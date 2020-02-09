JEREMY WARD / PHOTOSPORT

Scott Robertson just suffered the sixth loss in his tenure as coach of the Crusaders.

Inaccurate, poorly disciplined, frustrated – three words that can hardly ever be found in the sentence of a story about the Crusaders.

But here they are, in an intro of all places, when the three-time Super Rugby defending champion felt a strange feeling at the start of his 2020 season after his 25:15 defeat against the Chiefs in Hamilton on Saturday evening.

Losses were rare under Scott Robertson – this was only the sixth time since he took office in 2017 – who now has to wait at least a week before he can claim the 50th victory. The blues in Eden Park on Friday now offers the opportunity to do so.

SKY SPORT

The chiefs came from behind to beat the crusaders in Hamilton.

For the Crusaders, who then play a third New Zealand derby in a row against the Highlanders in Christchurch, it is a potentially tricky fortnight before their first farewell.

CONTINUE READING:

* Revived chiefs show the way

* The crusaders are knocked down by the chiefs in style

* Barrett aims to wiggle the chiefs

* Blues careful crusaders

But is it just the chiefs who are their kryptonites?

They have by far the best victory record for a team against the ten-time champions (41.7 percent).

FIONA GOODALL / GETTY IMAGES

The Crusaders weren’t used to being on the wrong end – even though they lost their last two to the Chiefs.

The Crusaders have lost just two of their previous 16 kiwi derbies, and both competed against the Chiefs, who made a breathtaking comeback win in Suva last season. Since their first title winning campaign in 2012, they have become epic rivals.

After taking the lead 20-0 last year, the Crusaders were able to take another good lead 12-3 after a quarter of an hour at FMG Stadium Waikato. Maybe a crack in the armor was revealed if other teams are good enough to follow the blueprint.

Ideally, it’s not about getting the crusaders to the top, but it’s no secret that the chiefs used their tactics against them a brave defense, savagery at breakdown, and not trying to wiggle a bit to get them to unsettling.

JEREMY WARD / PHOTOSPORT

The recent clash between Chiefs and Crusaders resulted in a few clashes.

And it is clear that the Crusaders, with all their high standards, were disappointed not to have responded appropriately at their recent encounter.

“I think we’re all going to hurt,” said Captain Scott Barrett.

“As always, the chiefs seem to stay there and play the 80 minutes.

“Uncharacteristic mistakes and just feeding them into their game – they like these loose balls and can play their counter attack game.”

Robertson said they would inflict a large number of early penalties, which he attributed to “zeal,” along with a lack of execution on attack, as the usual slick operation instead saw idiosyncratic balls – both by hand and by foot.

“There was a lot of loss of discipline in the first half. We still had a lot of chances we didn’t take,” he said. “Then the second half was all about a little good, old-fashioned, traditional Footy, and they just wanted it to break down and they won a few key moments.”

MICHAEL BRADLEY / GETTY IMAGES

David Havili did a good job getting in 10th, but Richie Mo’unga will be back next weekend.

With an alternate first five-eighth in David Havili, there might have been an excuse for some of the awkwardness. But the fact that he had skillfully prepared both early Sevu-Reece attempts and generally geared the surgery to the set structure had adequately impressed Robertson before Richie Mo’unga came back from light groin and knee strains this weekend.

“We just wanted to make sure that Richie was 100 (percent) before we play against him. He might have been able to play, so we welcome him back,” said Robertson, who confirmed that there were no other injuries after the game.

The Crusaders will travel to Auckland in a 10-match winning streak against the Blues. However, the hosts will be strengthened by a 32-15 bonus point win against the Waratahs in Newcastle on Saturday night.