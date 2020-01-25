Super Rugby: Apologies will not wash at Blues in 2020, urges Tana Umaga

advertisement

Akira Ioane scored one of the blues attempts in Friday’s win over the hurricanes at Onewa Domain.

Blues assistant coach Tana Umaga insists that getting close this season is not good enough.

Because the Blues have fallen behind the other New Zealand Super Rugby teams in recent years, a line that has been continuously plotted is gradually improving and closing the gap to others.

But a week after the start of the new campaign, when the Blues take on the Chiefs in Eden Park on Friday, Umaga says this must be the year in which the Blues go one step further.

“Looking at last year, we were not far away in many games and part of it was a condition,” Umaga said.

“Phil Healy and his group have done fantastic to make this group fitter than before.

“So we have improved, our All Blacks and our captain (Patrick Tuipulotu) who are at the forefront have returned with a great nickname, so that is proof of themselves and the program they have set up.

Tana Umaga believes that the blues have improved their conditioning for 2020.

“But it also shows that they want to make a difference here and we want to improve.

“We can’t keep saying that we are not far away. Our boys are a year older, they are growing up for a young group and we have to see that in the game now.

“We need to see that understanding, that ability to work under fatigue, under pressure, and to take advantage of the good things we do, so that we don’t always say” close, but not close enough. “

The Blues beat Hurricanes 29-28 at Onewa Domain on Friday. This followed their 26-19 win over the Chiefs last week.

But before their fans get too excited about these wins, the Blues have achieved good preseason victories in previous years, but once the season started to be bad, it is also worth noting that no current All Blacks played in these games.

Blues captain Patrick Tuipulotu watched in the blistering heat on Friday as his team beat the hurricanes.

However, it is certainly better to win preseason games than to lose them, even if they don’t count on anything.

A change that the Blues have made for this season is Patrick Tuipulotu as their sole captain.

Last year he shared the job with Blake Gibson, but the Blues coaches and Gibson thought it better if he would concentrate on his own game without the extra pressure that captaincy brings.

“With Blake we are aware of his past injuries and trying to take that into account, as well as playing the game, we felt it was best for him and his game in discussions with him,” Umaga said .

“We want the best Blake there is and he has sustained some injuries, so he wants to focus on that, and that’s what we want.

“He’s been around for a while, so he’ll still have a leading role and now with Patrick, it’s all on his shoulders and he’ll have a good support group around him and he’s been flourishing since we call it.

“He really took it upon himself to pull this group forward and make sure there are no excuses in it.”

