The Highlanders have to watch All Blacks flanker Shannon Frizell’s minutes when they play against the Brumbies on Saturday, but coach Aaron Mauger has drawn a thick red line in the calm debate that took the first few rounds of Super Rugby.

Former All Blacks Wyatt Crockett and Sir John Kirwan threw a few verbal grenades towards New Zealand rugby and its calming policy last week, and Highlander attacking trainer Tony Brown got out of the flamethrower to argue that some players’ policies were theirs All black careers had cost.

PHOTO SPORT

Shannon Frizell is gradually being reintroduced to Super Rugby even though she wasn’t a regular All Blacks player last year.

However, given the upcoming difficult trip to Canberra, a 12-hour trip with three flights on Thursday, Mauger wasn’t in the mood to spend more time on a policy that won’t change, at least this year.

“I think enough, there has been enough talk about it,” he said.

Mauger confirmed that Frizell didn’t have a chance to play the full 80 minutes on Saturday due to the return-to-play protocols, and the Highlanders again stacked their bank with two loose strikers – Teariki Ben-Nicholas and Dillon Hunt – in that Know that Frizell only lasts between 50-60 minutes.

“I thought he [Frizell] was pretty good off the bench,” said Mauger.

“I thought the impact that both he and Jesse [Parete] had on our game was pretty important to get us back in the game and he has had another week of conditioning to get him ready go.

“[But] he will be limited with his management plan:”

PHOTO SPORT

Coaches Aaron Mauger and Tony Brown watch before the Highlanders-Sharls game last week.

Frizell’s case will fuel critics who argue that the “one size fits all” policy requires more flexibility.

The 26-year-old was not a regular All Blacks player last year and is only in his third year in Super Rugby, which makes it unlikely that he will be overplayed or overwhelmed.

For Mauger, however, it is more important in the short term to find the physical advantage they need over the Brumbies.

“It’s about understanding them and their game and taking away their strengths,” he said.

PHOTO SPORT

All Blacks coach Ian Foster has stated that he is ready to rethink the controversial policy of player calm.

“We need to be disciplined with our plans and make sure we’re playing in the right part of the field.”

“They are a pretty physical side and that’s an area where we weren’t good enough against the sharks.

“We have to be more physical with our carrying and collapsing and make sure we secure our own ball.”

When asked if the Highlanders had received news that they could find some bite this week, Mauger presented his players with a challenge.

“It must have come through,” said Mauger. “If you watched the game last week, we were hit in the air, defended the kick game, and fought around the physical parts of the game.

PHOTO SPORT

Dillon Hunt will be part of the 6-2 split on the Highlanders bench against the Brumbies.

“So those were the two things we took out of the Sharks game that we really wanted to accomplish this week.

“I think there were some good benefits [training], but I’ll probably be able to tell you a little more if we come into play on Saturday night.”

One thing is certain: despite a striking late cameo appearance on the left wing against the Sharks, Ben-Nicholas is not scheduled for a new career in shirt # 11 or # 14.

“He has the ability to cover there,” said Mauger. “He didn’t look out of place, did he?

“There were a few jokes that he could probably play in midfield, but ideally we will use him in the striker pack.

“It was just a fact that he had to go to the wing.”