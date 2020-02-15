Ben Lam regained its devastating, groundbreaking shape in the great victory of the hurricanes against the sharks.

After the game was evened out at half-time between 5:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m., the winger made two attempts within 11 minutes after the break to blow up the game. On Saturday evening, his team won the Sky Stadium in Wellington with 38:22.

Both showed him at his best.

GETTY IMAGES

Hurricane winger Ben Lam scored one of his attempts against the sharks on Saturday night.

The first time, Jordie Barrett got a bad clearing kick halfway, but Lam immediately demanded a pass. He must have seen something he liked, because as soon as he got the ball he put his foot down and hit two budding tacklers on the Sharks ’22 to score near the posts.

CONTINUE READING:

* Super Rugby: Hurricanes captain TJ Perenara is happy about the shape of the strikers

He got his second when a Jackson Garden Bachop cross kick from Shark’s replacement Sanele Nohamba appeared to be caught, but Lam tore him off mid-air and ran 40 m to the corner to ward off a defender before his ankles were cut off but he had enough momentum to cross the line.

PHOTO SPORT

Hurricanes hooker Asafo Aumua (left) is attacked by Sharks’ Louis Schreuder on Saturday.

These two touches doubled the number of touches he had throughout the first half.

It was a typical example of how Lam’s last season went when he mixed moments of brilliance into long periods of inactivity. However, if the hurricanes can get him up and running like tonight’s second half, he could return to his 2018 form that saw him lead Super Rugby with 16 attempts.

Hurricanes trainer Jason Holland said he challenged Lam to return to his best physical performance this season.

GETTY IMAGES

Shark winger Madosh Tambwe scores the game’s first attempt on Saturday.

“Blam focused a little bit on being nice and physical and dominating people.

“We have seen this in the past few weeks and we know that if he gets clear he has to finish a lot of gasoline – he has had a good night.”

There were many other good appearances from the hurricanes. Du’Plessis Kirifi, who replaced Reed Prinsep, was a threat to the collapse, while Tyrel Lomax again impressed with its solid scrummaging.

PHOTO SPORT

Hurricane striker Gareth Evans leaves the field after getting a cut in his head.

The match started with an early Barrett penalty, but the Sharks were the first to cross the tryline in the 13th minute when TJ Perenara threw an intercept pass on Lukhanyo Am, who sprinted 70m before Lam caught him. He could get a pass to Madosh Tambwe to score.

The Hurricanes struck back in the 21st minute after exerting pressure on the Sharks in their 22 with 5m lineouts and scrums. Perenara finally fired the ball from the scrum, and it was an easy backline move to Wes Goosen to score in the corner.

But the sharks struck back almost instantly through a close combat from Tyler Paul. They had recently lost the first five Boeta Chamberlain to an injury, so substitute center-back Nohamba took the rebuild and hit him.

PHOTO SPORT

Wes Goosen tries the hurricanes against the sharks on Saturday.

Chamberlain was one of several early victims, with Makazole Mamimpi going into the shed in front of him, which meant that the sharks had used both back replacement parts in the first 20 minutes.

The hurricanes also suffered from abrasion, but more in the front than in the rear. Flanker Gareth Evans had a head cut for the first 20 minutes, but continued while Lock Scott Scrafton underwent a head injury exam, but was able to return. The news was not so good for Prop Fraser Armstrong, who had to be replaced by Pouri Rakete-Stones after 26 minutes.

The action continued right after the Sharks’ attempt when Barrett Ngani Laumape gave a cross kick that had just escaped the hand of a jumping Sharks defender. Laumape collected it and ran 60 m to score. He beat Nohamba – who defended the full-back – one on one with dazzling footwork.

The rest of the half was entertaining, but there were no further attempts as only a penalty from Nohamba could equalize the results with a 17: 17 break.

The sharks had many line breaks in this half, which, according to Holland, was due to his side’s mistakes.

“Much of it was due to how we gave them the ball. We flipped the ball a few times and they hurt. We probably kicked two or three times on average without a good kick-chase line and they got us These guys would always hurt us if we did.

“We had to eliminate how we gave them the ball to prevent them from breaking us.”

The hurricanes did that in the second half, and Lam’s two tries forced the Sharks to do more with the game.

Dane Coles made his season debut 30 minutes before the end and grabbed a meat pie when he ended a rolling mouth 15 minutes before the end to seal the win.

Mzamo Majola rushed over to give hope to the Sharks 10 minutes before the end, but the move was missed, so a 16-point deficit was too big to overcome.

AT A GLANCE

Hurricanes 38 (Ben Lam 2, Wes Goosen, Ngani Laumape and Dane Coles try; Jordie Barrett 5 con pen) Sharks 22 (Madosh Tambwe, Tyler Paul and Mazamo Majola try; Boeta Chamberlain con, Sanele Nohamba con pen). HT: 17-17.