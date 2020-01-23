advertisement

Happy Thursday, MarketWatchers. Don’t miss these top stories:

Personal finance

This $ 42 portable fitness tracker is a real bargain – and available for $ 100

The best fitness trackers under $ 100, including Samsung Galaxy Fit, Fitbit, and more

These are the favorite charities of America’s richest families – and climate change is NOT one of them

A new report from Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors and Campden Wealth highlights the preferred causes of the 1%.

advertisement

“It’s sad that people are so greedy.” My sister persuaded my father to sell his house and leave everything to her – can I do something about it?

“She persuaded my father to rewrite his living trust so that I and my other sister each received $ 1.”

Uber lets drivers set their own tariffs. Then why should they make less money?

Under the new gig economy law in California, Uber is testing a new feature that allows drivers to set their own tariffs.

These youthful TikTok stars reveal how their “goofy” videos made them financially independent

“My content is youthful, nervous villain,” says 17-year-old Josh Richards.

While China blocks three cities, the mysterious corona virus continues to spread so quickly

A US citizen who recently returned from central China was diagnosed with the new virus on Tuesday, according to the CDC.

Ticket prices for the Super Bowl are almost $ 9,000

Fans of the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs will see their team in the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 2nd.

“I married a man who lied about his debts. Now he’s trying to divorce me. “Can I sue him for lying to me?

He said he wanted to marry me to give me his survivor’s pension. When I disagreed, he offered to buy me a house. ”

New FICO changes can affect your credit rating

FICO’s new credit score calculator could make it difficult for many Americans to get loans.

Since Trump is the first president to take part in the March for Life, the country is now facing abortion

A new Gallup poll suggests that dissatisfaction with US abortion policies is at an all-time high.

Elsewhere on MarketWatch

“We are all on a digital detox.” How Senators Handle Device Withdrawal During Impeachment

Most people could benefit from disconnecting more from the power grid, as studies show

The proportion of union workers in the U.S. dropped to a record low in 2019

The percentage of American union workers fell to a record low in 2019 and extended a long slide that started in the 1970s.

This money manager says growth stocks are still your best game and he has the math to back it up

Wisconsin Capital Management’s Tom Plumb says growth stock valuations are not overly high and assumes investors will continue to pay for the most successful companies.

Trump is probably right that the Dow would be higher if the Fed hadn’t raised interest rates

Share prices move in parallel with the expansion of the Fed’s balance sheet, but come under pressure when the central bank raised interest rates.

advertisement