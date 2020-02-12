DAVE ROWLAND / GETTY PICTURES

Beauden Barrett and trainer Leon MacDonald caused a sensation on Wednesday with the blues training.

Beauden Barrett is finally on deck with the blues. Well, roughly.

Before the blues fans grapple with their off-season commitments and become the figurehead of their 2020 marketing campaign, which makes its debut in the super rugby season, this excitement should be mitigated by the fact that it’s a step This is one of the operations where it should eventually be on the field near Round 7 or Round 11, depending on who you are listening to in the Auckland franchise.

But Barrett ran around with the blues during his hot training session in Alexandra Park on Wednesday in hot summer conditions, and blues assistant Tom Coventry later confirmed that these were the first stages for the Star All Blacks playmaker’s return to rugby for 2020.

“He was here in the pre-season, he was recently gone, but he’s back,” said Coventry of the peripatetic star who was last seen at the Miami Super Bowl. “He is here today to look around and see how we are doing, and we are checking him to see how he is doing.

CONTINUE READING:

* Foster: We will review AB’s limitations

* How good Boshier is at breakdown

* Barrett aims to wiggle the chiefs

* Blues wary crusaders

“It’s good to have him back and introduce him to some players who haven’t met him for the first time today.”

Regarding the fitness of her big signatories, Coventry said he couldn’t be happier.

“He’s a great guy. He’s a real professional and knows how to keep in shape when he’s not on the team. He’ll lose a few soccer games, but we have a plan on how to get him done.” It won’t be long before he’s back with us. “

DAVE ROWLAND / GETTY PICTURES

The injured Rieko Ioane and Beauden Barrett, who are waiting in the starting blocks, will have a major impact when they return to the field.

When the date for the return to the game is set, there is still a lot to do. In the pre-season, coach Leon MacDonald said he wanted to start for Barrett in mid-April, who would only bring him back on deck in lap 11. The blues season could be over by then.

Coventry’s first comments on Wednesday suggested that a rethink may have taken place during this period.

“He’ll probably have to play in round 7. That’s what we planned,” he said. “He’s got to get through a couple of club games and a return-to-play protocol that we know pretty well. As long as he meets those criteria and makes sure he feels comfortable when he slips back into Super Rugby and who he is. ” best it can be, then we’ll be fine. “

Later, a blues spokesman made a hasty statement to Coventry’s comments, describing the timeframe for Coventry’s “incorrect” return to Barrett.

“As previously mentioned … from head coach Leon MacDonald, the blues expect Beauden to be a full-time team by mid-April, although an exact return to the game is currently unknown,” the statement said.

DAVE ROWLAND / GETTY PICTURES

Zodiac sign Beauden Barrett gets his hands on the ball during blues training on Wednesday.

Whether Coventry swapped appointments or left the cat behind before returning to a Barrett return earlier than planned is not clear, but there can be no doubt how exciting it is to have him on board.

“He’s got 100 super rugby games and almost 100 tests … there’s a lot to look forward to,” said seasoned blues hooker James Parsons. “It’s great to have him in the saddle for the little boys right now. It’s a team thing. Every team that has won the title in the last four or five years has used their entire team, so it’s not just about him.” It’s about us as a team and moves us forward.

“When he comes back, we obviously open our arms and welcome him, but he has to tick a few boxes. We need to focus on this week’s game and work with him as soon as he’s back.”

The multi-year Kiwi Super Rugby fighters, who are looking for a wooden spoon at the seventh New Zealand conference, started the season with a win and a loss. Friday night at 7:05 p.m. they will meet the triple Champion Crusaders in Eden Park.