half-time with a 61-meter attempt. Reece had previously been guilty of missing an opportunity that resulted from a brilliant Havili break and an offload, although Perofeta was also responsible for the key attack.

The crusaders only needed four minutes of the second spell to double their try list. Mo’unga showed a nice speed change to fly through a gap from 20 meters away and end a train started by an attacking flair of Havili and Goodhue. In response to Harry Plummer’s early punishment, the visitors were eliminated at 18: 8 at 10 a.m.

Goodhue’s game clincher came close to the three-quarter mark when the second five in shape did a nifty chip kick, Mo’unga picked it up on the second try, and then the mullet for the simplest of one scores. At 25-8 the game was over in all respects.

The Blues fought to the end, but the Crusaders were more than up to the task as they kept their line intact for the second 40.

Crusaders 25 (George Bridge, Richie Mo’unga, Jack Goodhue tries; David Havili 2 pens, 2 disadvantages), Blues 8 (Try Patrick Tuipulotu; Harry Plummer Pen). Ht: 11-5.