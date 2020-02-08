Call them the comeback kings.

For a second week in a row, the Chiefs set back in the second half to take a Super Rugby win over a Kiwi rival.

This time it was the three-time defending champion Crusaders at the wrong end who was defeated 25: 15 in a typically exciting derby between these two teams in Hamilton on Saturday evening.

The chiefs celebrated victory over the Crusaders in Hamilton.

The 13,611 spectators at FMG Stadium Waikato had even more confidence in this revived franchise under Warren Gatland, which led the New Zealand conference early in the first round after its similarly impressive upswing in the second half against the blues.

It was the sixth kiwi derby in a row that the Chiefs had come through at half-time. But it was the fourth time that they hadn’t lost one.

Sevu Reece made two early attempts for the Crusaders.

Thanks to a Sevu Reece double pack, they dropped 3-12 early, their heroic defenses held them down, and it was Lachlan Boshier who did a second consecutive master class in a revenue-generating barnstorming show.

In the second half, Solomon Alaimalo and Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi had a narrow lead over the home team and held their own well, while the Crusaders made atypical mistakes and lost to the Chiefs for the second time in a row in Fiji last year.

Everything looked so promising for visitors when the makeshift five-man David Havili, as the representative of injured Richie Mo’unga, prepared both Reece’s efforts, first on foot, then by hand.

David Havili founded the first two attempts by the crusaders.

The Chiefs had only a limited number of balls at the right end of the park, and it looked like returning Damian McKenzie was lighting them and scoring a goal, a sneaky Tom Sanders flipped the ball on his own line and the Crusaders rose from jail from The match started in a hectic phase.

However, the Crusaders’ poor discipline caused the home team to take the lead, and when the guests came 6-1 after an early trip to defend a team, the chiefs made an exception and the disappointment came to an end -up followed.

This was the weak rivalry everyone was familiar with.

Chiefs first-five Aaron Cruden contacts the ball with the Crusaders.

Referee Ben O’Keeffe warned the Crusaders and the Chiefs soon narrowed the scope. Aaron Cruden and McKenzie, with sharp interventions from behind, made Solomon Alaimalo race into the left corner.

However, the momentum quickly shifted back towards the visitors and they spent much of the rest of the first half in the Chiefs 22 camp.

But somehow they just couldn’t increase their advantage. Reece could have done a hat trick in half an hour, but he would have done a good crude tackle if he hadn’t had to clean up a tidy Jordan pass.

In addition, the chiefs bravely flew in defensive rucksacks and secured the ball, no less than directly on the halftime siren, to deny the crusaders again and leave the hosts happier in the shed because they only turned with the wind. 8 behind.

Solomon Alaimalo made the first attempt for the bosses in their comeback win.

And that momentum continued in the second verse, when an attack with an extravagant McKenzie pass behind the back ended with a dive over the Tahuriorangi line to give the chiefs the lead for the first time in the game.

A Havili penalty quickly ended, and the match looked like a violent arm wrestling in the middle of the park.

That was until the freshly injected Brad Weber started it all. Shortly after the tiny dynamo brought a breathtaking penalty victory over the ball, it produced a quick foot-post jerk and a wonderful offload to get Wainui off the pitch.

Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi celebrated his attempt at the beginning of the second half, which was the first time that the leaders took the lead.

The crusaders had their chances on the chieftains’ territory, but could not be executed as they wanted.

McKenzie missed the penalty by about 10 minutes to take the lead with 22-15, but Cruden knocked you over by about a minute to seal it.

Havili then missed a rush from the front when the siren sounded, meaning that the Crusaders couldn’t even get a bonus point.

AT A GLANCE

Chiefs 25 (Solomon Alaimalo, Te Toiroa Tahuriorangi, Sean Wainui try it; Aaron Cruden 2 con, 2 pen) Crusaders 15 (Sevu Reece 2 attempts; David Havili con, ballpoint pen) HT: 8-12.