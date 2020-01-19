advertisement

Castleford Tigers captain Michael Shenton supports Sonny Bill Williams to make a “huge” contribution to Super League.

Williams received the No. 21 jersey for his new club, the Toronto Wolfpack, for the 2020 Super League season, after he signed a two-year deal worth potentially $ 10 million.

Toronto offers the opposition for Shenton’s testimony on Sunday (Monday NZ time) on the West Yorkshire land, lovingly called the Jungle.

But the double Rugby World Cup winner will miss the game after his departure to Auckland for the birth of his fourth child.

Sonny Bill Williams with Toronto Wolfpack CEO Bob Hunter (L) and head coach Brian McDermott.

Shenton, who has played 310 games for Castleford in two stints, has welcomed Wolfpack’s takeover of the Kiwi code hopper.

“It’s great to see him start in the rugby league, but to see him represent in Super League must be something everyone should be excited about. It’s a huge name,” Shenton told the Love Rugby League website.

“You look at his Instagram and he has photos with players from Manchester United and they want photos with him. He is a true superstar of sport, not just in rugby codes.”

Shenton – starting his 16th Super League season – said Williams was “someone we should definitely take advantage of”.

Castleford-captan Michael Shenton has welcomed the Super League signing of Sonny Bill Williams.

Meanwhile, the Total Rugby League website reported that Williams will play in the No. 21 jersey, while Toronto chooses to keep Kiwi trailing Bodene Thompson and Andrew Dixon in the 11 and 12 jumpers.

