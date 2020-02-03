Advertisement

In case you missed it, one of the best Super Bowl ads of the night aired just before the draw.

The NFL ad was called “Take it to the House Kid,” and it featured a young child who ran and threw himself across the country before finally ending up in Miami at the Super Bowl. At the end of the advertisement, the child leaves the tunnel and gives the official playing ball to the chief referee.

Check it out.

Advertisement

The “kid” who was in NFL advertising is called Maxwell “Bunchie” Young, who was Sports Illustrated SportsKidid of the Year in 2017.

After the ad aired, people went to social media to share their praise.

“Bring it to the kid in the house.” The next classic #SuperBowl. https://t.co/S7yQ1Cufte

– Kerie505⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@ kerie505) February 3, 2020

@NFL The kid to go stole the heart of the Super Bowl LIV! 🏃‍♂️🏈🏃‍♂️🏈🏃‍♂️ ❤💛❤💛 https://t.co/ndWjBcrxqk

– Div the Diva ~ aviD eht anehS 💃 (@leqtepie) February 3, 2020

Will someone be leading “Take It To the House Kid”

– Papa G (@ papa_gardner11) February 2, 2020

MVP for the game… Bring it to the kid! Chills! Especially at the statue of Tillman. #superbowl #takeittothehouse

– Lex Hohan (@AZLexH) February 2, 2020

When the kids in the house commercial ran around the field #SuperBowlLIV pic.twitter.com/k8ilsld70R

– Nicholas Litwin (@nicholas_litwin) February 2, 2020

It was the best Super Bowl intro EVER !! “Take him home, kid!” #SuperBowl

– YO! the artist (@YOtheArtist_BBK) February 2, 2020

These are just a few of the thousands of responses praising what I think is the best advertisement of the night!

Advertisement