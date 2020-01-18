Super Rugby: Crusaders beat hurricanes in opening test game

advertisement

The Crusaders conquered a slow start to beat Hurricanes 40-19 during their opening test Super Rugby in Ashburton on Saturday.

In sunny conditions, the triple defending champions gradually placed their game on the side of Jason Holland in front of a 3600 crowd. New flanker / lock Ethan Roots stood out with his physicality and Ere Enari managed to play the game well on halfback.

38-year-old Alex Ainley also grabbed a run in the second half and set himself up alongside fellow veteran Luke Romano.

The crusaders lost Mitchell Drummond due to a heavy save in the second period, but overall coach Scott Robertson was satisfied with the hitout.

Halfback Ereatara Enari fires a pass on Saturday during the Super Rugby match between the crusaders and the hurricanes in Ashburton.

Both parties were without their All Blacks and used more than 30 players in the preseason. They changed their line-up for the second half and regularly went to the bank.

Robertson was impressed by his young attacks, who made the most of their playing time with full-back Will Jordan, flanker Tom Christie and midfielder Dallas McLeod who made an impression.

“I am really satisfied for a pre-season match,” said Robertson.

“We have eight All Blacks to come back in the fold, so it’s an opportunity for (the young players). We’ve talked about it. To get some combinations and make it very difficult for us as coaches to join the team all of them (impressed). “

The Hurricanes made a flying start and rushed to a 12-0 lead in the first 11 minutes.

Flanker Du’Plessis Kirifi crashed before the opening of the game after continued pressure from the hurricanes in the 22 of the Crusaders.

The hurricanes were over shortly after center Vince Aso intercepted a pass from the first five Brett Cameron of the crusaders and left untouched to score.

However, the Crusaders bounced back with four unanswered attempts in the first half before completely changing their team in the second 40 minutes. Flanker Tom Sanders closed a great counterattack in the break with McLeod, Braydon Ennor and impressive fullback Will Jordan all played a role in the run-up.

Jordan also took a good break to set up an earlier attempt for McLeod.

George Bower of the Crusaders celebrates scoring an attempt against the hurricanes.

Drummond was forced early in the second period after only a few minutes of playing, while No.7 Billy Harmon also went down with a small knee blow in the first half.

Hurricane wing Jonah Lowe also left injured in the first period with a left shoulder release, the same injury that put him offside last year. Holland said Lowe had been a high point in the preseason and hoped it wasn’t serious.

The Hurricanes with a new look fought against a dominant Crusader attacker and Holland said it would be an important work-on.

“We must be more efficient in our implementation and our cleaning and our demolition.

Brayden Iose of the Hurricanes is tackled by Oliver Jager of the Crusaders.

“That’s a big area around us that gets momentum and is able to play. Crusaders slowed down our ball a lot today. That’s a bit around our offensive form and what we do there and just a bit of a bastard at the breakdown.”

Both parties have another pre-season hit on Friday for the right season. The crusaders travel to Wanaka to face the Highlanders in their annual confrontation with the Farmlands Cup, while the hurricanes meet the Blues in Takapuna.

The hurricanes have a difficult start for Super Rugby and begin the season in South Africa with the Stormers for the first time in Cape Town on February 1. The opening game against Crusaders is Waratahs in Nelson, coached by Rob Penney on the same date.

AT A GLANCE:

Crusaders 40 (Braydon Ennor, Dallas McLeod, Tom Sanders, George Bower, Fasi Fuatai, Michael Alaalatoa try; Brett Cameron 4con, Fergus Burke con) Hurricanes 19 (Du’Plessis Kirifi, Vince Aso, Kobus Van Wyk tries; Jackson Garden-Bachop con, Fletcher Smith con)

Peace: 28-12

