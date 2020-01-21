Super G World Champion Paris is knee injured for the season National sport

advertisement

VIENNA (AP) – Super G world champion Dominik Paris will miss the rest of the alpine ski season after injuring his right knee in a training accident in Austria on Tuesday.

The Italian ski association FISI reported that Paris broke the anterior cruciate ligament during the Super-G training in Kirchberg and broke the primer.

“My season ends here. Unfortunately, the inner ski took too much snow during the slide, ”said Paris.

According to FISI, the speed specialist has returned to Italy, where he will consult the association’s medical staff in the next few days to decide on his treatment.

Paris was preparing for the Super G race on Friday in nearby Kitzbühel, the classic holiday resort where he won four of his 18 career victories.

Paris, who won the World Championship and World Cup season ranking in the Super-G last season, won two consecutive runs in home snow last month in Bormio and finished second in the classic downhill in Wengen against the Swiss Beat Feuz last Sunday.

In the season downhill classification, Paris is currently 16 points ahead of the leader Feuz and fourth in the overall World Cup.

